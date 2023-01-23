Read full article on original website
wakg.com
19 Hitachi Energy Employees Recognized at Training Completion Ceremony
Hitachi Energy, in partnership with Danville Community College (DCC) and the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center (SVHEC), held a completion ceremony on January 23 for 19 employees who participated in Industrial Maintenance Mechanic Training as part of their on-going professional development. “Hitachi Energy is committed to the personal and professional...
wakg.com
Pittsylvania-Danville Health District Offers Free Flu Vaccine
The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District will offer free seasonal flu vaccine at a special clinic on Friday, February 3, from 2 – 4 pm at the Ballou Park Recreation Center located at 760 West Main St., Danville. A limited supply of free influenza vaccine will be available on a first-come,...
wakg.com
Big Sort-Pittsylvania County to help Community Leaders Manage Growth Coming to the Area
The Big Sort-Pittsylvania County is coming to the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex on February 9. The event is designed for county residents and community leaders and is presented by Partnership for Regional Prosperity. This table-top exercise is designed to help residents visualize the future of the region and identify the...
wakg.com
Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber Announces Hit TV Show American Pickers is Coming to Virginia
The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce has announced that the award winning television show, American Pickers on The History Channel is coming to Virginia. They are looking for large, rare collections, and things they’ve never seen before. Tell them the interesting story behind your stuff, and maybe you...
wakg.com
URW Big Game Big TV Contest
Stop by any participating URW branch locations listed below to register for a chance to win a big screen tv for the BIG GAME airing Sunday, February 12th on NBC. On Wednesday, February 9th, URW’s Lowes Drive Branch will draw from all entries and award the grand prize to one winner!
wakg.com
One Injured in Henry County Shooting
One man was injured during a shooting in Henry County last night. According to WSLS, David Goodwin was shot by Dustin Hilton at around 8 pm in the 1400 block of J.S. Holland Road in Ridgeway after an argument. Hilton has been arrested and charges are pending. Goodwin was airlifted...
wakg.com
Texas Roadhouse Coming to Danville
Texas Roadhouse is officially coming to Danville. As we reported in the Fall the restaurant was looking for space in Danville. Over the weekend the company confirmed that they have leased an almost 8,000 square foot pad site at the Danville Mall. If there are no delays construction should begin...
wakg.com
Danville Utility Commission Suggests Small Increase for Customer Bills
The Danville Utility Commission has proposed a small increase for customers water and electric bills that would begin this Summer. According to the Danville Register & Bee, the average customer would see an increase of $1.75 a month if approved. The proposed increase has to be approved by city council....
wakg.com
One Killed, Two Injured in Caswell County Shooting
One person was killed and two more were injured during a shooting in Caswell County last night. According to WXII, the incident occurred on Ross Acres Road near East Hughes Mill Road in Caswell County. Deputies with the county sheriff’s department responded to the scene around 5:30 pm and have...
wakg.com
Danville Police Report 103 Speeding Tickets Already this Month
The Danville Police Department is asking drivers to slow down. The department reported today that they have already issued 103 speeding tickets since January 1. 15 of those tickets have been for drivers that were going at least 20 MPH over the speed limit. One of those was for a motorist going 71 in a 35 MPH zone.
