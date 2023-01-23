Read full article on original website
Related
Spotify's CEO sent a memo announcing layoffs. It also contained 'a powerful example of toxic positivity.'
Daniel Ek would have been wise to display empathy and explain how cutting about 6% of Spotify employees would help strengthen the company as a whole.
Spotify becomes latest victim in string of corporate tech layoffs
Where are Spotify headquarters? What tech companies have made big job cuts?
Citrus County Chronicle
SAP to cut up to 3,000 jobs worldwide, mulls Qualtrics sale
BERLIN (AP) — SAP said Thursday that it is cutting up to 3,000 jobs worldwide, or about 2.5% of its workforce, after a sharp drop in profits at Europe’s biggest software company. It comes amid a broader wave of job cuts in the technology industry, including mass layoffs...
Spotify Axes Jobs and Stock Runs Into Resistance. Here's the Trade.
Spotify is cutting about 6% of workforce. The stock is rallying on the news -- and running into resistance.
Motley Fool
Layoffs Won't Solve Spotify's Biggest Problem
Spotify is cutting its workforce by 6% as it restructures to lower operating costs. An ultra-low gross margin doesn't give the company much wiggle room. Big profits are unlikely to ever materialize, and the stock is still quite expensive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Netflix experts reveal how much your monthly bill will rise to keep sharing login
NETFLIX experts have predicted the price of sharing your logins with friends and family. The streaming giant is due to start charging users who let other people log on to their accounts in just a few weeks. Netflix said it would enforce the rules "more broadly" by the end of...
2023 has barely started and Amazon, Salesforce, and Vimeo have already announced over 25,000 job cuts
The rash of layoffs come after tech companies hired aggressively during the pandemic. But fears of a recession in 2023 have put the brakes on growth.
Successful startup founder tells Elon Musk he'd pay $100 to get old Twitter back
Nikita Bier, whose startups have been acquired by Discord and Facebook, isn't a fan of the product changes Elon Musk has made with Twitter.
Google boss Sundar Pichai tells staff they can work from home to process the 'difficult news' of the company's mass layoffs
Pichai asked staff to "take good care" of themselves, after announcing that the company was laying off 6% of its staff in a memo.
Amazon employees say they were laid off by email: ‘Your role has been eliminated’
Fired Amazon workers griped about the e-retail giant using email to inform them they were no longer needed by the company, according to a published report. At least five employees who were laid off Wednesday said they received a cold-blooded missive from management, according to Insider. “Unfortunately, your role has been eliminated,” wrote Beth Galetti, the top executive at Amazon’s human resources department, in one of the emails. “You are no longer required to perform any work on Amazon’s behalf effective immediately.” The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is culling 18,000 jobs from its payroll as part of cost-cutting measures. The five ex-workers said that none of...
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Microsoft Teams exec lands at Google; LeoStella names CEO; and more
— Kristina Behr, a former exec at Microsoft, joined Google as vice president of product management for collaboration and apps at Google Workspace. Behr spent 17 years at Microsoft, most recently as a vice president of product for Microsoft Teams. She started at Microsoft as a global marketing analyst in 2005, and also worked on Bing and Xbox.
Google Employees Publicize Heartless Axing After Multiple 15-Year Employees Canned Via Email: 'What A Slap In The Face'
Alphabet Inc GOOG investors were happy to see the tech giant announce layoffs last week as the stock shot higher on the news, but the impacted employees didn't share the same sentiment. Several exiting staff members expressed discontent with the way they were canned, to put it lightly. What Happened:...
BRUTAL-JOB-CUTS JANUARY: More than 55,000 tech workers are being laid off as Microsoft, Google, and others make deep cuts
Microsoft, Google, and Salesforce have already announced they're letting go of thousands of employees, a show of force since the "Great Resignation."
Upworthy
Job applicant sends a hilarious sketch after employer demands video resume for minimum wage job
Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 20, 2022. It has since been updated. Who among us hasn't encountered some real pieces of work while on the market for a new job? While most of us wave off such experiences as part of the process, one Reddit user recently revealed how she went the extra mile to give an appropriate response to a prospective employer who wanted her to jump through hoops for a minimum-wage job.
A Google engineer of 8 years says his 'spidey-senses' detected incoming layoffs — and felt 'isolated' when his 'faceless' severance email arrived
Zac Bowling told Insider he felt "all alone all of a sudden" when his severance email landed: "You don't even get to say goodbye."
TechCrunch
Netflix says it’s open to adding free streaming ‘FAST’ channels to grow its ads business
“We’re open to all these different models that are out there right now, but we’ve got a lot on our plate this year, both with the paid sharing and with our launch of advertising and continuing to this slate of content that we’re trying to drive to our members. So, we are keeping an eye on that segment for sure,” Sarandos said.
Laid-off Google worker reacts to the job loss news and 4.3 million people loved it
Google cut 12,000 employees earlier in January 2023. The announcement stunned the laid-off staff. These persons took to social media to share their stories. How did they feel?. One ex-Google employee chose to share a post "a day in the life: getting laid off at Google" via TikTok. The video has 4.4 million views, 8,000 comments, and 530.6K likes.
Meta Just Quietly Dropped Some Major Changes to Messenger
The instant chat feature will look different to most users starting on Jan. 23.
U.S. targets Google's online ad business monopoly in latest Big Tech lawsuit
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department accused Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google on Tuesday of abusing its dominance in digital advertising, threatening to dismantle a key business at the heart of one of Silicon Valley's most successful internet companies.
Google to layoff 12,000 workers
Google is laying off 12,000 workers, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff after rapid expansions during the COVID-19 pandemic have worn off.
Comments / 0