Mantua Township, NJ

thesunpapers.com

Storm drain project approved by Deptford council

Deptford council passed a resolution on Jan. 23 to award a contract for work on the Oak Valley storm drain improvement project. The construction portion of the project will be completed by Seacoast Construction Inc., based out of East Brunswick. Sewell-based Bryson and Yates Consulting will handle the engineering. “Since...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Deptford Police commemorate officer’s retirement

Detective Corporal Odess Myers Jr., 5168, started his career with the Deptford Police Department in March of 1998 after graduating from the Gloucester County Police Academy Basic Class 14. He was first assigned to the “backbone of the department,” the Patrol Division. That was a time when we had to...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
SoJO 104.9

This Quaint New Jersey Town Voted Best To Visit In The Winter

Winter has officially kicked off, and although there are some people who think it's the time of year to break out their comfy clothes and stay put for a few months, other people think it's the perfect time to go out and explore!. There are a lot of great small...
92.7 WOBM

Abused & abandoned – NJ pup needs miracle

💛 Athena, a pit bull, was rescued from an abandoned property in Newark. 💛 One of the worst cases of abuse they have ever seen. Another heart wrenching story of animal abuse and abandonment in New Jersey. An emaciated pit bull named Athena was found on an abandoned...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Italian Peoples Bakery in Hamilton, NJ Making More Eagles Bread With a Twist This Time

E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles! Are you gearing up for the game yet?. Starting tomorrow (Thursday, January 26th) Italian Peoples Bakery & Deli, with locations in Mercer and Bucks County, is once again offering its famous Eagles bread in time for the big playoff game against the 49ers on Sunday afternoon. Last weekend the bread was a big hit with Birds fans, it flew off the shelves.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Student Goes Missing From Lehigh University

🔵 Daniel Lee, a Lehigh University student from East Hanover, was last seen Friday. 🔵 Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them. Police at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, are looking for a New Jersey student who remained missing Monday. Daniel Lee, a second-year engineering student...
BETHLEHEM, PA
92.7 WOBM

Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town

Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
PORT REPUBLIC, NJ
phillyvoice.com

The Chicken or the Egg prepares to open Marlton location

Fans of a beloved Jersey Shore breakfast and wings joint will soon be able to visit its highly-anticipated second location. The Chicken or the Egg, affectionately known as Chegg, is preparing to open its new Marlton restaurant in the Renaissance Square shopping center. While a date has not officially been set, it could open by the end of January, according to owner Rob LaScala.
MARLTON, NJ
94.5 PST

61 NJ Lottery prizes of $1M or more — where they were sold

Not one New Jersey retailer sold a jackpot-winning ticket for any Powerball or Mega Millions drawing in 2022, but players throughout the state still managed to claim 61 prizes worth $1,000,000 or more across several New Jersey Lottery games. The agency on Wednesday released an interactive map (below) so you...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

These 3 N.J. chefs were just named James Beard Awards semifinalists

Three New Jersey restaurants were named semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards on Wednesday, including one national honor. Shigeru Fukuyoshi, a chef at Sagami in Collingswood, was named a semifinalist for Outstanding Chef. The national award is given to “a chef who sets high culinary standards and has served as a positive example for other food professionals, while contributing positively to their broader community.”
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ

