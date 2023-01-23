Web3 Platform Tenderly Adds Cronos to Supported Networks, Expanding Support for Smart Contract Devs to Build dApps

Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Ethereum's Buterin Proposes 'Stealth Addresses' to Enhance Privacy Protections
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterinreleased a new blog post over the weekend proposing a "stealth address system" for enhanced privacy protections for blockchain users. In his writing, Buterin notes that assuring privacy remains a big...
CoinDesk
Uniswap Poll Shows 80% Support Decentralized Crypto Exchange's Move to BNB Chain
A "temperature check" to gauge support in the Uniswap community for a possible move of thedecentralized exchange's V3 protocol to the BNB Chain saw 80% of UNI token holders vote in favor. Voting...
crowdfundinsider.com
ICE Introduces Digital Trade Documents to Digitize Paper-Based Post-Trade Processes
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, announced the launch of ICE Digital Trade Documents (ICE DTD) for the energy industry, a configurable solution “digitizing post-trade and shipping processes for physically delivered commodities including oil, gas and petrochemicals.”. The launch follows “a...
crowdfundinsider.com
Yield App Shares On-Chain Finance Roadmap for Haven1 Network
Yield App has announced its roadmap to incubate Haven1, a Layer 1 and EVM-compatible blockchain that “addresses the industry’s growing demand for secure, on-chain finance through its proof of authority (PoA) consensus mechanism.”. Set to launch in 2024, the network is “developed by the highly experienced team behind...
zycrypto.com
Bunzz To Expand Its Smart Contract Hub Following Its $4.5 Million Seed Round
Bunzz, a Web3 development platform for decentralized applications, is excited to announce the completion of its Seed round, raising $ 4.5 million. Many investors participated in the Seed round, including DG Daiwa Ventures, gjmp, Ceres, and Coincheck. According to the Bunzz team, this new funding will go into helping build Bunzz’s Smart Contract Hub, which is already being used by more than 8000 dApp developers.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Gaming Project Explodes 185% in Two Weeks As Layer-2 Ethereum Ecosystem Heats Up
A gaming-focused altcoin built on Ethereum (ETH) is recording big gains, leading most of the crypto markets over the last month. MAGIC is the native token and “natural resource” of Treasure, a project that aims to be a decentralized video game ecosystem. Originally built on top of the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Okredo Enters UK Market to Provide Firms Access to Open Data Amid Economic Instability
Okredo, an open data platform that merges open data, open banking, and credit bureau functionalities, aims to give SMEs in the UK a competitive advantage by “offering access to the most recent data about other UK businesses.”. Okredo will start by “introducing business linkages reports, international credit and sanctions...
crowdfundinsider.com
UK’s Link Fund Solutions to Adopt Milestone Group’s pControl Oversight Platform
Milestone Group, the global provider of Oversight and Backup NAV solutions to the investment management industry, has announced that the UK’s largest independent Authorised Corporate Director (ACD), Link Fund Solutions, will “adopt its pControl™ Oversight platform.”:. pControl™ Oversight will “allow Link Fund Solutions (LFS) to independently...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Pine Labs Acquires Enterprise Platform from Bengaluru’s Saluto Wellness Private Ltd
Merchant commerce omnichannel company, Pine Labs announced that it has acquired a proprietary enterprise platform from Bengaluru-based Saluto Wellness Private Limited. This acquisition will “boost the capabilities of Pine Labs’ Issuing Business under the Qwikcilver brand, enabling it to strengthen its offerings across employee rewards and recognition, customer loyalty programs, and channel partner programs for medium and large enterprises.”
wealthinsidermag.com
Ethereum Could Benefit From Stealth Addresses Implementation, Says Vitalik Buterin
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin published a research post that suggests using stealth addresses to enhance privacy-preserving transfers. Buterin detailed that stealth addresses can be implemented fairly quickly today on Ethereum and would significantly boost user privacy on the blockchain network. Buterin Suggests Stealth Addresses as a Solution to the Privacy...
crowdfundinsider.com
Open Finance: Nubank Allows Clients to Access Balance from Other Institutions via App
Nubank (NYSE: NU) has launched a new functionality that allows customers to view, within the Nu application, the balance of all their bank accounts linked to Open Finance. The tool is still “in the testing phase, and will initially be offered to 300,000 customers that are part of NuCommunity.” It will be gradually “released to the entire user base of the institution in this first quarter.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Crypto Options Exchange Deribit Selects Eventus for Trade Surveillance Platform
Eventus, a global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, announced today that cryptocurrency derivatives exchange Deribit has “selected the firm’s Validus platform to provide market abuse monitoring on the exchange.”. Headquartered in Panama City, Panama, Deribit claims it is among the largest cryptocurrency options...
crowdfundinsider.com
Etrading Software Expand Regulatory Data Services
Etrading Software, the global provider of technology-led solutions, announced its expansion into Regulatory Data Services, and as part of this expansion hired Liz Callaghan as Chief Strategy Officer for Regulatory Data Services and Catherine Sutcliffe as Regulatory Affairs Director, two newly created roles reporting to CEO Sassan Danesh. Etrading Software...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Firm Ascendant Announces Business Investment from Battery Ventures
Ascendant, an international provider of cross-border business payment solutions and a financial technology company, announced that Battery Ventures, a global, technology-focused investment firm, has agreed “to make a significant investment in the company.”. Once closed, the new investment will “make Battery Ventures the primary investor and enable Ascendant to...
u.today
This CEO Claims SHIB Is Pyramid Scheme, John Deaton Shares Why SEC Is Wrong About XRP Status, Shiba Eternity Game Gets Upgrade: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. This CEO claims Shiba Inu (SHIB) is pyramid scheme. Bigger Entertainment's CEO Steven Cooper seems to have soured on the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. According to his recent Twitter thread, Cooper believes that the meme token is actually a pyramid scheme as the SHIB team has not delivered any real achievements. Moreover, says the CEO, the Shiba Inu project is used as a cheap token to encourage people to invest in questionable spin-offs like BONE. Previously, Copper supported SHIB and was involved in burning the tokens, but after a falling out with SHIB developers, he quitted the project and deleted every mention of this crypto from his social media.
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Assets Market Makes Remarkable Rebound, Metaverse, Smart Contract Sectors Performing Well: Coinmetrics Report
In a report titled, Monitoring the Currents of the Crypto Market, Matías Andrade and Kyle Waters from Coinmetrics noted that the digital asset market is “experiencing a surge in activity as we kick off the new year. The update from Coinmetrics points out that Bitcoin is “up 36%...
crowdfundinsider.com
Binance Pay Partners with DT One to Enable Crypto Mobile Top-Up Service
Binance Pay, a cryptocurrency payment service powered by Binance, announced its partnership with DT One, a B2B micropayments platform. DT One is powering cross-border transfers of mobile top-ups, data bundles, gaming pins, and gift cards. This partnership will “enable more than 90 million Binance users to top up their mobile...
crowdfundinsider.com
UAE’s B2B Fintech Alaan Secures $4.5M via Pre-Series A Round
UAE-based Alaan, the spend management platform for Middle Eastern businesses, announced that it has raised $4.5 million pre-Series A funding, “backed by Presight Capital, Y Combinator, and angel investors.”. Together with the $2.5 million seed round last year, Alaan has “raised a total of $7 million in equity.”
