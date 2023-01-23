Nia Long Denies Omarion Romance Rumors: ‘I’m Single as AF’

Nia Long, 52, and Omarion, 38, had rumors swirling when they hit the red carpet together at the “You People” premiere earlier this month.

It appeared Long was moving on from ex-fiancé Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka following his cheating scandal and their break up last year.

She and Omarion posed together at the premiere, and a video shared by the singer showed Nia taking his hand as they moved down the red carpet.

He wrote in the caption, “Important encounters are planned by the souls long before the bodies see each other - P.C.- dreamy pull by the goddess @iamnialong such a pleasure. 🙏🏾✨.” He added, “So many amazing people in the building.”

Commenters were excited about the possible love connection, but the actress and the singer are not dating.

Nia replied to a Shade Room post on Instagram, to clarify, “Everybody simmer down… I’m single AF 😘.”

In December, Long’s rep confirmed her split from Udoka, stating they are "no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son."

Nia and Ime were together for 13 years and share son Kez, 11.