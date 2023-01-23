BRUNSWICK, Maine — A young gray seal who went on an adventure through a Cape Elizabeth neighborhood, is receiving care at Marine Mammals of Maine in Brunswick. Maine Mammals of Maine founder, Linda Doughty, says the seal was thin and dehydrated. Gray seals spend 3 weeks with their moms, and then they are on their own. It is not uncommon for young seals to venture on shore while weaning from their mothers, and figuring out how to eat fish. Doughty says, "The next couple of days he gets a mixture of fluids and a fish gruel to kind of get things going and get him rehydrated.”

