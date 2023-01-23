The body found near Canadaway Creek on the shore of Lake Erie has been identified as an Ohio man. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports that 30-year old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake, Ohio has been identified as the victim. He was reported missing in November 2022 after he had gone kayaking on Lake Erie near the town where he lived.

SHEFFIELD LAKE, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO