ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa resident Ric Flair, woo, will serve as Gasparilla's grand marshal this weekend

By Colin Wolf
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2piuE1_0kOC1baa00

Ric Flair, also known as "the stylin', profilin', limousine riding, jet flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin' and dealin' son of a gun," will be the grand marshal at this weekend's 2023 Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest.

Gasparilla parade organizers made the announcement this morning, adding that the 16-time professional wrestling heavyweight champion and two time WWE Hall of Famer will be joined by Sergeant Major Matt Parrish, a Green Beret who completed multiple tours in Iraq, Afghanistan and Central and South America.


This Saturday, beginning at 2 p.m., The Nature Boy and Parrish will lead over 95 parade floats, 50 krewes, and seven marching bands through the four-and-a-half-mile parade route along Bayshore Boulevard.

The Tampa resident, whose real name is Richard Morgan Fliehr, isn't the first local wrestler to lead the festivities at Gasparilla. Most recently actor, wrestler, and local tattoo shop owner Dave Bautista was also the grand marshal for the 2020 Pirate Fest.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Hall Of Famer “Never Got A Call Back” About Raw 30 Appearance

A WWE Hall Of Famer has discussed how he initially received a call about being part of the Raw anniversary celebrations, but then never got another call back. The 23rd January 2023 edition of Monday Night Raw was a celebration of the stars past and present who had been involved with the red brand over the last three decades. There were plenty of special appearances, like The Undertaker creating a special moment for Bray Wyatt, and Kurt Angle becoming an honorary member of D-Generation X.
webisjericho.com

WWE Has Pitched Steve Austin “Huge Opponent” For WrestleMania 39

Recently 58-year-old Steve Austin began sharing workout videos on Instagram, which led to speculation he was getting in shape for something. And with WrestleMania 39 just over two months away, many presumed it was for an upcoming match. However, the WWE Hall of Famer would play down such speculation, saying he just wanted to improve his body. Now though, it has been reported by Fightful Select that Austin has been offered the opportunity to wrestle Romain Reigns, which would undoubtedly be a dream match few ever thought could happen.
Fightful

AEW To Return To Universal Studios For AEW Dark Tapings On 1/28

All Elite Wrestling is headed back to Orlando. As first announced on the promotion's Twitter account, AEW is set to return to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, January 28 for AEW Dark tapings. Per usual, the tapings will be split into two sessions, with the first one running from 2PM to 5PM and the second one running from 7PM to 10PM.
ORLANDO, FL
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

 https://www.cltampa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy