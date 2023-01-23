Read full article on original website
Lake Greenwood residents demand action on aging dam
Lake Greenwood residents demand action on aging dam
Let's Eat at Tony's Restaurant in Pickens, S.C.
Let's Eat at Tony's Restaurant in Pickens, S.C.
Beverage company to open $130M facility in Spartanburg County
A beverage company has plans to open its first South Carolina facility in Spartanburg County. Milo’s Tea Co.’s $130 million investment is expected to create 103 new jobs, according to a release from the South Carolina Department of Commerce. Located at Park 290 at Interstate 26 in Moore,...
HOT PROPERTIES: Medical office plans Halton Village opening in Greenville
Mark Ratchford, managing partner of KDS Commercial Properties, represented Dr. Matt Andrews in the lease of a 3,150-square-foot medical office space at 155 Halton Village Circle in Greenville. The space will be used for an endodontics medical office. Other recent commercial real estate transactions include:. Rick Cauthen of Coldwell Banker...
'Vets Helping Vets' hopes to build new facility for veterans in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — 'Vets Helping Vets-Anderson' is hoping to build a new facility for veterans in Anderson County. "We help veterans any way we can in Anderson County," said Ronnie Roper, a veteran and member of the organization. "We build handicap ramps, handrails, we maintain about 30 lawns during the summertime, we clean them up at the end of the summer before winter comes as far as leaves so the lawn is looking nice during wintertime."
Residents' concerns over new development
An Upstate hospital is celebrating a huge milestone. A former patient at Mission Hospital is happy to be alive after a serious crash with his 18-wheeler.
Spartanburg city council meeting: Prohibiting gunshots inside city limits
In Spartanburg city council's meeting on Monday, the 2022 end-of-year crime statistics are being presented, as well as an ordinance about prohibiting the discharging of firearms.
FBI accepting citizens academy applications in Greenville
The Federal Bureau of Investigation Columbia is still accepting applications for its upcoming Citizens Academy class in Greenville this spring.
SCDOT plans to make U.S. 29 in Cherokee Co. safer
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is planning to upgrade U.S. 29 in Cherokee County.
Portion of Jim Ed Rice Parkway to be temporarily closed in Anderson County due to construction
ANDERSON, S.C. — A portion of Jim Ed Rice Parkway at the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center will be temporarily closed to thru traffic starting Jan. 30. “The purpose of the project is to actually create safe access across this thru road to be able to tie into the Trails Disc Golf Course,” said Matt Schell, Parks Department manager for Anderson County.
Jack Is Live In Gaffney For Operation Warmth
Jack is out Caring for the Carolinas today with our Operation Warmth campaign. He is live in Gaffney at Hamrick’s.
Upstate student hit by car crossing the road to get on bus
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said a Berea Middle School student was hit by an oncoming car near their house Tuesday morning. Officials said the student was hit while trying to cross the road to get on the bus to school. According to officials, the student...
At least 17 people lose their homes and possessions in Abbeville apartment fire
ABBEVILLE, S.C. — A fire at an Abbeville apartment complex is under investigation after 17 peoples' possessions and homes were destroyed. The fire broke out Monday at the Hickory Heights Apartments, and while everyone made it out alive, many wonder how they'll survive going forward. The fire broke out...
1 person, 2 pets exposed to rabid cat in Anderson Co.
One person along with two dogs were exposed to a rabid feral cat in Anderson County.
Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city
Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city
Spartanburg mom who lost son launches new Moms Demand Action chapter
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Since 2012, Moms Demand Action has turned activism into political power fighting for gun laws and policies for a safer country. And here in South Carolina, chapters are celebrating 10 years of fighting for what they call common-sense laws and policies. They’re people tied together...
Missing man last seen leaving work found safe in Charleston
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said that Shawn Ray was located safely in the Charleston area.
Greenville ranks highest for human trafficking, according to latest AG’s report
Reports of suspected human trafficking continue to increase across South Carolina, with Greenville County leading the state in the number of calls, according to the latest annual report from the S.C. Attorney General’s Office. Data included in the report shows the highest concentration of suspected human trafficking incidents in...
Crash kills 1 in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Wednesday morning in a crash in Liberty. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:25 a.m. on US 123 southbound at mile marker 10. Troopers said a Honda SUV was traveling south when it lost control and hit the passenger side of a Kenworth […]
Spartanburg police searching for appliances stolen from new apartment complex
The Lively Drayton Mills apartment complex has yet to open but is already the victim of a burglary this week.
