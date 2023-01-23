Read full article on original website
SIMBA Chain and AFICC Form Historic Partnership to Streamline Federal Access to Blockchain Solutions
SOUTH BEND, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023-- The Air Force Installation Contracting Center (AFICC) and SIMBA Chain have formed a historic partnership through a Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) that allows Federal agencies to access SIMBA Chain’s Phase III Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) capabilities via the AFICC. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005549/en/ SIMBA Chain and AFICC Form Historic Partnership to Streamline Federal Access to Blockchain Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
accessinternational.media
ERA publishes digitalisation guide for rental
The European Rental Association (ERA) has published its ‘Impact of Digitalisation’ report to help equipment rental companies understand how digital technologies are transforming the industry. The report, which is free to download, aims to raise awareness among all rental companies in Europe, including SMEs and national associations, about...
fintechnexus.com
Glia Deepens Partnership with Credit Union Community
Fintechs have had the upper hand when it comes to digital customer service. Digitally native, “customer-centric” financial apps have met consumers in their digital revolution, utilizing innovative technology such as AI and active social media presence to improve their service. Although slightly slow on the uptake, traditional institutions...
gamblingnews.com
Greentube Acquires Software Specialist Ineor
Greentube has acquired Ineor, an established international software developer which will help the company to further strengthen its presence in the iGaming market and develop hard-hitting solutions that help advance the entire industry. Greentube Grows Portfolio with Ineor. The company acquired 80% of the shares in the Slovenia-based company, and...
crowdfundinsider.com
Okredo Enters UK Market to Provide Firms Access to Open Data Amid Economic Instability
Okredo, an open data platform that merges open data, open banking, and credit bureau functionalities, aims to give SMEs in the UK a competitive advantage by “offering access to the most recent data about other UK businesses.”. Okredo will start by “introducing business linkages reports, international credit and sanctions...
Motley Fool
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
Nasdaq, S&P Futures Take Off As Tesla's Solid Earnings Report Perk Up Sentiment: Advance Q4 GDP Data, Housing Data On Investors' Radar
Trading in the U.S. index futures suggests a cautious start by Wall Street stocks, as traders look ahead to more earnings and the advance fourth-quarter GDP report. On Wednesday, stocks opened notably lower, weighed down by a disappointing earnings report from Microsoft Corp. MSFT that cast a cloud on the tech sector as a whole. The major averages trimmed their losses over the course of the session before ending narrowly mixed.
crowdfundinsider.com
BNY Mellon, Fiserv Expand Real-Time FX Rate Quotes Capabilities for Payments from US Firms
BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK) and Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV), a global provider of payments and financial services technology, have joined forces “to deliver additional capabilities for real-time foreign exchange (FX) rate quotes for payments from U.S. financial institutions.”. Using innovative application programming interface (API) connectivity, financial institutions leveraging Payments Exchange:...
crowdfundinsider.com
Creditspring Experiences Jump in Demand for Loans as Cost of Living Impacts Consumers
Creditspring is reporting an increase in demand which they are attributing to the rapid increase in the cost of living, which is expected to continue in 2023. Creditsrping said that during the last 12 months, 260,000 borrowers sought credit on the platform, with “members” increasing by 100,000 in the last 12 months.
crowdfundinsider.com
Pismo, Sumsub to Offer Identity Verification in Banking Transactions
Managing compliance risks can feel intimidating, “especially because identity crime and fraud attempts jumped by 36% in 2021 relative to 2020,” according to the Identity Theft Resource Center. As global regulations and accessibility increase, so do compliance risks. To ensure secure operations and offer a swift onboarding experience...
crowdfundinsider.com
Here is the List of European Crowdfunding Platforms Approved Under ECSPR
In November 2021, pan-European crowdfunding rules became actionable after approval by the European Union in 2020. Under the new rules, or European Crowdfunding Service Providers Regulation (ECSPR), a platform may raise up to €5 million from investors in all member states. This opens up investment crowdfunding to over 300 million EU citizens. The industry has heralded the new rules as a transformative event – a change in policy that took around 9 years of advocacy from industry insiders. At the same time, ECSPR is foundational to the concept of European monetary union – the ability for goods and capital to flow seamlessly across the EU.
crowdfundinsider.com
Zelle Creators Look to Create Digital Wallet as Payments and Cash Become More Digital: Report
In a move that should come as no surprise – except for the delay in moving forward on the strategy – the big banks that helped to found Zelle are creating their own digital wall, according to a report. The seven banks, including Citi, Bank of America, and...
crowdfundinsider.com
Sandbar Secures $4.8M to Combat Financial Crime with Transaction Monitoring Software
Sandbar, a provider of anti-money laundering, fraud, and counter-terrorism risk detection software, announced the availability of its product and a $4.8 million seed investment led by Lachy Groom and Abstract Ventures. Other participating investors “include BoxGroup, as well as more than 45 angel investors including founders and executives from Ramp,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Crypto Options Exchange Deribit Selects Eventus for Trade Surveillance Platform
Eventus, a global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, announced today that cryptocurrency derivatives exchange Deribit has “selected the firm’s Validus platform to provide market abuse monitoring on the exchange.”. Headquartered in Panama City, Panama, Deribit claims it is among the largest cryptocurrency options...
crowdfundinsider.com
Former Plaid Exec Launches New Payments Platform: Wafi
Former Plaid product leader Victor Umunze is launching Wafi, a payment-processing platform. Wafi is described as a “next generation” bank payment processing provider that is simple and cost-effective. The new platform is said to eliminate redundant entities in the payment processing flow, generating cost savings while increasing profitability. Wafi claims that e-commerce businesses can reduce payment processing fees by over 50%, and users earn up to 0.75% cash back on each purchase. Wafi also claims to help reduce payment failures as well as mitigating fraud.
crowdfundinsider.com
Gemini Cuts Workforce: Report
Gemini, a crypto firm regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), is cutting its employee headcount once again, according to a report. Like many other crypto trading platforms, the drop in digital asset valuations, along with crypto contagion, has impacted Gemini’s operations. Gemini has had to halt its “Earn” program, which was powered by Genesis – a digital asset firm that filed for bankruptcy last week. At the same time, Gemini was recently hit with an enforcement action from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its Earn program (along with Genesis).
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Assets Market Makes Remarkable Rebound, Metaverse, Smart Contract Sectors Performing Well: Coinmetrics Report
In a report titled, Monitoring the Currents of the Crypto Market, Matías Andrade and Kyle Waters from Coinmetrics noted that the digital asset market is “experiencing a surge in activity as we kick off the new year. The update from Coinmetrics points out that Bitcoin is “up 36%...
fintechmagazine.com
The challenges of address data in cross-border payments
A truly global solution is critical to meeting cross-border needs at scale, writes Loqate, a leading developer of global address verification solutions. There is no doubt that the entire financial services industry is experiencing massive disruption right now, and globalisation is the driving force behind that change. The growth in cross-border P2P, B2C and B2B transactions is exposing issues built into traditional payment rails – and fraud/identity solutions. One of those areas is address data.
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Pine Labs Acquires Enterprise Platform from Bengaluru’s Saluto Wellness Private Ltd
Merchant commerce omnichannel company, Pine Labs announced that it has acquired a proprietary enterprise platform from Bengaluru-based Saluto Wellness Private Limited. This acquisition will “boost the capabilities of Pine Labs’ Issuing Business under the Qwikcilver brand, enabling it to strengthen its offerings across employee rewards and recognition, customer loyalty programs, and channel partner programs for medium and large enterprises.”
Firms Hope to Win With Receipt Data Solutions but Implementation Issues Abound
Leveraging the full value of item-level receipt data in a simple, secure way enables financial institutions (FIs), FinTechs and merchants to provide the rich, seamless commerce and banking experiences today’s digitally savvy consumers expect. For firms looking to integrate item-level receipt data, the potential to attract new customers is a key driver. Seventy-two percent of companies surveyed believe consumers would switch to firms that provide solutions based on the use of receipt data.
