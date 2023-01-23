CHICAGO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose 1.4% to a one-week high on Thursday on a strong export report from the U.S. government. * Soymeal and soyoil futures also were strong, with soyoil rebounding from a six-week low it hit on Wednesday. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that export sales of soybeans totaled 1.275 million tonnes in the week ended Jan. 19, topping market forecasts that ranged from 600,000 to 1.26 million tonnes. * Soymeal export sales totaled 333,900 tonnes and soyoil export sales totaled 2,300 tonnes. Both were in line with market expectations. * Separately, the USDA said private exporters reported the sale of 106,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2023/24 marketing year. * The benchmark CBOT March soybean futures contract settled up 21 cents at $15.23-1/2 a bushel, rising above its 10-day moving average. * CBOT March soymeal futures were $11.60 higher at $477.10 a ton and CBOT March soyoil gained 0.25 cent to 60.79 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO