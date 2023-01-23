ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Citrus County Chronicle

SAP to cut up to 3,000 jobs worldwide, mulls Qualtrics sale

BERLIN (AP) — SAP said Thursday that it is cutting up to 3,000 jobs worldwide, or about 2.5% of its workforce, after a sharp drop in profits at Europe’s biggest software company. It comes amid a broader wave of job cuts in the technology industry, including mass layoffs...
Motley Fool

Layoffs Won't Solve Spotify's Biggest Problem

Spotify is cutting its workforce by 6% as it restructures to lower operating costs. An ultra-low gross margin doesn't give the company much wiggle room. Big profits are unlikely to ever materialize, and the stock is still quite expensive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
New York Post

Amazon employees say they were laid off by email: ‘Your role has been eliminated’

Fired Amazon workers griped about the e-retail giant using email to inform them they were no longer needed by the company, according to a published report. At least five employees who were laid off Wednesday said they received a cold-blooded missive from management, according to Insider. “Unfortunately, your role has been eliminated,” wrote Beth Galetti, the top executive at Amazon’s human resources department, in one of the emails. “You are no longer required to perform any work on Amazon’s behalf effective immediately.” The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is culling 18,000 jobs from its payroll as part of cost-cutting measures. The five ex-workers said that none of...
geekwire.com

Tech Moves: Microsoft Teams exec lands at Google; LeoStella names CEO; and more

— Kristina Behr, a former exec at Microsoft, joined Google as vice president of product management for collaboration and apps at Google Workspace. Behr spent 17 years at Microsoft, most recently as a vice president of product for Microsoft Teams. She started at Microsoft as a global marketing analyst in 2005, and also worked on Bing and Xbox.
Upworthy

Job applicant sends a hilarious sketch after employer demands video resume for minimum wage job

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 20, 2022. It has since been updated. Who among us hasn't encountered some real pieces of work while on the market for a new job? While most of us wave off such experiences as part of the process, one Reddit user recently revealed how she went the extra mile to give an appropriate response to a prospective employer who wanted her to jump through hoops for a minimum-wage job.
C. Heslop

Laid-off Google worker reacts to the job loss news and 4.3 million people loved it

Google cut 12,000 employees earlier in January 2023. The announcement stunned the laid-off staff. These persons took to social media to share their stories. How did they feel?. One ex-Google employee chose to share a post "a day in the life: getting laid off at Google" via TikTok. The video has 4.4 million views, 8,000 comments, and 530.6K likes.

