Pickens County, SC

wspa.com

Lake Greenwood residents demand action on aging dam

Lake Greenwood residents demand action on aging dam. Lake Greenwood residents demand action on aging dam.
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Let's Eat at Tony's Restaurant in Pickens, S.C.

Let's Eat at Tony's Restaurant in Pickens, S.C.
PICKENS, SC
gsabusiness.com

Beverage company to open $130M facility in Spartanburg County

A beverage company has plans to open its first South Carolina facility in Spartanburg County. Milo’s Tea Co.’s $130 million investment is expected to create 103 new jobs, according to a release from the South Carolina Department of Commerce. Located at Park 290 at Interstate 26 in Moore,...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
gsabusiness.com

HOT PROPERTIES: Medical office plans Halton Village opening in Greenville

Mark Ratchford, managing partner of KDS Commercial Properties, represented Dr. Matt Andrews in the lease of a 3,150-square-foot medical office space at 155 Halton Village Circle in Greenville. The space will be used for an endodontics medical office. Other recent commercial real estate transactions include:. Rick Cauthen of Coldwell Banker...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

'Vets Helping Vets' hopes to build new facility for veterans in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — 'Vets Helping Vets-Anderson' is hoping to build a new facility for veterans in Anderson County. "We help veterans any way we can in Anderson County," said Ronnie Roper, a veteran and member of the organization. "We build handicap ramps, handrails, we maintain about 30 lawns during the summertime, we clean them up at the end of the summer before winter comes as far as leaves so the lawn is looking nice during wintertime."
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Residents' concerns over new development

An Upstate hospital is celebrating a huge milestone. A former patient at Mission Hospital is happy to be alive after a serious crash with his 18-wheeler.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Portion of Jim Ed Rice Parkway to be temporarily closed in Anderson County due to construction

ANDERSON, S.C. — A portion of Jim Ed Rice Parkway at the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center will be temporarily closed to thru traffic starting Jan. 30. “The purpose of the project is to actually create safe access across this thru road to be able to tie into the Trails Disc Golf Course,” said Matt Schell, Parks Department manager for Anderson County.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate student hit by car crossing the road to get on bus

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said a Berea Middle School student was hit by an oncoming car near their house Tuesday morning. Officials said the student was hit while trying to cross the road to get on the bus to school. According to officials, the student...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city

Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg mom who lost son launches new Moms Demand Action chapter

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Since 2012, Moms Demand Action has turned activism into political power fighting for gun laws and policies for a safer country. And here in South Carolina, chapters are celebrating 10 years of fighting for what they call common-sense laws and policies. They’re people tied together...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

Crash kills 1 in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Wednesday morning in a crash in Liberty. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:25 a.m. on US 123 southbound at mile marker 10. Troopers said a Honda SUV was traveling south when it lost control and hit the passenger side of a Kenworth […]
PICKENS COUNTY, SC

