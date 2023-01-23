There certainly has been a heaping dung pile of negativity piled up on the Gator Nation this offseason as Florida fans try to negotiate Rashada Fatigue. It hasn’t slowed down Billy Napier, but the momentum that was built during his first offseason has been slowed down to a crawl. It doesn’t mean he’s perplexed or befuddled. He will figure things out.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 26 MINUTES AGO