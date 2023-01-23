ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Township, OH

wccsradio.com

THURSDAY MORNING CHASE LEADS TO ARREST OF WANTED OHIO MAN

A man from Ohio was arrested Thursday morning following a chase in White Township. Troopers say at 11:25 a.m., a member from the Troop A barracks initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Aveo near Route 286 and Stonebreaker Road as the driver, identified only as a 34-year-old man from Toledo, had a warrant out for his arrest in Ohio.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
sciotopost.com

Dollar General is Under Fire for Fire Safety and Hazards in Ohio

WEST LAFAYETTE, OH – Following yet another inspection – this time at a West Lafayette, Ohio, Dollar General location – federal investigators found one of the nation’s largest discount retailers continues to shelve serious safety concerns that expose workers and others to the dangers of blocked emergency exits and electrical panels, and boxes of merchandise stacked at unsafe heights.
WEST LAFAYETTE, OH
Cleveland.com

The apocalyptic video of the December turnpike crash scene is almost unimaginable: Today in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Snow swirled, wind pummeled and temperatures plunged two days before Christmas, when dozens of semi trucks and cars collided on the Ohio Turnpike. More than 40 vehicles crashed in the pile-up, which killed four people and injured 73 around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 23. We’re talking about the body cam footage from State Highway Patrol troopers, as they walked through the aftermath, on Today in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio youth dies in four-wheeler crash after striking tree

An Ohio juvenile is dead after an early morning crash on Sunday. The Coshocton Sheriff’s Office said they received a call of a possible injury crash at the intersection of SR 651 and TR 231 in Crawford TWP. Officials say when they arrived they found two Coshocton Juveniles were traveling southbound on TR 231 on […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Fix Ohio’s new photo voter ID law to make sure veterans, suspended drivers can vote: editorial

Thanks to a bill Republicans rammed through the General Assembly during the December lame duck, and that Gov. Mike DeWine signed Jan 6, Ohio is saddled with what The Washington Post termed “one of the most restrictive voter-ID laws in the country” -- House Bill 458. The Columbus Dispatch found the new Ohio law to be stricter than other states that require an ID.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

BetMGM Ohio bonus code: two great new user offers this weekend

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thanks to the latest BetMGM Ohio bonus code CLEVELANDCOM, first-time Ohio bettors can tackle Championship Sunday with a four-digit offer or...
OHIO STATE
wrfalp.com

Body Found In Lake Erie Identified As Missing Ohio Man

The body found near Canadaway Creek on the shore of Lake Erie has been identified as an Ohio man. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports that 30-year old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake, Ohio has been identified as the victim. He was reported missing in November 2022 after he had gone kayaking on Lake Erie near the town where he lived.
SHEFFIELD LAKE, OH
cleveland19.com

US Marshals offer reward for the capture of suspected Ohio drug dealer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive 32-year-old Tristin Dent, according to a news release. Dent is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for conspiracy to distribute and possession with the tent to...
CLEVELAND, OH
