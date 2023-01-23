ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

whatsupnewp.com

What’s On The Agenda: Cliff Walk Commission to meet on Jan. 31

The Cliff Walk Commission, which is charged with overseeing the maintainence, operations, and activities of the City of Newport’s historic Cliff Walk, will host its next meeting on January 31 at 4:30 pm in the Rotary Room of the Newport Public Library. The Newport Cliff Walk Commission is comprised...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Registration now open for the 2023 Behan Bros Newport Night Run

Newport’s local-favorite nighttime 5K returns on April 1st! Registration is now open for the eighth annual Behan Bros Newport Night Run, benefiting the Newport Public Education Foundation and produced by Gray Matter Marketing. “As our largest fundraiser of the year, the Behan Bros. Newport Night Run has a tremendous...
NEWPORT, RI
ecori.org

Affordable Housing Stock Shrinks in Some R.I. Towns

A nearly finished development called Pine View has helped the town of Exeter increase its proportion of affordable housing. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) During the past decade, a few Rhode Island municipalities have made slow progress toward the state’s 10% low- and moderate-income housing requirement, while some have stalled and many others have fallen behind.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Uprise RI

Remembering Allen Charette, who died alone and unhoused in Woonsocket

On Sunday morning night Allen died on a bench, alone. Allen is not the first to die outside and alone in Rhode Island, or even in Woonsocket, this year. At Monday evening’s meeting of the Woonsocket City Council we learned that Allen had interviewed for an apartment and was weeks away from stable housing. The possibility of housing, however, came too late to save his life.
WOONSOCKET, RI
whatsupnewp.com

QUORUS: New LGBTQIA+ Chorus launches in Newport

The Choral Collective of Newport County (CCNC) today announced the formation of QUORUS, the first LGBTQIA+ chorus in Newport. The goal of QUORUS is to empower and amplify the voices of the LGBTQIA+ community in Newport County, providing a safe and inclusive environment for singers of all backgrounds, races, and genders, according to the CCNC.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

$4.795 million sale of Jamestown home among 9 real estate transactions across Newport County last week

Newport County saw a flurry of activity in the housing market last week, with 9 single-family homes and one condominium being sold. The most expensive sale of the week was 34 Emerson Road in Jamestown, which sold for $4,795,000. This 5-bedroom, 4.1-bathroom single-family home has 3,675 square feet of living space. This property was originally listed for $4,795,000.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island gears up for Wednesday’s wintery conditions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With snow, ice, and rain heading Southern New England’s way again Wednesday, state leaders and hardware stores are gearing up for the first wave of inclement weather this winter. Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said 350 trucks in total...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Lottery for dinghy and kayak rack spaces in Newport opens on Feb. 1

The Newport Harbormaster’s Office has announced that they will be accepting applications for dinghy and kayak rack spaces at King Park and Willow Street dinghy racks starting February 1st and ending on February 28th. The spaces will be filled through a lottery system, with a drawing taking place on March 10th at 9 a.m. at the Newport Harbormaster’s Office.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain

With construction underway at Rogers High School, regionalization with Middletown in limbo, and growing concerns in schools across the country about behavioral health issues – What’sUpNewp welcomes back Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain for her regular WUN videocast at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. We...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Four Newport County students land on the University of Vermont’s Dean’s List

The University of Vermont has released its Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester, and four local students from Newport County are among those being recognized. They are, Evan Tuttle from Jamestown, who is majoring in Psychological Science; Abigail Kenyon from Little Compton, who is majoring in Exercise Science; Leslie Campbell from Middletown, who is majoring in Natural Resources; and Catherine Jones from Tiverton, who is majoring in Secondary Education – Social Science.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
FUN 107

Surprising Santa DNA Test Results Out of Rhode Island

A determined young Rhode Island resident tried to prove Santa was real by using DNA and the test results are in. Scarlett, 10, collected her "evidence" on Christmas morning in her personal quest to prove Santa Claus was real. She grabbed partially eaten carrots and leftover Oreo cookies in plastic bags and then sent them to the Cumberland Police Department for help.
CUMBERLAND, RI
tourcounsel.com

Providence Place | Shopping mall in Rhode Island

Providence Place is a very large shopping center with many floors where you will find an extensive line of stores. In addition, the offers and discounts in this place are favorable. On the other hand, the restaurants offer you a tentative gastronomic proposal, finding a fast food area, and other more gourmet alternatives.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

URI Sailing team wins McMillan Cup, poised for strong spring

How’s this for a start to a University of Rhode Island head coaching stint? You take over at the beginning of the fall semester, and then in October, your team wins the McMillan Cup, awarded to the first-place finisher at the oldest collegiate sailing regatta. Not only that. Your...
PAWTUCKET, RI

