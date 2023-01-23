Read full article on original website
Bruceville woman crowned as Illiana Watermelon Queen
FRENCH LICK, Ind (WTWO-WAWV) — Over seven thousand acres of watermelons are produced in the Wabash Valley and about 70 percent of those melons are grown in Knox County. That’s according to Illiana Watermelon Association. This past weekend the I.W.A. held its annual convention in French Lick. One of the highlights of the event was […]
wbiw.com
Monon South Trail to cross five counties in southern Indiana
INDIANA – Governor Eric Holcomb announced in his 2023 State of the State address that the DNR will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail spanning five counties in southern Indiana. Once complete, the trail will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Schmitt selected to represent District 1 on County Council
Daryl Schmitt will finish Craig Greulich’s term on the Dubois County Council after being selected by caucus on Saturday at the Jasper Train Depot. The District 1 seat was vacated by Craig Greulich when he was selected by caucus to finish Kitty Merkley’s term as Dubois County Treasurer earlier this month. Greulich was re-elected to his seat on the council in November before Merkley announced her intention to step down.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Nancy Eckerle seeks to retain seat on the Jasper Common Council
Nancy Eckerle, current Jasper City Council member (at-large) and Executive Director of the Jasper Chamber of Commerce, has announced her intention to seek the Republican nomination for an At-Large seat on the Jasper Common Council in the 2023 election cycle. She currently holds that at-large position on the council and...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Soil and Water Conservation District annual meeting set for Tuesday, Feb. 14
The Dubois County Soil and Water Conservation District’s (SWCD) Annual Meeting will be on Tuesday, February 14, at 6:30 p.m. EST, in the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center Atrium, in Jasper. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., with dinner to be served at 6:30. Tickets for the meal are $10 and can...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dubois Strong announces 2023 board of directors
New board members will enhance board’s focus on economic growth for Dubois County. Dubois Strong announced the 2023 board of directors, including a new chair who will help support the nonprofit’s work to foster economic growth in Dubois County. “We’re excited to have Nick Stevens step into the...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Spreading Hoptimism: Yard Goat gives back
Fans of Yard Goat Artisan Ales love the first Wednesday of each month when the popular Huntingburg craft brewery opens up for Spreading Hoptimism. It is the one extra day a month they can stop by to raise a few pints with the added benefit of raising money for a local nonprofit a dollar at a time.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Michael E. Berg, 78, Birdseye
Michael E. Berg, 78, of Birdseye, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at his home. He was born February 4, 1944, in Dubois County to Murell “Butch” and Hazel (Cook) Berg. He married Marilyn Henke on February 9, 1963, at Holy Family Catholic Church. He worked for...
vincennespbs.org
City of Princeton asking for community input
The city of Princeton is asking for a little input. Officials are asking residents to take part in a new survey. The goal is to take the information Princeton residents provide and put it into a comprehensive plan. A comprehensive plan is a document created for local government to help...
14news.com
Owner needed for dog of bicycle rider who died in Warrick Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A pet daycare in Newburgh is looking for a new owner for Sophie the dog. They say Sophie’s owner is the man who was hit by an SUV while riding his bike Wednesday. [Related: Bicycle rider dies after being hit by SUV in Warrick Co.]
14news.com
Otwell farmer hopes tractor on top of silo becomes area landmark
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Jim Whitehead says his tractor on top of a silo has become the talk of the town. He had it put up there a few weeks ago with a crane. Jim says he got the idea from all his drives to Chicago when his daughter lived there about 30 years ago.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Marie L. Bartley, 89, Jasper
Marie L. Bartley, 89, of Jasper, passed away at 5:12 p.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Legacy Living, in Jasper. Marie was born in Jasper, Indiana, on May 6, 1933, to Elmer W. and Erma (Popp) Fuhrman. She married Robert L. Bartley on December 30, 1952. He preceded her...
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – January 24, 2023
Operating with Expired Plates: Dennis F. Robinson; Davin I. Songer; Noah S. Fritchley, $141; Roy E. Stearns, dismissed. Speeding: Clint L. Johnson; Ally M. Miller; Camden R. Crouch; Kendall S. Harris; Benjamin W. Niemeier; Michael A. Camiliere; Misael Aleman; Doris M. Messmer; Darian L. Flick; Kade S. Lorey, $141. Seatbelt...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Courthouse Square project updates: Northeast quadrant reopens
Wednesday, motorists could drive around the Dubois County Courthouse without being diverted down Sixth Street for the first time in a couple months as crews removed barriers to begin the process anew on the northwest quadrant. Make the trip while you can; beginning Thursday, construction crews will place barricades and...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Government meetings week of Jan. 23 to Jan. 27
Here are the local government meetings scheduled for the week of January 23, 2023 through January 27, 2023. 7 p.m. — Greater Jasper Consolidated School Corporation will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. at the Jasper High School Community Room, 1600 St. Charles Street, Jasper. Tuesday, January 24.
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – January 24, 2023
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Hunter M. Adler; Nyein Chan; Timothy D. Alvey; Sal Blake; Ivy M. Capehart; Adam S. Aud; Brittany K. Ebelhar; Chad A. Embry; Robert E. Dutton II; Charles J. Crush III; Juan A. Gonzalez-Torres; Madison J. Diel-Schwarzlose; Pamela J. Frields; Chalan D. Cox; Tiffany S. Garcia; Jeffery J. Corbeil; Jason T. Franchville; John D. Garland; Joseph M. Hale; Rachel S. Leibering; Elijah M. Klock; Gregory S. Harris; Elijah T. Harney; Harry E. Kloenhamer; Kevin L. Keown; Nicole A. Testory; Austin W. Spinks; Jurzi R. Sturgeon; Kyle S. Thomas; Kathleen M. McGrath; Liam R. Peschke; Michelle R. Sabelhaus; Brian M. Powers; Chloe V. Pate; Bradey L. Sanders; Dmitri S. Thompson; Sangita Thapa; Kelly T. Powers; Lisa D. Shepherd; Emily K. Powers; Christopher W. Vanwinkle; Lillian H. Vallina; Justin A. Ward; Jose L. Velazquez-Perez.
witzamfm.com
WITZ School and Business Closings and Delays Jan. 25th
Local Sources- Winter Weather has forced some delays and closings in our listening area. No morning or afternoon Color My World Pre-School classes. Divine Providence Adoration Chapel at Precious Blood is closed until 3:00 Wednesday afternoon.
