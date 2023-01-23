Read full article on original website
Vandalization of Sturgis ice rink leads to closure for weeks
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The City of Sturgis ice rink was vandalized Monday night. According to Sturgis Public Works director Rick Bush, someone took apart some of the rink’s side walls, causing the ice to refreeze in the wrong position. Meaning, city staff were unable to reconnect the sidewall pieces without causing damage to the liner and the walls.
Crews turn a rodeo ring into a snowcross arena
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -For the 11th year in a row, the International Series of Champions is headed to Deadwood. Snow is brought in from Lead and Deadwood to the Days of 76 Event Complex and rodeo grounds starting as early as November to help snow accumulate for the event.
Winter hiking in the Black Hills; safety tips for a fun adventure
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hiking is a popular year-round activity in the Black Hills. Even if you’ve hiked a trail before, winter conditions and an earlier sunset can make it seems like a different trail. Daylight in the wintertime is limited to about 7 hours of sunlight compared...
Big Ol’ Fish-5 pound Northern Pike
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a 5 pound Northern Pike caught by Jesse. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
Strong start to 2023 for Terry Peak
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It was a strong start to the season for Terry Peak in the first month of 2023. The combination of the perfect amount of snow and an influx of in-state and out-of-state visitors are indicators for a strong winter tourism season at Terry Peak. According...
Local business hosts community plant swap
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A plant swap is a non-traditional but unique way to bring members of the community together. Uprooted in downtown Rapid City hosted their monthly plant swap Saturday. The free event invited members of the community to visit the shop and swap out their plants for...
Vendors head to Rapid City from across the Midwest, for the 65th annual Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo is the second-largest event in South Dakota. It’s known for showcasing livestock, concerts, and rodeos. But many people are looking forward to the vendors, and those vendors want to be here. With more than 500 applications for vendor spots, the event’s board of directors chose 400.
Rapid City Fire Department responds to more than 21,000 calls in 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Prepare, prevent, and protect is the mission statement of the Rapid City Fire Department and the release of their 2022 statistics shows how they’re upholding these values. The Rapid City Fire Department responded to 21,494 calls for service last year, a minimal increase when...
More snowfall on the way
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More snow is expected tonight and tomorrow. We’ll continue to see scattered snow showers this evening, with consistent snowfall for the Northern Black Hills. Mostly dry conditions tomorrow morning, but then another round of snow will move in during the afternoon tomorrow and continue through the evening. The snow will once again dry up by Friday morning. Total accumulation from now until Friday morning will be around 4 to 6 inches for the Northern Black Hills. The South Dakota plains along with Rapid City will likely see an inch at most. Another round of snow is possible over the weekend. This round of snow will move into our area during the evening on Friday. This system may linger throughout the weekend, with light to moderate snow expected to stick around for most of Saturday and Sunday. Unlike the snowfall this week, the snow over the weekend will be much more consistent from place to place. There is a fairly large area where 4 to 8 inches of snow is expected. This includes all of the Black Hills, Rapid City, and southern counties. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Rapid City and Northwestern South Dakota from 11am tomorrow until 3am Friday. We’ll see wind gusts up to 55 mph during the evening hours tomorrow. The wind will die down significantly for Friday. As far as temperatures, lows tonight will drop into the 20s and highs tomorrow will be in the 30s and 40s. Similar temperatures are expected Friday, but much colder weather will return over the weekend. Starting next week, high temperatures may only be in the single digits Sunday and Monday. Low temperatures will likely drop below zero as well. The cold weather looks to continue through most of next week.
Rapid City mayor on crime: ‘Stop keeping such a low standard for your own families’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In the last few months, Rapid City has seen an uptick in violent crime, leading to city officials asking the community to “step up” and help make change happen. Despite neighborhood watches and police on duty in the northern Rapid City area 24/7,...
Advocates want to accurately measure the number of homeless people in Rapid City
The Wild Springs solar project: Pennington County steps into solar panel energy. Western South Dakota's largest solar project broke ground this year from National Grid Renewables. Suzie Cappa Art Center expansion coming soon. Updated: 24 hours ago. Suzie Cappa Art Center received a grant to expand their gallery downtown. Deadwood...
Absolu Inquired Into Prices For Guns Through Social Media
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tuesday was day 9 in the trial of a man accused of 3 first-degree murders. Arnson Absolu is accused of killing Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy, and Dakota Zaiser in August 2020. Tuesday the prosecution called their last witness, a detective with the Rapid City...
Deadwood rings in the Chinese New Year 2023 with culture and tradition
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Chinese New Year 2023 is an annual event that celebrates the beginning of a new year rich in customs and traditions. Also referred to as the the Spring Festival and the year of the rabbit, which actually rang in on Sunday, January 22nd with family gatherings marking the biggest festival for reunions and an opportunity to get rid of the old and bring in the new. Even though the Chinese New Year is filled with cultural traditions, some even have a connection to the city of Deadwood. Tia Stenson-Cunningham, an archivist from Deadwood History, Inc. joined us to talk about the sacred traditions that come along with this new year.
Rapid City parking ramp repairs continue
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Work on the parking ramp in downtown Rapid City will begin Jan. 30. Next week the southeast stairwell will be closed for renovations. In addition to making the stairwells safer, the estimated $3.7 million project will include updates to the structure and routine maintenance. “There...
Rapid City CBD store Elemental burglarized
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Early Sunday morning, three juveniles reportedly broke into Elemental, a CBD store on Jackson Boulevard. While police did not say what specifically was taken, the items were consistent with products sold at a CBD/Kratom store. Police were notified of the burglary around 2 a.m. when...
Snowfall expected for the rest of the week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Northern Black Hills and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Northeast Wyoming, Southeastern Montana, and Spearfish. Both will go into effect at 11pm this evening and last until 11pm tomorrow night. Snowfall will move into the area overnight and continue for most of the day tomorrow. The Northern Black Hills are expected to receive consistent snowfall, while other places will see on and off snow. For those in the Winter Storm Warning, accumulations of 8 to 14 inches are possible. For those in the advisory, expect accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Another round of snowfall is expected to impact the area Friday evening through Sunday morning, with the heaviest snowfall occurring overnight Friday. Unlike the snowfall we expect the next few days, the snowfall over the weekend appears to be much more consistent from place to place. A swath of around 4 to 8 inches is possible from the northwestern portion of the Black Hills all the way southeast towards Martin. This includes Rapid City. This system is still several days out so the snowfall totals are subject to change. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the 20s. Highs tomorrow will be a bit colder than today with much of our area only getting into the 30s and upper 20s. We also are going to see some windy weather. Wind gusts tomorrow could reach 40 mph, and then Thursday we’ll see wind gusts between 50-60 mph. The windy weather will get better by Friday. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be around 40° for Rapid City, but much colder temperatures are expected over the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will only reach the teens with lows possibly below zero.
Snowy and cold through the end of the month!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Northwest winds aloft will bring a series of disturbances through the area for the next several days. Snow this morning in Rapid City and the hills will create hazardous driving conditions. A variety of winter weather advisories and warnings are in effect. Another strong upper...
Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity: “We’re just starting conversations for a possible larger build site”
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last Tuesday, the Sturgis City Council approved the latest tax increment to finance a District 26 plan. It will provide the infrastructure Habitat for Humanity will use to build two houses. With the need for affordable housing in the Black Hills, the non-profit organization is also planning for 2023 to get more families into homes.
Spearfish celebrity Gary Mule Deer inducted into Grand Ole Opry
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The former home of the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium welcomed its 229th and 230th members, Gary Mule Deer and Henry Cho. They were welcomed in by Marty Stuart, a 30-year member and musician on Jan. 6. Gary Mule Deer was born in Deadwood, to...
Western Dakota Technical College receives funding for new equipment
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Western Dakota Technical College is the only tech school in Rapid City, and now some of their programs will be getting new equipment. “In particular, machining is a program that recently expanded the CNC capabilities for students in it, so we need to get more CNC equipment. In addition to that we have some equipment that we need to update in our automotive tech program and our diesel program as well,” said Dr. Ann Bolman, president of Western Dakota Technical College.
