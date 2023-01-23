ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

stateoftheu.com

Miami Hurricanes: Still searching for Explosive plays

Back in September, I wrote the first installment of this piece, Where have all the explosive plays gone? In which I looked at the decent efficiency but INCEDIBLE lack of explosiveness in Miami’s offense. You can read that by clicking the link below:. While it was easy to see...
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

South Florida DB Xavier Lucas visits FSU for Junior Day

TALLAHASSEE -- Xavier Lucas, a three-star safety from Fort Lauderdale's Dillard High, was in Tallahassee on Saturday to check out Florida State. Lucas recapped the Junior Day experience below. He said, "It was great. Like a bunch of people said. Great place to be. I look forward to coming back....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
FanSided

Miami football 2022 defensive transfers produced mixed results

The Miami football program received mixed results from their 2022 defensive transfers. Mario Cristobal and his staff placed an emphasis on the defensive line with two edge rushers, two versatile linemen, one tackle, linebacker and cornerback through the 2022 transfer portal. Miami added edge rushers Akheem Mesidor and Mitchell Agude,...
MIAMI, FL
Evan Crosby

9 Miami Area Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month

Miami, Fla. - Miami has one of the hottest (and unfortunately, most expensive) rental markets in the United States. For example, the average cost to rent an 888 square-foot apartment in the city is $2,356 a month. Given the fact that the average household income is around $75,000 a year, residents can end up paying a large portion of their take-home pay on rent.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

A FALL FROM GRACE – WHAT HAPPENED TO CHEF ADRIANNE?

The rise was meteoric. Self-styled “A List Celebrity Chef” and Miami-local Chef Adrianne had everything going for her. From a humble beginning at a small, west Kendall restaurant Chef Adrianne was all the rave during the pandemic. Her hospitality company, Maximum Flavor Hospitality partnered with Rodney Barreto and Barreto Hospitality. Together the two groups opened a flurry of new restaurants all over town.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Seeing Military Helicopters Over Miami? Here's What's Happening

Loud and low-flying military helicopters in the skies over Miami had many on social media wondering if there was some sort of operation underway Tuesday night. "What is going on in Brickell? Helicopter won’t stop flying over Brickell around 16th by the bay… is there something to worry about?" one woman tweeted.
MIAMI, FL
thehypemagazine.com

Trina Kicks Off Inaugural Rockstarr Music Festival in Miami with Trick Daddy, Boosie, Saucy Santana, & More

Music entertainer, hip hop legend, reality tv personality, actor, and entrepreneur, Trina, ignites Miami with the introduction of Rockstarr Music Festival’s inaugural celebration. Hosted by popular South Florida-based radio personality, Supa Cindy, Rockstarr Music Festival, in partnership with Dezerland Park Miami will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Gates open at 1:00pm and will include performances from some of music’s hottest recording artists such as Trick Daddy, Boosie, Ball Greezy, Sukihana, Saucy Santana, Dess Dior, and Kalii. just to name a few.
MIAMI, FL
matadornetwork.com

Look Out NYC: This Miami Spot Serves Some of the Best New York-Style Pizza

Pizza is up there with politics and religion when it comes to conversation topics that you’re better off avoiding if you’re not sure that the people you’re talking to share the same opinion. Try suggesting that anchovies, America’s least-favorite topping, belong on pizza, and you’ll see how heated the debate can get. Another point of contention among Americans is which regional pizza style reigns supreme, or even which specific restaurant serves the single greatest slice. One unlikely contender that recently emerged on social media is Miami Slice in Miami, Florida, which at least one TikToker and many locals have tossed in the running for “the best pizza ever.”
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida landmark The Tamiami Trail Arch demolished

MIAMI - The Tamiami Trail arch has been a landmark for those in southwest Miami Dade for decades, but the 60-year-old structure was suddenly torn down. The 70-foot arch has had a strange history over the years. "There is a recurring theme of strange things happening at the arch," said Jason Katz, a journalist with the Islandia Journal. Katz found records that show that the arches were built in 1962. It was supposed to be an entryway for an industrial park, but it never happened. Over the years, the empty lot became a hangout for those in the...
MIAMI, FL
multifamilybiz.com

Capital Square Acquires 396-Unit Parkland Apartment Community in Affluent Suburban Miami Market of Parkland, Florida

MIAMI, FL - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of Parkland Apartments, a 396-unit Class A multifamily community in the affluent Miami suburb of Parkland, Florida. The community was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Parkland Apartments, DST.
PARKLAND, FL
WSVN-TV

Passengers who caused disruption at MIA released from jail

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Two women who caused a commotion at a South Florida airport are now out of jail. A night in county lockup does wonders for bad attitudes. Janaeh Negash is nothing but smiles as she bonded out of jail Wednesday morning, after she and her...
MIAMI, FL
miamitimesonline.com

Absence of North Miami Beach Black commissioners sends message

The racial divide in North Miami Beach city government is coming to a head, with white commissioners “standing by their man,” Mayor Anthony DeFillipo, regardless of growing evidence that he has moved to Davie in violation of the city charter. Meanwhile, the city’s Black commissioners are making themselves...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Police: 2 hurt in southwest Miami-Dade drive-by shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were hurt in a drive-by shooting in the Princeton area of southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning, according to police. The shooting happened at around 9:20 a.m. in the Jordan Commons housing development on Southwest 244th Street. Medics airlifted one of the men to Jackson...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
247Sports

247Sports

