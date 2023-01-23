The state of Indiana has a number of cities that have names recognized not only by those of us who live here but by those who live in other states as well. Of course, Indianapolis sits at the top of the list since it's the state capital and we all had to learn those in grade school. Others are notable for being home to nationally-known universities like Notre Dame (South Bend), Indiana University (Bloomington), and Purdue University (West Lafayette). You might also be able to argue that outside our borders, there may be some people who are familiar with Fort Wayne or even my hometown of Evansville where I am currently sitting. But for every Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, South Bend, and Evansville, there are a ton of small towns dotting the state map. Several of which borrow their name from other, arguably more famous, locations around the world.

INDIANA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO