WMTW
Seal lost on shore receives care at Marine Mammals of Maine
BRUNSWICK, Maine — A young gray seal who went on an adventure through a Cape Elizabeth neighborhood, is receiving care at Marine Mammals of Maine in Brunswick. Maine Mammals of Maine founder, Linda Doughty, says the seal was thin and dehydrated. Gray seals spend 3 weeks with their moms, and then they are on their own. It is not uncommon for young seals to venture on shore while weaning from their mothers, and figuring out how to eat fish. Doughty says, "The next couple of days he gets a mixture of fluids and a fish gruel to kind of get things going and get him rehydrated.”
WMTW
Sweet treat of a pup named Reeses in need of a home in Maine
WESTBROOK, Maine — This week's featured animal from theAnimal Refuge League of Greater Portland is Reeses. She's a 1-year-old, 18-pound pup from Georgia who is slowly adjusting to Maine weather. This small mixed-breed pup is as sweet as chocolate, and would love to meet any potential canine siblings at...
WMTW
Weather at Your School: Windham Christian Academy 2023
Meteorologist Ted McInerney visited Windham Christian Academy in North Windham. Meteorologist Ted McInerney visited Windham Christian Academy in North Windham.
WMTW
Maine native earns Oscar nomination for work on "Avatar"
WELLINGTON, Wellington — A Maine native earned an Oscar nomination Tuesday for his work on "Avatar: The Way of Water." Eric Saindon is originally from Gorham. Addressing the possibility of winning his first Academy Award, Saindon said the acknowledgment would mean a lot to him. “It would be amazing....
WMTW
Maine Med reports a rise in cardiac emergencies related to shoveling
PORTLAND, Maine — With back-to-back storms, snow has been piling up across Maine. As people work to clear their driveways, Maine Medical Center in Portland is reporting a rise in cardiac emergencies related to shoveling. "You really want to slow down, take breaks, don't kind of rush to get...
WMTW
Seal attempts to explore Maine town 3 times during snow day
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Who doesn't want to explore the beauty of Cape Elizabeth during a snow day?. The town had a unique visitor attempting to tour the area multiple times through Monday's winter weather. The Cape Elizabeth Police Department share the photo of the seal who just kept coming back from the ocean.
WMTW
Maine town expected to be without power for 3 days
KENNEBUNK, Maine — Many residents in York County woke up on Tuesday with no power. Warming shelters have been put in place in York County, including at Kennebunk High School and Lebanon Elementary School. Wells resident Koriahn Quint said Tuesday was their second day with no power. The longest...
WMTW
York County hit hard by the latest snowstorm to blow into Maine
KENNEBUNK, Maine — Some Kennebunk neighborhoods could be in the dark for two to three more days, said the town’s fire chief. Because of that, the fire department has set up a warming shelter at the Kennebunk High School gymnasium for anyone who needs a warm place to stay or a place to charge their electronic devices. That shelter will remain open overnight.
WMTW
Fire damages Wells wastewater treatment plant, knocking it offline
WELLS, Maine — The Wells wastewater treatment plant was not operating Wednesday following a fire Tuesday night. The facility was already without power following Monday's snow storm and was running on a generator, but York County Emergency Management Director Art Cleaves told Maine's Total Coverage that the generator broke down around 5 p.m. Tuesday and caused a fire.
WMTW
Portland issues another parking ban
PORTLAND, Maine — The city of Portland has declared another parking ban for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This time it is only for the Yellow Zone in the downtown area. The Yellow Zone is the area bounded by Cumberland Avenue, Franklin Street, Commercial Street, and State Street. Click...
WMTW
Portland Police investigate bank robbery on Forest Avenue
PORTLAND, Maine — Police are searching for a man following a bank robbery in Portland on Wednesday. The Portland Police Department say the bank robbery happened at Norway Savings Bank on Forest Avenue. According to officials, the man, most likely in his late 40s or early 50s, got away...
WMTW
Lawsuit: Mini Fireball bottles do not contain whisky, misleading customers
PORTLAND, Maine — If you're reaching for a shot-sized bottle of Fireball in the grocery store, you may want to read this. The small bottle may not contain whisky but instead a "malt-flavored beverage." “These are tough economic times. Consumers, Maine residents, are entitled to have their money go...
WMTW
Power outages impact more than 9,000 CMP customers in Wells
WELLS, Maine — Monday's storm caused power outages in communities across Maine, with York County being hit especially hard. In Wells, some CMP customers lost power around 1 a.m. Monday, with more customers losing power throughout the day. A heavy coating of snow and ice caused downed trees and...
WMTW
Domestic terror suspect from Maine released on bail before second arrest in Georgia
ATLANTA — A man from Kennebunkport is charged with domestic terrorism in Atlanta, Georgia for the second time in as many months. Prosecutors said Monday Francis Carroll, 22, of Kennebunkport was released just over two weeks after his first arrest in December when a magistrate judge granted bond, according to prosecutors.
WMTW
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
PORTLAND, Maine — An American Airlines flight slid off the runway just after landing at the Portland International Jetport Monday afternoon. The CRJ-900 aircraft was carrying 59 passengers and four crew members, and none were hurt in the incident. Flight 5280 had taken off from Philadelphia International Airport at...
