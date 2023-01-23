Read full article on original website
WRAL
Myrtle Beach man accused of killing missing Wilmington woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. — A man wanted in North Carolina for the first-degree murder of a woman he met on social media was arrested in Myrtle Beach. WMBF reports records show William Hicks was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County on Tuesday. He was scheduled to appear in court in a New Hanover County courtroom in Wilmington, N.C., the same day.
wfxb.com
North Carolina Man Sentenced For Death Of A Child
A North Carolina man has been sentenced to over 12 years in prison after pleading guilty in the death case of a 6-week-old child. 40-year-old, Geames Ratliff pleaded guilty in Horry County Circuit Court to a charge of inflicting extreme bodily injuries upon a child and was sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison.
Company cited, fined over North Carolina airport worker’s death
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A company has been fined and cited over a worker’s death last year, the North Carolina Department of Labor announced Tuesday. Charlotte-based Rosendin Electric Inc. will have to pay $14,502 for one alleged serious violation of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of North Carolina, the department said. “The […]
Teen girl found unresponsive in woods during party in NC; teen host charged, ALE says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is in the hospital after being found unresponsive by alcohol law enforcement officers in Julian during a party on Saturday, according to an NC ALE news release. ALE special agents joined by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol executed a search warrant at a […]
Police In North Carolina Warn Public Of Potential Hate Crime [VIDEO]
We live in a crazy world where random crimes occur around the country with no explanation and no particular target. This is why police in North Carolina are sounding the alarm to make sure people of aware of the latest hate crime. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture recently did a routine inspection on gas pumps Tuesday, January 24, in Forest City, North Carolina, when they made a shocking discovery.
98online.com
NC woman captures viral photo of flight attendant comforting woman who was nervous about flying
(WXII12) CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina woman captured a viral photo of a flight attendant comforting a woman passenger who was nervous about flying. WXII 12 News talked with Molly Lee from Raleigh. She said she was flying from Charlotte to New York City with her family, when...
WXII 12
North Carolina trash truck overturns on I-40
DURHAM, N.C. — Trash truck overturns on I-40 in Durham. The NC Department of Transportation has not said if anyone was injured or how the truck overturned at this time. The area was closed for cleanup.
WITN
Two Kinston residents charged in social media scam
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man and woman are accused of running a business scam on social media. Greene County deputies have charged Richard Moore, 52, and Kimberly Matthews, 45, with obtaining property by false pretenses and conspiracy to commit obtaining property by false pretenses. Authorities claim the...
North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?
A North Carolina man successfully settled a lawsuit against the police following a false accusation of drug possession and an assault by a police officer. The incident occurred on January 23rd 2019. Tony Scott Jr. who was then 16 and a high school student was in the company of schoolmates in a convenience store opposite their school to buy snacks during break period. Scott was at the register when Durham Police Officer Michael McGlasson confronted him as shown on the bodycam(click the link to the YouTube video above this paragraph to see the incident). He asked Scott "What are you up to?" Without letting him give a response, McGlasson said, "I'm going to pat you down real quick." Scott then said to McGlasson, "I didn't even do nothing. What are you doing?" Grabbing Scott's arm. McGlasson threatened to handcuff him if he didn't stop. He slammed the teen onto the store floor. After a brief scuffle between the two, Scott managed to escape and ran out of the store.
wunc.org
Snowboarding isn't new to North Carolina, but younger riders are putting it on the map
Jeffrey Puckett was supposed to be working the demo tent for Edge of the World Snowboard Shop at Appalachian Ski Mountain in Banner Elk. But it was two weeks before Christmas and Red Bull was hosting a contest with some of the biggest names in snowboarding. So, he and a few coworkers made an executive decision to put work on pause.
North Carolina missionaries pleaded not guilty, facing charges of assault
A group of North Carolina missionaries that got into an altercation with a local man from Cameron, Montana, appeared in court today, January 23, via zoom in Virginia City.
jocoreport.com
Juvenile Operating Stolen Car Flees From Officers
A juvenile is facing charges in two counties following a brief chase with a stolen car. It began Tuesday afternoon when a car was stolen from a Wilson pizza restaurant. A tracking device on the vehicle alerted law enforcement it was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 from Wilson into Johnston County in excess of 100 miles per hour.
Emergency benefits ending for almost a million North Carolina families
(WGHP) — In just two months, almost a million North Carolina families could be left wondering where they’ll get their next meal. Emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services program will end in March. Families will lose an average of $95 per month to buy groceries. “There are sometimes where you feel…’is […]
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in North Carolina?
(WGHP) — If you or anyone you know owns a pickup truck, you’ve probably ridden in the truck bed once or twice. Riding in the back of a pickup truck can be fun and sometimes feel necessary if someone is already sitting in the driver’s seat and passenger seat, but is it legal? Children younger […]
North Carolina man sentenced to life at age 15 set to be freed
CORRECTION: The Post Release Supervision and Parole Commission released an incorrect projected release date for Ellsworth Ingram. He is scheduled to be freed on Dec. 8, 2025. This article has been updated to reflect that correction. We apologize for the error. TROY, N.C. (WGHP) – Ellsworth A. Ingram was 15 years old in 1998 when […]
whvoradio.com
Fugitive Arrested In Lyon County
A welfare check in Lyon County last week led to the arrest of a North Carolina man who was wanted on a theft-related warrant. Sheriff Brent White and Chief Deputy Sam Adams conducted the welfare check on Gum Street in Kuttawa around 3:00 Wednesday afternoon, January 18. During their investigation,...
Federal lawsuit against North Carolina seeks to overturn state restrictions on abortion pill
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A gynecologist based in Orange County has filed a federal lawsuit in Greensboro to implore the state of North Carolina to overturn a restriction on access to the controversial abortion drug mifepristone, creating yet another battlefield in the dispute about access to the drug. Dr. Amy Bryant, who practices under UNC […]
cbs17
‘Armed and dangerous’ man arrested in deadly shooting just before Christmas in Cumberland County, sheriff says
PARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities said they have arrested the “armed and dangerous” man they say shot a Cumberland County man to death last month. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Randquail Jahon Grace was arrested Tuesday in Randolph County by deputies and a regional fugitive task force from the U.S. Marshals.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Woman arrested in North Carolina sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing son in Connecticut
A Connecticut woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for suffocating her 8-year-old son and then setting their house on fire. Prosecutors said Karin Ziolkowski killed her son, Elijah, in their Meriden, Conn. home on Nov. 14, 2016 and then used tiki torch oil to set two fires. Rescuers could not resuscitate the boy, whose death was ruled a homicide by asphyxia.
Raleigh man charged for indecent messages with 12-year-old
The sheriff's office said the suspect described his intention to travel to Davidson County to perform sexual acts with the child.
