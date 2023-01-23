ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

wakg.com

19 Hitachi Energy Employees Recognized at Training Completion Ceremony

Hitachi Energy, in partnership with Danville Community College (DCC) and the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center (SVHEC), held a completion ceremony on January 23 for 19 employees who participated in Industrial Maintenance Mechanic Training as part of their on-going professional development. “Hitachi Energy is committed to the personal and professional...
DANVILLE, VA
wakg.com

Pittsylvania-Danville Health District Offers Free Flu Vaccine

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District will offer free seasonal flu vaccine at a special clinic on Friday, February 3, from 2 – 4 pm at the Ballou Park Recreation Center located at 760 West Main St., Danville. A limited supply of free influenza vaccine will be available on a first-come,...
DANVILLE, VA
wakg.com

URW Big Game Big TV Contest

Stop by any participating URW branch locations listed below to register for a chance to win a big screen tv for the BIG GAME airing Sunday, February 12th on NBC. On Wednesday, February 9th, URW’s Lowes Drive Branch will draw from all entries and award the grand prize to one winner!
DANVILLE, VA
wakg.com

One Injured in Henry County Shooting

One man was injured during a shooting in Henry County last night. According to WSLS, David Goodwin was shot by Dustin Hilton at around 8 pm in the 1400 block of J.S. Holland Road in Ridgeway after an argument. Hilton has been arrested and charges are pending. Goodwin was airlifted...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
wakg.com

Texas Roadhouse Coming to Danville

Texas Roadhouse is officially coming to Danville. As we reported in the Fall the restaurant was looking for space in Danville. Over the weekend the company confirmed that they have leased an almost 8,000 square foot pad site at the Danville Mall. If there are no delays construction should begin...
DANVILLE, VA
wakg.com

Danville Utility Commission Suggests Small Increase for Customer Bills

The Danville Utility Commission has proposed a small increase for customers water and electric bills that would begin this Summer. According to the Danville Register & Bee, the average customer would see an increase of $1.75 a month if approved. The proposed increase has to be approved by city council....
DANVILLE, VA
wakg.com

One Killed, Two Injured in Caswell County Shooting

One person was killed and two more were injured during a shooting in Caswell County last night. According to WXII, the incident occurred on Ross Acres Road near East Hughes Mill Road in Caswell County. Deputies with the county sheriff’s department responded to the scene around 5:30 pm and have...
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
wakg.com

Danville Police Report 103 Speeding Tickets Already this Month

The Danville Police Department is asking drivers to slow down. The department reported today that they have already issued 103 speeding tickets since January 1. 15 of those tickets have been for drivers that were going at least 20 MPH over the speed limit. One of those was for a motorist going 71 in a 35 MPH zone.
DANVILLE, VA

