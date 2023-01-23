A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be effect for the entire area until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Much of the area will see 3” to 5” of snow. Parts of Fulton, Kosciusko, LaGrange, and Pulaski Co., IN could see 5 to 7" of snow. The heaviest snow will likely stay just south and east of the area. The northern tip of the area, northern Berrien Co., MI, may only see 1" to 3" of snow.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO