Raleigh, NC

WRAL

Myrtle Beach man accused of killing missing Wilmington woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A man wanted in North Carolina for the first-degree murder of a woman he met on social media was arrested in Myrtle Beach. WMBF reports records show William Hicks was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County on Tuesday. He was scheduled to appear in court in a New Hanover County courtroom in Wilmington, N.C., the same day.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

North Carolina Man Sentenced For Death Of A Child

A North Carolina man has been sentenced to over 12 years in prison after pleading guilty in the death case of a 6-week-old child. 40-year-old, Geames Ratliff pleaded guilty in Horry County Circuit Court to a charge of inflicting extreme bodily injuries upon a child and was sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
FOX8 News

Company cited, fined over North Carolina airport worker’s death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A company has been fined and cited over a worker’s death last year, the North Carolina Department of Labor announced Tuesday. Charlotte-based Rosendin Electric Inc. will have to pay $14,502 for one alleged serious violation of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of North Carolina, the department said. “The […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
92.9 THE LAKE

Police In North Carolina Warn Public Of Potential Hate Crime [VIDEO]

We live in a crazy world where random crimes occur around the country with no explanation and no particular target. This is why police in North Carolina are sounding the alarm to make sure people of aware of the latest hate crime. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture recently did a routine inspection on gas pumps Tuesday, January 24, in Forest City, North Carolina, when they made a shocking discovery.
FOREST CITY, NC
WXII 12

North Carolina trash truck overturns on I-40

DURHAM, N.C. — Trash truck overturns on I-40 in Durham. The NC Department of Transportation has not said if anyone was injured or how the truck overturned at this time. The area was closed for cleanup.
DURHAM, NC
WITN

Two Kinston residents charged in social media scam

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man and woman are accused of running a business scam on social media. Greene County deputies have charged Richard Moore, 52, and Kimberly Matthews, 45, with obtaining property by false pretenses and conspiracy to commit obtaining property by false pretenses. Authorities claim the...
KINSTON, NC
Chibuzo Nwachuku

North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?

A North Carolina man successfully settled a lawsuit against the police following a false accusation of drug possession and an assault by a police officer. The incident occurred on January 23rd 2019. Tony Scott Jr. who was then 16 and a high school student was in the company of schoolmates in a convenience store opposite their school to buy snacks during break period. Scott was at the register when Durham Police Officer Michael McGlasson confronted him as shown on the bodycam(click the link to the YouTube video above this paragraph to see the incident). He asked Scott "What are you up to?" Without letting him give a response, McGlasson said, "I'm going to pat you down real quick." Scott then said to McGlasson, "I didn't even do nothing. What are you doing?" Grabbing Scott's arm. McGlasson threatened to handcuff him if he didn't stop. He slammed the teen onto the store floor. After a brief scuffle between the two, Scott managed to escape and ran out of the store.
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

Juvenile Operating Stolen Car Flees From Officers

A juvenile is facing charges in two counties following a brief chase with a stolen car. It began Tuesday afternoon when a car was stolen from a Wilson pizza restaurant. A tracking device on the vehicle alerted law enforcement it was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 from Wilson into Johnston County in excess of 100 miles per hour.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

North Carolina man sentenced to life at age 15 set to be freed

CORRECTION: The Post Release Supervision and Parole Commission released an incorrect projected release date for Ellsworth Ingram. He is scheduled to be freed on Dec. 8, 2025. This article has been updated to reflect that correction. We apologize for the error. TROY, N.C. (WGHP) – Ellsworth A. Ingram was 15 years old in 1998 when […]
ALABAMA STATE
whvoradio.com

Fugitive Arrested In Lyon County

A welfare check in Lyon County last week led to the arrest of a North Carolina man who was wanted on a theft-related warrant. Sheriff Brent White and Chief Deputy Sam Adams conducted the welfare check on Gum Street in Kuttawa around 3:00 Wednesday afternoon, January 18. During their investigation,...
LYON COUNTY, KY
thecoastlandtimes.com

Woman arrested in North Carolina sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing son in Connecticut

A Connecticut woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for suffocating her 8-year-old son and then setting their house on fire. Prosecutors said Karin Ziolkowski killed her son, Elijah, in their Meriden, Conn. home on Nov. 14, 2016 and then used tiki torch oil to set two fires. Rescuers could not resuscitate the boy, whose death was ruled a homicide by asphyxia.
MERIDEN, CT

