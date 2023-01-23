ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edy Zoo

Indiana citizens shouldering 8.42% tax burden to make wealthy richer

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. - A new report from Oxfam International has revealed a startling statistic: during the pandemic, the world's wealthiest 1% have taken home nearly twice as much wealth as the bottom 99%. Unfortunately, as families across Indiana and other states struggle to make ends meet in the face of rising gas and grocery prices, this news will not be well received.
Alzheimer’s and Dementia, the focus of new Indiana house bill

Alzheimer’s and Dementia don’t care about your politics or what side of the isle you lean towards: it’s a disease that affects everyone, and one group wants to get ahead of the game. The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is pushing House Bill 1422, written by Democratic...
Northwest Indiana continues to see some of state's highest unemployment rates

Lake County once again has Indiana's highest unemployment rate. Lake County's December unemployment rate was 4.4 percent, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. But some specific areas were higher. Hobart and Merrillville had unemployment rates of 4.8 percent, while Gary's was 7.2 percent. Most of the region has...
Stutzman considers run for old House seat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As Republican names announce runs for new political offices, one name is considering a run for his old office. Marlin Stutzman, 46, told WANE 15 Tuesday he is strongly considering entering the race for Indiana’s third Congressional district, a seat he held from 2010-2017.
Take a Trip Around the World by Visiting These Indiana Towns

The state of Indiana has a number of cities that have names recognized not only by those of us who live here but by those who live in other states as well. Of course, Indianapolis sits at the top of the list since it's the state capital and we all had to learn those in grade school. Others are notable for being home to nationally-known universities like Notre Dame (South Bend), Indiana University (Bloomington), and Purdue University (West Lafayette). You might also be able to argue that outside our borders, there may be some people who are familiar with Fort Wayne or even my hometown of Evansville where I am currently sitting. But for every Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, South Bend, and Evansville, there are a ton of small towns dotting the state map. Several of which borrow their name from other, arguably more famous, locations around the world.
Throwing stars, EMS services, food and beverage tax bills moving through Indiana legislature

Dozens of bills are already advancing through committees and legislative chambers halfway through the third week of Indiana’s 2023 session.  The General Assembly’s focus is largely centered around the crafting of the state’s next two-year budget. Multiple bills relating to health care, education, fiscal policy and public safety are also top-of list for the Republican-dominated […] The post Throwing stars, EMS services, food and beverage tax bills moving through Indiana legislature appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Paving the Way for Transformational Tax Reform

Indiana’s tax climate consistently ranks among the best in the nationthanks to more than a decade of fiscally conservative leadership. In 2022, I supported $2 billion in fiscally responsible assistance, inflation relief and tax cuts for Hoosiers. In order to stay competitive in attracting people and businesses to our state, Senate Republicans are advocating for a top-down review of our tax structure.
Crouch leads governor race with cash on hand — but Braun picking up steam

Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch has the most cash on hand in a three-way race for governor, but U.S. Sen. Mike is out-raising her and businessman Eric Doden, according to campaign finance filings due last week. All three announced candidates are Republicans. Braun’s campaign logged more than $2.9 million in contributions — some of it […] The post Crouch leads governor race with cash on hand — but Braun picking up steam appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Why Does 40 Degrees in Indiana & Kentucky Feel ‘Cold’ One Day and ‘Warm’ The Next?

Stories about the unpredictability of midwest weather are legendary. A prime example- January 3rd, 2000. That's when a major cold front moved through western Kentucky and brought with it a destructive tornado. My hometown, Owensboro, was extremely hard hit. We went from nearly 80 degrees to an F-3 tornado to snow within a period of about 24 hours. It was crazy. Clearly, that's a rather extreme example of what can happen here with the instability in our temperatures here in the Commonwealth. But the truth is- our weather is all over the place this time of you.
Throwing stars are one step closer to becoming legal in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A bill aimed at legalizing throwing stars' in the Hoosier state is one step closer to becoming law. Senate Bill 77 was passed out of committee on Tuesday. It was heard in the Senate committee for corrections and criminal law. The bill would make it legal...
Senate Republicans propose elimination of the state’s income tax

— Indiana Senate Republicans want to see if the state can ditch its individual income tax, and one influential economic policy group thinks the change couldn’t come sooner. But the biggest challenge may be how the state replaces that revenue source. Individual income tax revenue was nearly 39% of...
Why is The Log Inn Closed and When Will it Reopen?- Indiana’s Oldest Restaurant

The Log Inn is Indiana's oldest restaurant, but why is it currently closed and when will it reopen?. The Log Inn in Haubstadt is Indiana's Oldest Restaurant. The Log Inn was built in 1825 and when it opened it was the Noon Day Stage Coach Stop and Trading post. These days it's now known as The Log Inn, and you can even dine in the same log room that Abraham Lincoln visited in 1844.
How 2022 Gun Sales in Kentucky Compare to the Rest of the Country

Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes...
2023-24 hunting seasons dates available

INDIANA – Be sure to check out the newly posted 2023-24 hunting season dates. Dates for migratory bird and waterfowl seasons will be available in the summer. Those seasons are set by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in cooperation with the DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife. Your...
DNR names District 8 Conservation Officer of Year

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Conservation Officer Neal Brewington has been selected as the 2022 District 8 Officer of the Year. District 8 includes Jackson County. Brewington has been a conservation officer since 2003. The district award puts Brewington in the running for the Pitzer Award, which is presented to the...
INDOT announces demolition and renovation on a I-70 welcome center

INDIANA (WTHI) - INDOT has released that new construction will begin at a welcome center on Interstate 70. Officials revealed more about the plan moving forward. INDOT plans on demolishing and then renovating the existing Clear Creek Welcome Center. The center is located on I-70, right on the Indiana-Illinois border.
