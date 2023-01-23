Disney+'s Willow star Christian Slater discusses how Allagash filled in for Val Kilmer's Madmartigan & working with creator Jonathan Kasdan. If there was a stone left unturned from the 1988 original film Willow to the current Disney+ series legacy sequel, it's that we didn't see Val Kilmer reprise his role as the hero Madmartigan. Aside from his son Jack Kilmer lending his voice to reprise the role to act as a guide to daughter Kit Tanthalos, played by Ruby Cruz, the part of the older rogue who assists the band of adventurers was filled in by Christian Slater's Allagash, an associate of Madmartigan in the episode "Prisoners of Skellin." When we meet him, he's trapped by trolls before he's freed and helps the party led by Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis). The actor spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about how he got cast in the Disney+ fantasy series.

