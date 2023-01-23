Tampa resident Ric Flair, woo, will serve as Gasparilla's grand marshal this weekend

Recently 58-year-old Steve Austin began sharing workout videos on Instagram, which led to speculation he was getting in shape for something. And with WrestleMania 39 just over two months away, many presumed it was for an upcoming match. However, the WWE Hall of Famer would play down such speculation, saying he just wanted to improve his body. Now though, it has been reported by Fightful Select that Austin has been offered the opportunity to wrestle Romain Reigns, which would undoubtedly be a dream match few ever thought could happen.

2 DAYS AGO