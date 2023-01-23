ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WAFF

Win number 85!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - 85 down. 2 more to go. The Hazel Green Girls basketball defeated the Bob Jones Patriots, 48-36, winning their 85 consecutive game Wednesday. The Trojans improve to 26-0 this season. Leah Brooks led the Trojans with 19 points and adding 14 rebounds. Teammate Zyriah Price added...
WCIA

HS scoreboard (1-23-23)

WCIA — Scores from Monday around Central Illinois, including highlights of Mt. Zion’s win over Mahomet-Seymour. GIRLS BASKETBALL: Mt. Zion 51, Mahomet-Seymour 48 St. Joseph-Ogden 52, Mattoon 49 Prairie Central 51, Illinois Valley Central 40 Central Catholic 64, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 23 Decatur Lutheran 44, Blue Ridge/DeLand-Weldon 36 Clinton 62, Meridian 32 Mt. Pulaski 59, LeRoy 57 […]
ILLINOIS STATE
AL.com

Hazel Green girls on brink of AHSAA history after 85th straight victory

The Hazel Green girls’ basketball team is one victory away from Alabama High School Athletic Association history after beating Bob Jones 48-36 at home Wednesday night. The five-time defending Class 6A state champions have won 85 consecutive basketball games. Lauderdale County won 86 straight from 2013-15 to hold the top spot in AHSAA play – for both girls’ and boys’ teams.
