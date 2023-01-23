Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Glu Hospitality to Open Brewerytown Food Hall in MarchMarilyn Johnson
How to spend 2 days in PhiladelphiaGenni FranklinPhiladelphia, PA
Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motiveLavinia ThompsonMontgomery County, PA
Related
Man charged after boarding N.J. school bus, yelling at students
Police have charged a man with harassment and criminal trespass after he allegedly climbed aboard a Gloucester County school bus last year and yelled at students for throwing something that hit his car. The incident occurred on the afternoon of Oct. 24 in Deptford and involved a bus carrying Deptford...
N.J. town faces second lawsuit opposing warehouse-friendly redevelopment area
Resistance to warehouse development in Harrison Township led to a second civil lawsuit filed Saturday in Gloucester County seeking to invalidate a redevelopment plan critics say facilitates massive warehouses, according to court filings. The complaint was brought by Holding Smith, Inc. and Holding Sons & Daughters, Inc., the entities which...
thesunpapers.com
Storm drain project approved by Deptford council
Deptford council passed a resolution on Jan. 23 to award a contract for work on the Oak Valley storm drain improvement project. The construction portion of the project will be completed by Seacoast Construction Inc., based out of East Brunswick. Sewell-based Bryson and Yates Consulting will handle the engineering. “Since...
NJ drivers, a $15 item could avoid a $1,000 ticket this winter
Sure we haven't had much snow this winter, but February is looming and could be saying, "Hold my beer." When snow hits this or any other winter in New Jersey, it's a pain to deal with. Even just to get out of your driveway you have to clear that snow off your car. When you don't get all of it there could be big consequences.
‘Threat assessment teams’ at NJ schools will identify ‘students of concern’
Garden State schools are working to get in line with a relatively new state law that officially takes effect in the fall of 2023. By the start of the next academic year, every school needs to have a "threat assessment team" in place. The multidisciplinary team will be charged with...
The State of Two Bucks County Malls Could Affect Property Taxes, School Districts, and Local Businesses
Two of Bucks County’s most popular malls have seen various changes over the past few years, and these might begin to affect their surrounding areas. James McGinnis wrote about the malls and their economic impact for the Bucks County Courier Times.
thesunpapers.com
Deptford Police commemorate officer’s retirement
Detective Corporal Odess Myers Jr., 5168, started his career with the Deptford Police Department in March of 1998 after graduating from the Gloucester County Police Academy Basic Class 14. He was first assigned to the “backbone of the department,” the Patrol Division. That was a time when we had to...
This Quaint New Jersey Town Voted Best To Visit In The Winter
Winter has officially kicked off, and although there are some people who think it's the time of year to break out their comfy clothes and stay put for a few months, other people think it's the perfect time to go out and explore!. There are a lot of great small...
Abused & abandoned – NJ pup needs miracle
💛 Athena, a pit bull, was rescued from an abandoned property in Newark. 💛 One of the worst cases of abuse they have ever seen. Another heart wrenching story of animal abuse and abandonment in New Jersey. An emaciated pit bull named Athena was found on an abandoned...
Italian Peoples Bakery in Hamilton, NJ Making More Eagles Bread With a Twist This Time
E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles! Are you gearing up for the game yet?. Starting tomorrow (Thursday, January 26th) Italian Peoples Bakery & Deli, with locations in Mercer and Bucks County, is once again offering its famous Eagles bread in time for the big playoff game against the 49ers on Sunday afternoon. Last weekend the bread was a big hit with Birds fans, it flew off the shelves.
NJ Student Goes Missing From Lehigh University
🔵 Daniel Lee, a Lehigh University student from East Hanover, was last seen Friday. 🔵 Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them. Police at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, are looking for a New Jersey student who remained missing Monday. Daniel Lee, a second-year engineering student...
Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town
Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
phillyvoice.com
The Chicken or the Egg prepares to open Marlton location
Fans of a beloved Jersey Shore breakfast and wings joint will soon be able to visit its highly-anticipated second location. The Chicken or the Egg, affectionately known as Chegg, is preparing to open its new Marlton restaurant in the Renaissance Square shopping center. While a date has not officially been set, it could open by the end of January, according to owner Rob LaScala.
Pedestrian, 63, Critical After Being Struck By Vehicle In Mercer County Crosswalk
A 63-year-old pedestrian was rushed to a nearby hospital after being struck by a vehicle in a Mercer County crosswalk Tuesday evening, authorities said. The pedestrian was heading east to west in the southern crosswalk of the intersection of Penn-Lyle Road at Canoe Brook Drive in West Windsor, local police said in a press release.
61 NJ Lottery prizes of $1M or more — where they were sold
Not one New Jersey retailer sold a jackpot-winning ticket for any Powerball or Mega Millions drawing in 2022, but players throughout the state still managed to claim 61 prizes worth $1,000,000 or more across several New Jersey Lottery games. The agency on Wednesday released an interactive map (below) so you...
NJ Starbucks Worker Was Right To Be Worried About Daughter's Swollen Belly: 'One Strong Girl'
A Camden County mom's intuition that something wasn't right with her 2-year-old daughter and her swollen belly unfortunately turned out to be right.Sometime after the new year, Damara Burke noticed swelling in Charli's upper belly, according to a GoFundMe page launched for the Mount Ephraim family.…
These 3 N.J. chefs were just named James Beard Awards semifinalists
Three New Jersey restaurants were named semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards on Wednesday, including one national honor. Shigeru Fukuyoshi, a chef at Sagami in Collingswood, was named a semifinalist for Outstanding Chef. The national award is given to “a chef who sets high culinary standards and has served as a positive example for other food professionals, while contributing positively to their broader community.”
Beware of this new email scam going around New Jersey
With more and more of our lives online, and much of our time and business being tied to our devices, there is no shortage of clever scams out there to take our money and our information. The latest targets more mature people using their computers. This email scam, which imitates...
UPDATE: Police-Involved Shooting Death Of South Jersey Man Under Mandatory State Review
The death of a South Jersey man in a confrontation with police is under a mandatory review by an arm of the state Attorney General's Office, authorities said. Daniel Nevius Sr., 55, of Sicklerville, was shot and killed in a wooded area of the Gloucester County town of Deptford on Sunday, Jan. 22.
Many NJ patients losing doctors to ‘concierge’ medicine. What is that?
😷 Membership-based care gives you more direct access to a physician. 💊 Yearly fees don't always have to be paid in full. 👨⚕️ Your personal insurance is still needed to cover visits and procedures. "The max you'll ever wait in this office is five...
Comments / 0