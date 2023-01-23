ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

The Spun

Breaking: Packers Make Big Decision On Aaron Rodgers

This offseason, there is reportedly a "real possibility" that the Green Bay Packers trade Aaron Rodgers. If they do deal the four-time MVP, apparently they want to get him out of the conference. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, via NFL Twitter aggregator Dov Kleiman, Green Bay will not trade ...
GREEN BAY, WI
Black Enterprise

Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson Reportedly Rejected $133M Guaranteed Contract

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson reportedly turned down a guaranteed contract of $133 million. Last September, ESPN reported that sources said Jackson turned down a contract offered by the Baltimore Ravens that called for him to make over $250 million over the life of the deal. About $133 million of the deal was guaranteed. Neitherr Jackson nor the Ravens confirmed nor denied the aspects of the deal.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Comeback

Steve Smith Sr. blasts potential Panthers coaching candidate

Steve Smith Sr. has never shied away from sharing his opinions. And while the former Carolina Panthers wide receiver is unlikely directly involved in the hiring process for the organization’s next head coach, Smith made his feelings known on a particular candidate he wants no part of. We the panthers interviewed Kellen Moore for the Read more... The post Steve Smith Sr. blasts potential Panthers coaching candidate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where does the Commanders' offensive coordinator opening rank?

Someone is always to blame when a team’s season doesn’t go as expected. For fans, most of the blame goes to the offensive coordinator — right or wrong. The Washington Commanders fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner after the 2022 season. Turner’s firing was justified by Washington’s offensive performance late in the season. However, not everything was Turner’s fault. It wasn’t Turner’s fault Washington didn’t adequately address the quarterback position, nor was it his fault that head coach Ron Rivera didn’t upgrade the offensive line after trading for quarterback Carson Wentz.
WASHINGTON, DC
Pro Football Rumors

Keenan McCardell on Buccaneers' OC radar

Keenan McCardell continues to generate interest on the offensive coordinator market, marking the first time the former Pro Bowl wide receiver has done so. Following his Patriots OC interview, McCardell is set for a Buccaneers interview, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times tweets. The Pats went with their long-rumored favorite — Bill O’Brien — for their play-calling role, but the New England meeting was believed to be McCardell’s first for an OC post. The experienced wideouts coach will now make a trip for a second such interview.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders projected to receive 2 compensatory picks in 2023 NFL draft

The Washington Commanders will receive two compensatory selections in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft, according to the final projections from Nick Korte of Over the Cap. The Commanders will receive one of only two third-round compensatory picks in the draft due to the loss of guard Brandon Scherff. Scherff signed a three-year, $49.5 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars last March. The Arizona Cardinals received the only other third-round because the Jaguars signed wide receiver Christian Kirk.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Dan Quinn, Darrell Bevell combination becomes intriguing option for Broncos

As the Broncos commence the second round of interviews for their vacant head-coaching position, the loss by Dallas on Sunday makes Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn immediately available to be interviewed again (and again, if needed), and ultimately hired. Quinn has become an intriguing option for the Broncos. It’s believed...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers to the Colts? Why one NFL exec thinks it could happen

That's a scenario one executive from an NFC team floated to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler as the Green Bay Packers quarterback's future hangs in the balance. "One NFC executive brought up an interesting team that's sort of random but would make some sense on paper: Indianapolis," Fowler wrote. "The Colts enter the offseason with $20.6 million in cap space. They absolutely need a quarterback. Despite a four-win season, the roster is not void of talent, especially on defense. And Indy owns the fourth overall pick, an easy dangling point in a potential deal with Green Bay.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Washington St’s Jake Dickert agrees to extension through ’27

PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State coach Jake Dickert has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him tied to the Cougars through the 2027 season. The school announced Dickert’s extension Wednesday but did not release the financial terms. Dickert’s previous deal was reached after the 2021 regular season and went through 2026.
PULLMAN, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings are interviewing assistant Mike Pettine for defensive coordinator

The Minnesota Vikings are in full swing with defensive coordinator interviews and they added one to the list. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Vikings are interviewing defensive assistant Mike Pettine for their defensive coordinator position on Wednesday. They will also be interviewing Pittsburgh Steelers defensive assistant/linebackers coach Brian Flores on Thursday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

