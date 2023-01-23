ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items

Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
Mashed

Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TODAY.com

A restaurant hardly had any customers. Then a TikToker reviewed the food and everything changed

A Las Vegas pizzeria has been blessed with a boon of business thanks to a TikToker on the rise. On Jan. 3, TikTok food reviewer Keith Lee shared a video to his many millions of followers that would change the fate of Frankensons, a Las Vegas restaurant that serves pizza, chicken wings and more. In the video, he recounts a story about how he came in one day and had a heartwarming experience with the owner, Frank Steele.
LAS VEGAS, NV
drugstorenews.com

Consumers opted to shop for groceries online in December

According to Brick Meets Click/Mercatus Grocery Shopping Survey, December’s monthly U.S. online grocery sales figure is only 2% lower than the record high of $9.3 billion last seen in the first quarter of 2021. Online grocery retailers ended the year strong with $9.1 billion in total sales in December...
Mashed

Costco Uses Different Hot Dog Buns Depending On Your Location

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past decade, you're probably familiar with Costco's $1.50 hot dog combo featuring a quarter-pound all-beef hot dog and a 20-ounce soda. Remarkably, the price for the hot dog combo has stayed the same since it was first introduced in 1985. Remember when you could buy a taco from Taco Bell's value menu for 39 cents? Most young people likely don't because that ship has long since sailed, per The New York Times.
Kendra M.

Tipping: Is it out of control? Everyone expects gratuity now.

In recent years, the American tipping culture has been on the rise. While some people are happy to tip, others are starting to express their frustrations with the prevalence of tipping in certain settings. From drive-thrus to coffee shops, many Americans are asking why they should be expected to leave a gratuity when they’ve only purchased a muffin or cup of coffee.
Benzinga

Can Airpods Be Turned Into Portable Speakers? This Viral TikTok Makes A Bold Claim

A viral TikTok video ABOUT Apple Inc.'s AAPL AirPods has caught the attention of netizens — but is there more to the video than meets the eye?. What Happened: The video shared by a TikTok user, who goes by the name Lokey Howell on the platform, appears to show an AirPods hack that can allow the device to function as a speaker.

