FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN has placed Arkansas at No. 22 in the Class of 2023 football recruiting rankings. ESPN came out with its Top 75 football recruiting classes this week and as one would expect the SEC is very well represented. Alabama once again has the nation’s top-ranked class and Georgia is right behind them at No. 2. Future SEC members, Texas (3) and Oklahoma (4), are next in the rankings.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 15 HOURS AGO