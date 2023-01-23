ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soy futures weak, corn firm, wheat mixed ahead of weekend

CHICAGO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Friday on expectations that recent rains in Argentina boosted crop potential from that key South American exporter, traders said. Wheat futures were mixed, with the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract sagging on position squaring after...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans, corn, wheat set for weekly gains on strong demand

SINGAPORE, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean, corn and wheat futures edged lower on Friday, but all three were poised for weekly gains as strong global demand for agricultural products supported prices. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) slid 0.1% to $15.22-3/4 a...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soy, wheat, corn futures rise on strong export report

CHICAGO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat, corn and soybeans jumped on Thursday on support from a government report that showed strong overseas demand for all three commodities, traders said. "We had some decent export sales compared to what we have seen the last few weeks and that trend, particularly...
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans hit one-week high on strong export demand

CHICAGO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose 1.4% to a one-week high on Thursday on a strong export report from the U.S. government. * Soymeal and soyoil futures also were strong, with soyoil rebounding from a six-week low it hit on Wednesday. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that export sales of soybeans totaled 1.275 million tonnes in the week ended Jan. 19, topping market forecasts that ranged from 600,000 to 1.26 million tonnes. * Soymeal export sales totaled 333,900 tonnes and soyoil export sales totaled 2,300 tonnes. Both were in line with market expectations. * Separately, the USDA said private exporters reported the sale of 106,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2023/24 marketing year. * The benchmark CBOT March soybean futures contract settled up 21 cents at $15.23-1/2 a bushel, rising above its 10-day moving average. * CBOT March soymeal futures were $11.60 higher at $477.10 a ton and CBOT March soyoil gained 0.25 cent to 60.79 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Jenn Leach

Food shortages to know about. Is it time to stock up?

Cream cheese, chicken wings, baby formula, butter, and your other favorites from grocery store shelves have been missing from store shelves over the past several months. According to this source, these food shortages don't seem to be slowing any time soon.
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
msn.com

Elon Musk Warns of 'Massive Danger' Looming Over the World

Elon Musk sees himself as the CEO of everything. As his influence has grown alongside the number of his Twitter followers, the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report boss and SpaceX founder has been making his voice heard on global issues. He doesn't limit his areas of interest, and his...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Eden Reports

'There Will Be No Cars': Global Leaders Demand a Ban on Private Vehicles Amid Car Chip Shortage

During a recent international summit in Switzerland, Saudi Arabian diplomat Ahmed Al Jubeir shared his vision for the future: "There will be no cars." "There will be virtually no traffic. You could go to different places very efficiently without using cars. There are no cars. There are going to be different types of transportation that are environmentally friendly and based on renewable energy," Jubeir said.
msn.com

The Fed delivered a message to the stock market: Big rallies will prolong pain

It was a “don’t make me come back there” moment from the Federal Reserve. A line from the minutes of the central bank’s December policy meeting released Wednesday afternoon was taken by analysts and economists as a warning to financial market participants that bets on a policy pivot in 2023 aren’t welcome. And, to the extent that equity rallies and other financial market developments loosen overall financial conditions, those wagers will only force the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee to prolong the pain necessary to bring down inflation.

