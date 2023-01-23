Read full article on original website
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Wednesday’s $439 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot continues to rise after one lucky winner in Kansas won $93 million in the November 19 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Wednesday’s winning lottery numbers:
Urgent Powerball warning to check numbers as winning ticket set to expire within weeks
THE winner of a $50,000 lottery Powerball ticket has just a few weeks left to claim their grand prize. The winning ticket was purchased in Saint Amant, Louisiana on July 30 and the deadline to claim is January 26. The lucky winner is instructed to come forward as soon as...
Powerball numbers 1/23/23: $502M jackpot up for grabs
The winning numbers are in drawn for Monday night's Powerball jackpot worth $502 million.
NBC Los Angeles
Jackpot! Winning $1.35 Billion Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Sold to 1 Person in Maine
Someone matched all six numbers Friday and won an estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize, overcoming steep odds that led to three months of drawings without a winner. One ticket sold in Maine matched all six numbers in Saturday night's drawing. The winning numbers were 61, 30, 45, 46, and 43, with a Megaball of 14.
WNEP-TV 16
Did anybody win the Powerball jackpot last night?
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Monday's Powerball drawing was a bit of a snooze, with no jackpot ticket and only one new millionaire. Monday's winning numbers were 4-14-33-39-61 and the Powerball was 3. The next drawing is Wednesday. A ticket matching all five numbers, but not the Powerball, was sold in...
Man blames girlfriend for buying 'his' winning lottery ticket: 'If you hadn't bought that ticket, I would have won'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Picture it: A couple gets in line to buy scratch tickets, and neither of them knows where the next $400 prize is hiding. One of them buys the winning ticket, and the other buys a losing ticket, multiple losing tickets in fact. Is there any way the loser can blame the winner for ruining his chances of scoring the prize?
Single Ticket Holder Who Won Record $2.04 Billion Powerball Last Year Hasn't Claimed Prize Yet
The winner has one year from the November drawing to claim the winnings, according to California state law Someone in California has a huge prize with their name on it, but their identity remains a mystery. In November, one lucky ticket in Altadena, Calif. correctly matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot: a record-breaking $2.04 billion. Per state law, the winner has one year from the drawing to claim the prize, but no one has come forward with the winning ticket yet, according to The CW station KTLA. RELATED: Grandfather of 10...
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $416 Million Jackpot?
Monday's Powerball jackpot was worth an estimated $416 million.
Did anyone win the $473M Powerball jackpot? See the winning numbers for Saturday's drawing
Powerball's jackpot climbed to an estimated $473 million, with a cash option of $255.7 million. See the winning numbers for the Jan. 21, 2023 drawing.
There is a winner of the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot
A lucky ticket holder matched all six numbers Friday — snapping up an estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize. The winning numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14. The front page of the Mega Millions website states there has been a winner of the jackpot in Maine, who overcame steep odds that led to three months of drawings without a winner. The site also says the next grand prize will be for $20 million and the cash option will be $10.7 million, indicating there was a winner of the estimated $1.35 billion prize. Mega Millions...
AOL Corp
$20M Mega Millions jackpot won in New York in first drawing after almost $1.35B Maine win
After not having been hit for months, the Mega Millions jackpot has been won in back-to-back drawings. One ticket sold in New York in Tuesday's drawing matched all six numbers to win the $20 million jackpot, according to the Mega Millions website. Tuesday's winner can also choice the cash option of $10.6 million.
Lottery wins of 2022: A look back at people 'hitting the jackpot'
As the 2023 New Year approaches, here are 10 lottery stories that made national and international headlines in 2022. From scratch-off tickets to the Powerball and Mega Millions.
Powerball lottery: Did you win Monday’s $416M Powerball drawing? Winning numbers, live results (1/16/2023)
The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s lottery drawing has increased to an estimated $416 million, with a cash option of $224.9 million. The winning numbers were: 4, 14, 33, 39 and 61. The Powerball drawn was 3 with a Power Play of 3X. No one across the country hit Saturday’s...
Winning numbers announced for Mega Millions $940 million jackpot drawing
No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday night's $785 million Mega Millions jackpot, so Friday night's grand prize neared the billion-dollar mark at an estimated $940 million, Mega Millions said. Friday's winning numbers were 3, 20, 46, 59, 63, and Mega Ball 13. It was still unclear if any winning...
Powerball Wins in Louisiana – $50,000 Winner Sold
Lottery players in Louisiana have had a very big weekend. Friday night's Mega Millions game generated a $40,000 winner that was sold in Louisiana. And, we have now confirmed that the Powerball drawing from last night, Saturday January 21, also produced a big money prize winner off of a Louisiana sold ticket. That prize is worth $50,000.
Mega Millions $31M jackpot won in Massachusetts; check Tuesday, Jan. 24 winning numbers
A lottery player in Massachusetts won the $31 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, according to the Mega Millions website. It was not immediately released where in the state the winning ticket was sold. The winner can also choose the $16.3 million cash option. It was the only ticket to pick all six numbers...
