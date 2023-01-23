Read full article on original website
The Oldest US Restaurant Is Located in Rhode IslandDiana RusNewport, RI
Westerly parents outraged over graphic book featuring provocative material in high school libraryEdy ZooWesterly, RI
Talbots is Closing a Store in Providence Mall Next WeekBryan DijkhuizenProvidence, RI
Longstanding Talbots Location Permanently Closing January 23Joel EisenbergProvidence, RI
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
whatsupnewp.com
What’s On The Agenda: Cliff Walk Commission to meet on Jan. 31
The Cliff Walk Commission, which is charged with overseeing the maintainence, operations, and activities of the City of Newport’s historic Cliff Walk, will host its next meeting on January 31 at 4:30 pm in the Rotary Room of the Newport Public Library. The Newport Cliff Walk Commission is comprised...
whatsupnewp.com
Registration now open for the 2023 Behan Bros Newport Night Run
Newport’s local-favorite nighttime 5K returns on April 1st! Registration is now open for the eighth annual Behan Bros Newport Night Run, benefiting the Newport Public Education Foundation and produced by Gray Matter Marketing. “As our largest fundraiser of the year, the Behan Bros. Newport Night Run has a tremendous...
ecori.org
Affordable Housing Stock Shrinks in Some R.I. Towns
A nearly finished development called Pine View has helped the town of Exeter increase its proportion of affordable housing. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) During the past decade, a few Rhode Island municipalities have made slow progress toward the state’s 10% low- and moderate-income housing requirement, while some have stalled and many others have fallen behind.
whatsupnewp.com
Pedal-Powered Adventure: Rail Explorers will open for its 2023 Season in Portsmouth on April 30
Rail Explorers, the pedal-powered railbike tour company, is set to begin its 2023 season in Portsmouth on Saturday, April 30th. The Rhode Island Division of Rail Explorers, presented by the Newport and Narragansett Bay Railroad, will kick off the season with tours along ‘The Northern Ramble’ and ‘Southern Circuit.’
Uprise RI
Remembering Allen Charette, who died alone and unhoused in Woonsocket
On Sunday morning night Allen died on a bench, alone. Allen is not the first to die outside and alone in Rhode Island, or even in Woonsocket, this year. At Monday evening’s meeting of the Woonsocket City Council we learned that Allen had interviewed for an apartment and was weeks away from stable housing. The possibility of housing, however, came too late to save his life.
whatsupnewp.com
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Brad Read, Sail Newport and The Ocean Race Newport Stopover
The Ocean Race fleet is expected to arrive in Newport on or around May 10-12, 2023, following an approximately 17-day trek from Itajai, Brazil. Before reaching the shores of the United States, the sailors will have completed 28,650 nautical miles, which is approximately 89% of the global race, which began on January 15, 2023.
whatsupnewp.com
Test your knowledge of Portsmouth History at Gulf Stream Bar & Grille on Feb. 16
The Portsmouth Historical Society today announced plans for its Fifth Annual Portsmouth History Trivia Night, which will take place on Thursday, February 16, 2023, from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM at The Gulf Stream Bar & Grille. Trivia participation is free to members of the Portsmouth Historical Society, with a...
whatsupnewp.com
QUORUS: New LGBTQIA+ Chorus launches in Newport
The Choral Collective of Newport County (CCNC) today announced the formation of QUORUS, the first LGBTQIA+ chorus in Newport. The goal of QUORUS is to empower and amplify the voices of the LGBTQIA+ community in Newport County, providing a safe and inclusive environment for singers of all backgrounds, races, and genders, according to the CCNC.
whatsupnewp.com
$4.795 million sale of Jamestown home among 9 real estate transactions across Newport County last week
Newport County saw a flurry of activity in the housing market last week, with 9 single-family homes and one condominium being sold. The most expensive sale of the week was 34 Emerson Road in Jamestown, which sold for $4,795,000. This 5-bedroom, 4.1-bathroom single-family home has 3,675 square feet of living space. This property was originally listed for $4,795,000.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island gears up for Wednesday’s wintery conditions
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With snow, ice, and rain heading Southern New England’s way again Wednesday, state leaders and hardware stores are gearing up for the first wave of inclement weather this winter. Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said 350 trucks in total...
whatsupnewp.com
15 local students land on University of New Hampshire’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 Semester
The University of New Hampshire has released its Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester, and fifteen students from Newport County are among those on the list. Those local students earning the Highest Honors are;. Julia Cotsonas of Jamestown, who is Majoring in Undeclared. Sage Manning of Portsmouth, who...
whatsupnewp.com
Lottery for dinghy and kayak rack spaces in Newport opens on Feb. 1
The Newport Harbormaster’s Office has announced that they will be accepting applications for dinghy and kayak rack spaces at King Park and Willow Street dinghy racks starting February 1st and ending on February 28th. The spaces will be filled through a lottery system, with a drawing taking place on March 10th at 9 a.m. at the Newport Harbormaster’s Office.
whatsupnewp.com
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain
With construction underway at Rogers High School, regionalization with Middletown in limbo, and growing concerns in schools across the country about behavioral health issues – What’sUpNewp welcomes back Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain for her regular WUN videocast at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. We...
The Explanation Behind This Door Sign at a Dartmouth Liquor Store
Oftentimes, it's the little things in life that can change someone's day from bad to better. You never know when it's going to happen, but with a little faith, you just might find or see something good enough to make a difference in your day. I've stumbled across this "little...
whatsupnewp.com
Rhode Island Wind Ensemble’s ‘One World’ concert to benefit Seamen’s Church Institute
The Rhode Island Wind Ensemble (RIWE) will be holding a family-friendly concert, titled “One World,” on Sunday, February 19th, at 7:00 pm at the Newport Marriott Hotel Atrium. The concert will feature light “pops” music from around the globe and will be a fundraiser for the Seamen’s Church Institute of Newport.
RI law enforcement legend dies at 84
Vincent Vespia Jr. was the police chief in South Kingstown for 35 years, and before that served in the Army and Rhode Island State Police.
whatsupnewp.com
Four Newport County students land on the University of Vermont’s Dean’s List
The University of Vermont has released its Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester, and four local students from Newport County are among those being recognized. They are, Evan Tuttle from Jamestown, who is majoring in Psychological Science; Abigail Kenyon from Little Compton, who is majoring in Exercise Science; Leslie Campbell from Middletown, who is majoring in Natural Resources; and Catherine Jones from Tiverton, who is majoring in Secondary Education – Social Science.
Surprising Santa DNA Test Results Out of Rhode Island
A determined young Rhode Island resident tried to prove Santa was real by using DNA and the test results are in. Scarlett, 10, collected her "evidence" on Christmas morning in her personal quest to prove Santa Claus was real. She grabbed partially eaten carrots and leftover Oreo cookies in plastic bags and then sent them to the Cumberland Police Department for help.
tourcounsel.com
Providence Place | Shopping mall in Rhode Island
Providence Place is a very large shopping center with many floors where you will find an extensive line of stores. In addition, the offers and discounts in this place are favorable. On the other hand, the restaurants offer you a tentative gastronomic proposal, finding a fast food area, and other more gourmet alternatives.
whatsupnewp.com
URI Sailing team wins McMillan Cup, poised for strong spring
How’s this for a start to a University of Rhode Island head coaching stint? You take over at the beginning of the fall semester, and then in October, your team wins the McMillan Cup, awarded to the first-place finisher at the oldest collegiate sailing regatta. Not only that. Your...
