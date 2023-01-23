Lansing Police K9 tracks down armed robbery suspect over a mile away

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An armed robbery suspect was arrested after a K9 with the Lansing Police Department led officers on a 1.5 mile track right to the suspect’s home, officials said.

On Sunday, Lansing Police said officers were sent out to an armed robbery call near Washington Avenue and Holmes Road.

Police said the suspect had stolen cash and credit cards and ran away when officers arrived.

However, LPD K9 ‘Rocky’ did not give up the scent. He led Lansing Police on a 1.5 mile track that ended right at the suspect’s door.

Lansing Police said they found the stolen property and the armed robbery suspect inside the home. In addition, the suspect had an illegal handgun in his coat pocket.

“Handgun off the street, suspect in custody, and stolen property returned to owner!” Lansing Police said. “All in a days work for a Lansing Police K9.”

