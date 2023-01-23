ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Bruceville woman crowned as Illiana Watermelon Queen

FRENCH LICK, Ind (WTWO-WAWV) — Over seven thousand acres of watermelons are produced in the Wabash Valley and about 70 percent of those melons are grown in Knox County. That’s according to Illiana Watermelon Association. This past weekend the I.W.A. held its annual convention in French Lick. One of the highlights of the event was […]
BRUCEVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Monon South Trail to cross five counties in southern Indiana

INDIANA – Governor Eric Holcomb announced in his 2023 State of the State address that the DNR will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail spanning five counties in southern Indiana. Once complete, the trail will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Schmitt selected to represent District 1 on County Council

Daryl Schmitt will finish Craig Greulich’s term on the Dubois County Council after being selected by caucus on Saturday at the Jasper Train Depot. The District 1 seat was vacated by Craig Greulich when he was selected by caucus to finish Kitty Merkley’s term as Dubois County Treasurer earlier this month. Greulich was re-elected to his seat on the council in November before Merkley announced her intention to step down.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Nancy Eckerle seeks to retain seat on the Jasper Common Council

Nancy Eckerle, current Jasper City Council member (at-large) and Executive Director of the Jasper Chamber of Commerce, has announced her intention to seek the Republican nomination for an At-Large seat on the Jasper Common Council in the 2023 election cycle. She currently holds that at-large position on the council and...
JASPER, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Dubois Strong announces 2023 board of directors

New board members will enhance board’s focus on economic growth for Dubois County. Dubois Strong announced the 2023 board of directors, including a new chair who will help support the nonprofit’s work to foster economic growth in Dubois County. “We’re excited to have Nick Stevens step into the...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Spreading Hoptimism: Yard Goat gives back

Fans of Yard Goat Artisan Ales love the first Wednesday of each month when the popular Huntingburg craft brewery opens up for Spreading Hoptimism. It is the one extra day a month they can stop by to raise a few pints with the added benefit of raising money for a local nonprofit a dollar at a time.
HUNTINGBURG, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Michael E. Berg, 78, Birdseye

Michael E. Berg, 78, of Birdseye, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at his home. He was born February 4, 1944, in Dubois County to Murell “Butch” and Hazel (Cook) Berg. He married Marilyn Henke on February 9, 1963, at Holy Family Catholic Church. He worked for...
BIRDSEYE, IN
vincennespbs.org

City of Princeton asking for community input

The city of Princeton is asking for a little input. Officials are asking residents to take part in a new survey. The goal is to take the information Princeton residents provide and put it into a comprehensive plan. A comprehensive plan is a document created for local government to help...
PRINCETON, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Marie L. Bartley, 89, Jasper

Marie L. Bartley, 89, of Jasper, passed away at 5:12 p.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Legacy Living, in Jasper. Marie was born in Jasper, Indiana, on May 6, 1933, to Elmer W. and Erma (Popp) Fuhrman. She married Robert L. Bartley on December 30, 1952. He preceded her...
JASPER, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Why is The Log Inn Closed and When Will it Reopen?- Indiana’s Oldest Restaurant

The Log Inn is Indiana's oldest restaurant, but why is it currently closed and when will it reopen?. The Log Inn in Haubstadt is Indiana's Oldest Restaurant. The Log Inn was built in 1825 and when it opened it was the Noon Day Stage Coach Stop and Trading post. These days it's now known as The Log Inn, and you can even dine in the same log room that Abraham Lincoln visited in 1844.
HAUBSTADT, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Court News – January 24, 2023

Operating with Expired Plates: Dennis F. Robinson; Davin I. Songer; Noah S. Fritchley, $141; Roy E. Stearns, dismissed. Speeding: Clint L. Johnson; Ally M. Miller; Camden R. Crouch; Kendall S. Harris; Benjamin W. Niemeier; Michael A. Camiliere; Misael Aleman; Doris M. Messmer; Darian L. Flick; Kade S. Lorey, $141. Seatbelt...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Courthouse Square project updates: Northeast quadrant reopens

Wednesday, motorists could drive around the Dubois County Courthouse without being diverted down Sixth Street for the first time in a couple months as crews removed barriers to begin the process anew on the northwest quadrant. Make the trip while you can; beginning Thursday, construction crews will place barricades and...
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Government meetings week of Jan. 23 to Jan. 27

Here are the local government meetings scheduled for the week of January 23, 2023 through January 27, 2023. 7 p.m. — Greater Jasper Consolidated School Corporation will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. at the Jasper High School Community Room, 1600 St. Charles Street, Jasper. Tuesday, January 24.
JASPER, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Court News – January 24, 2023

Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Hunter M. Adler; Nyein Chan; Timothy D. Alvey; Sal Blake; Ivy M. Capehart; Adam S. Aud; Brittany K. Ebelhar; Chad A. Embry; Robert E. Dutton II; Charles J. Crush III; Juan A. Gonzalez-Torres; Madison J. Diel-Schwarzlose; Pamela J. Frields; Chalan D. Cox; Tiffany S. Garcia; Jeffery J. Corbeil; Jason T. Franchville; John D. Garland; Joseph M. Hale; Rachel S. Leibering; Elijah M. Klock; Gregory S. Harris; Elijah T. Harney; Harry E. Kloenhamer; Kevin L. Keown; Nicole A. Testory; Austin W. Spinks; Jurzi R. Sturgeon; Kyle S. Thomas; Kathleen M. McGrath; Liam R. Peschke; Michelle R. Sabelhaus; Brian M. Powers; Chloe V. Pate; Bradey L. Sanders; Dmitri S. Thompson; Sangita Thapa; Kelly T. Powers; Lisa D. Shepherd; Emily K. Powers; Christopher W. Vanwinkle; Lillian H. Vallina; Justin A. Ward; Jose L. Velazquez-Perez.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
WBKR

You Can Own a Piece of Evansville History- 100 Year Old Queen Anne House Goes Up for Auction

Evansville is home to some seriously gorgeous homes, and this one needs a little TLC, but would be perfect for the right person. A gorgeous Queen Anne-style house hit the market in Evansville, and it ended up garnering attention from the popular website, OldHousesUnder50K.com which features really cool old houses from across the country. I follow many accounts that feature old homes from across the U.S. so it was really cool to see Evansville featured on one!
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy