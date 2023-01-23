ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

247Sports

Tennessee basketball makes big jump in updated AP Poll

Tennessee basketball moved up five spots to No. 4 in Monday's AP Poll coming off back-to-back road wins last week. The Vols beat Mississippi State 70-59 in Starkville on Tuesday night before beating LSU 77-56 in Baton Rouge on Saturday afternoon. Three different SEC schools are ranked. In addition to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

SEC Basketball teams have key Tuesday night games

There are three SEC basketball games on Tuesday and each of the six teams need wins. LSU is at Arkansas, Kentucky plays Vandy in Nashville and Missouri gets Ole Miss in Oxford. Both Ole Miss and LSU are on the edge of ‘better luck next year’ seasons. But the situations...
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' win over LSU

The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up their second consecutive win as they knocked off the LSU Tigers, 60-40, inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Hogs improved to 14-6 on the year and 3-5 in SEC play after handing the Tigers their seventh straight loss. It was a lighter crowd...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
sportingalert.com

SEC basketball games today schedule; How to watch the games tonight?

MIAMI, FL (Jan. 25) —— The men’s SEC basketball games today. The schedule for Wednesday, January 25, 2023, is packed with exciting matchups and you can watch the live broadcast and follow all the box scores and gamecast live online. Where to watch the SEC men’s basketball...
GEORGIA STATE
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
KARK

ESPN rates Arkansas’ Class of 2023 No. 22 nationally

FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN has placed Arkansas at No. 22 in the Class of 2023 football recruiting rankings. ESPN came out with its Top 75 football recruiting classes this week and as one would expect the SEC is very well represented. Alabama once again has the nation’s top-ranked class and Georgia is right behind them at No. 2. Future SEC members, Texas (3) and Oklahoma (4), are next in the rankings.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

2024 offensive lineman Taccofah Lewis collecting SEC interest

Last season saw 2024 offensive lineman Taccofah Lewis take a step forward in his gridiron career at Pearl High School. But the 247Sports three-star prospect was not satisfied with last year's progression. The 6-foot-4 and 292-pound Lewis is focused on making the needed improvements next season to continue his momentum...
PEARL, MS

