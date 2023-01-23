ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

East Lansing parents petition for school board president’s resignation

Some East Lansing parents are circulating a petition calling for the resignation of Board of Education President Kath Edsall. The action comes amid a turbulent week in the district. The change.org petition demanding Edsall’s removal as board president follows a contentious school board meeting on Monday, in which many parents...
EAST LANSING, MI
New Lansing food hall opening this week, with shuffleboard coming in the spring

A new food hall and social club is opening this week in Lansing at the old City Market location. Lansing Shuffle is located downtown behind the city convention center and along the river trail. It will launch with five unique restaurants and a bar. Two vendor stalls remain to be filled, and five shuffleboard courts are coming to the location in the spring.
LANSING, MI
Ingham County Board of Commissioners appoints new member

The Ingham County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the appointment of a new member Tuesday. Simar Pawar is the newest member of the board after being sworn in during a board meeting on Jan. 24. She’s filling a vacancy left by Democrat Amy Salisbury who won last year’s general election...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI

