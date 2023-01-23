Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Miami Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyMiami, FL
Exploring the Delicious Street Food Scene in Miami, A Tasty Tour of the City's Cultural Melting PotOscarMiami, FL
Discover the Delicious Dining Options at Miami International AirportOscar
An Answer for Staffing Shortages and Self-Kiosks? A Florida Chick-fil-A Offers a 3-Day Week and Pays Above Minimum Wage.L. CaneFlorida State
Related
2024 Miami-Dade County Recruiting Tracker: Hurricanes Offered Central Star
High school football recruiting news for Miami-Dade County.
Reports Of A "Rift" Between Miami Hurricanes And Chaminade-Madonna Coaches Are Being Refuted
Is there a strained relationship between the Miami Hurricanes and Chaminade-Madonna Prep? Reports of this have been refuted, Alex Donno reports.
stateoftheu.com
Miami Hurricanes: Still searching for Explosive plays
Back in September, I wrote the first installment of this piece, Where have all the explosive plays gone? In which I looked at the decent efficiency but INCEDIBLE lack of explosiveness in Miami’s offense. You can read that by clicking the link below:. While it was easy to see...
2024 Broward County Prep Football and Recruiting Tracker: Semaj Jackson Transfers from STA to American Heritage
Broward County high school football recruiting news, coaching changes, game information, and more.
South Florida DB Xavier Lucas visits FSU for Junior Day
TALLAHASSEE -- Xavier Lucas, a three-star safety from Fort Lauderdale's Dillard High, was in Tallahassee on Saturday to check out Florida State. Lucas recapped the Junior Day experience below. He said, "It was great. Like a bunch of people said. Great place to be. I look forward to coming back....
CBS Sports
At 19-1, FAU is a stunning college basketball story and might be too good to be labeled a Cinderella team
It's a partly cloudy, 76-degree afternoon in Boca Raton, Florida, and Dusty May is where you can spot him most days: walking laps around Florida Atlantic's athletic facilities. May's burned a thousand-plus calories and hoofed more than 8 miles in the first half of the day, according to his Apple Watch.
Miami football 2022 defensive transfers produced mixed results
The Miami football program received mixed results from their 2022 defensive transfers. Mario Cristobal and his staff placed an emphasis on the defensive line with two edge rushers, two versatile linemen, one tackle, linebacker and cornerback through the 2022 transfer portal. Miami added edge rushers Akheem Mesidor and Mitchell Agude,...
Five-Star DL David Stone Returning to Miami For Spring Visit
Updating information about top 2024 Miami Hurricanes recruiting targets.
9 Miami Area Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month
Miami, Fla. - Miami has one of the hottest (and unfortunately, most expensive) rental markets in the United States. For example, the average cost to rent an 888 square-foot apartment in the city is $2,356 a month. Given the fact that the average household income is around $75,000 a year, residents can end up paying a large portion of their take-home pay on rent.
communitynewspapers.com
A FALL FROM GRACE – WHAT HAPPENED TO CHEF ADRIANNE?
The rise was meteoric. Self-styled “A List Celebrity Chef” and Miami-local Chef Adrianne had everything going for her. From a humble beginning at a small, west Kendall restaurant Chef Adrianne was all the rave during the pandemic. Her hospitality company, Maximum Flavor Hospitality partnered with Rodney Barreto and Barreto Hospitality. Together the two groups opened a flurry of new restaurants all over town.
10 Miami Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Miami, Fla. - The fast-growing Miami Metro has a population of nearly 6.2 million people. In addition to retirees moving to the region, one of the area's biggest draws is economic opportunities, i.e., jobs.
NBC Miami
Seeing Military Helicopters Over Miami? Here's What's Happening
Loud and low-flying military helicopters in the skies over Miami had many on social media wondering if there was some sort of operation underway Tuesday night. "What is going on in Brickell? Helicopter won’t stop flying over Brickell around 16th by the bay… is there something to worry about?" one woman tweeted.
thehypemagazine.com
Trina Kicks Off Inaugural Rockstarr Music Festival in Miami with Trick Daddy, Boosie, Saucy Santana, & More
Music entertainer, hip hop legend, reality tv personality, actor, and entrepreneur, Trina, ignites Miami with the introduction of Rockstarr Music Festival’s inaugural celebration. Hosted by popular South Florida-based radio personality, Supa Cindy, Rockstarr Music Festival, in partnership with Dezerland Park Miami will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Gates open at 1:00pm and will include performances from some of music’s hottest recording artists such as Trick Daddy, Boosie, Ball Greezy, Sukihana, Saucy Santana, Dess Dior, and Kalii. just to name a few.
matadornetwork.com
Look Out NYC: This Miami Spot Serves Some of the Best New York-Style Pizza
Pizza is up there with politics and religion when it comes to conversation topics that you’re better off avoiding if you’re not sure that the people you’re talking to share the same opinion. Try suggesting that anchovies, America’s least-favorite topping, belong on pizza, and you’ll see how heated the debate can get. Another point of contention among Americans is which regional pizza style reigns supreme, or even which specific restaurant serves the single greatest slice. One unlikely contender that recently emerged on social media is Miami Slice in Miami, Florida, which at least one TikToker and many locals have tossed in the running for “the best pizza ever.”
South Florida landmark The Tamiami Trail Arch demolished
MIAMI - The Tamiami Trail arch has been a landmark for those in southwest Miami Dade for decades, but the 60-year-old structure was suddenly torn down. The 70-foot arch has had a strange history over the years. "There is a recurring theme of strange things happening at the arch," said Jason Katz, a journalist with the Islandia Journal. Katz found records that show that the arches were built in 1962. It was supposed to be an entryway for an industrial park, but it never happened. Over the years, the empty lot became a hangout for those in the...
multifamilybiz.com
Capital Square Acquires 396-Unit Parkland Apartment Community in Affluent Suburban Miami Market of Parkland, Florida
MIAMI, FL - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of Parkland Apartments, a 396-unit Class A multifamily community in the affluent Miami suburb of Parkland, Florida. The community was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Parkland Apartments, DST.
wlrn.org
South Florida film fans set to lose two multiplexes as pandemic aftershocks hit Regal Cinemas
Film fans in South Florida are set to take a big hit with two popular multiplexes — including the landmark Regal South Beach — due to close next month, as the pandemic continues to impact the industry. “These are two big venues that we’re losing,” said Rene Rodriguez,...
WSVN-TV
Passengers who caused disruption at MIA released from jail
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Two women who caused a commotion at a South Florida airport are now out of jail. A night in county lockup does wonders for bad attitudes. Janaeh Negash is nothing but smiles as she bonded out of jail Wednesday morning, after she and her...
miamitimesonline.com
Absence of North Miami Beach Black commissioners sends message
The racial divide in North Miami Beach city government is coming to a head, with white commissioners “standing by their man,” Mayor Anthony DeFillipo, regardless of growing evidence that he has moved to Davie in violation of the city charter. Meanwhile, the city’s Black commissioners are making themselves...
Click10.com
Police: 2 hurt in southwest Miami-Dade drive-by shooting
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were hurt in a drive-by shooting in the Princeton area of southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning, according to police. The shooting happened at around 9:20 a.m. in the Jordan Commons housing development on Southwest 244th Street. Medics airlifted one of the men to Jackson...
247Sports
71K+
Followers
422K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0