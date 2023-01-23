ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

22 WSBT

Jurors for Delphi double murder trial to come from Allen County

Jury members for the double murder trial of Richard Allen, accused in the death of two girls in Delphi, Indiana will come from Allen County. WSBT’s Fort Wayne CBS affiliate WANE says the special judge in the case made that decision Tuesday. Allen is accused of killing Abby Williams...
DELPHI, IN
22 WSBT

Whitmer, Democrats expected to address firearm access in new term

LANSING, Mich. — With a new Democrat-led Legislature, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer may be able to see plans she's pushed for years finally come to fruition. While delivering her fifth State of the State address Wednesday, the governor is expected to share some of her priorities of her second term.
MICHIGAN STATE
22 WSBT

Individual income tax filing season officially begins in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Monday marked the start of Michigan's individual income tax filing season, according to State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks. Michiganders can start filing their 2022 tax year state individual income tax returns online or by mailing paper forms through the U.S. Postal Service, Eubanks said. All individual income...
MICHIGAN STATE
22 WSBT

Prepare for a snowy day and slow travel conditions Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be effect for the entire area until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Much of the area will see 3” to 5” of snow. Parts of Fulton, Kosciusko, LaGrange, and Pulaski Co., IN could see 5 to 7" of snow. The heaviest snow will likely stay just south and east of the area. The northern tip of the area, northern Berrien Co., MI, may only see 1" to 3" of snow.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Palisades closing could hurt area's economy, evaluation shows

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — As an effort to reopen Van Buren County's nuclear power plant simmers in Washington D.C., Covert Township and its neighboring communities are planning as if it'll stay shut down for good. Researchers with the University of Michigan’s Economic Growth Institute presented a new evaluation...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

51st state? There's another push for DC statehood on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON (7News) — There's another push for D.C. statehood on Capitol Hill. Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., and Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., held a press conference Tuesday at the Dirksen Senate Office building to announce the Senate introduction of the D.C. statehood bill. "We dare to believe that statehood...
WASHINGTON STATE

