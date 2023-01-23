Read full article on original website
Win number 85!
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - 85 down. 2 more to go. The Hazel Green Girls basketball defeated the Bob Jones Patriots, 48-36, winning their 85 consecutive game Wednesday. The Trojans improve to 26-0 this season. Leah Brooks led the Trojans with 19 points and adding 14 rebounds. Teammate Zyriah Price added...
Peoria's most prolific prep basketball scorer returns home with his own team
METAMORA — Peoria basketball royalty made a return to the River City. Mike Robinson was in central Illinois this weekend for the 11th annual Redbird Roundball Classic hosted by Metamora. The former Richwoods McDonald’s All-American is the head coach for South County, a program based in Lorton, Virginia, and faced Manual on Friday,...
HS scoreboard (1-23-23)
WCIA — Scores from Monday around Central Illinois, including highlights of Mt. Zion’s win over Mahomet-Seymour. GIRLS BASKETBALL: Mt. Zion 51, Mahomet-Seymour 48 St. Joseph-Ogden 52, Mattoon 49 Prairie Central 51, Illinois Valley Central 40 Central Catholic 64, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 23 Decatur Lutheran 44, Blue Ridge/DeLand-Weldon 36 Clinton 62, Meridian 32 Mt. Pulaski 59, LeRoy 57 […]
Here’s a roundup of 12 boys and girls basketball games in the metro-east Tuesday night
The Columbia boys team won their 14th straight contest.
Dooley's Dozen: How Florida football can win each game in 2023
There certainly has been a heaping dung pile of negativity piled up on the Gator Nation this offseason as Florida fans try to negotiate Rashada Fatigue. It hasn’t slowed down Billy Napier, but the momentum that was built during his first offseason has been slowed down to a crawl. It doesn’t mean he’s perplexed or befuddled. He will figure things out.
Hazel Green girls on brink of AHSAA history after 85th straight victory
The Hazel Green girls’ basketball team is one victory away from Alabama High School Athletic Association history after beating Bob Jones 48-36 at home Wednesday night. The five-time defending Class 6A state champions have won 85 consecutive basketball games. Lauderdale County won 86 straight from 2013-15 to hold the top spot in AHSAA play – for both girls’ and boys’ teams.
