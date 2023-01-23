Tampa resident Ric Flair, woo, will serve as Gasparilla's grand marshal this weekend
Ric Flair, also known as "the stylin', profilin', limousine riding, jet flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin' and dealin' son of a gun," will be the grand marshal at this weekend's 2023 Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest.
Gasparilla parade organizers made the announcement this morning, adding that the 16-time professional wrestling heavyweight champion and two time WWE Hall of Famer will be joined by Sergeant Major Matt Parrish, a Green Beret who completed multiple tours in Iraq, Afghanistan and Central and South America.
This Saturday, beginning at 2 p.m., The Nature Boy and Parrish will lead over 95 parade floats, 50 krewes, and seven marching bands through the four-and-a-half-mile parade route along Bayshore Boulevard.
The Tampa resident, whose real name is Richard Morgan Fliehr, isn't the first local wrestler to lead the festivities at Gasparilla. Most recently actor, wrestler, and local tattoo shop owner Dave Bautista was also the grand marshal for the 2020 Pirate Fest.
