Loaded or not, she has a problem with boyfriend’s gun-pointing: Orange Police Blotter
Aggravated menacing, endangering a child: Orange Place. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
wccsradio.com
THURSDAY MORNING CHASE LEADS TO ARREST OF WANTED OHIO MAN
A man from Ohio was arrested Thursday morning following a chase in White Township. Troopers say at 11:25 a.m., a member from the Troop A barracks initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Aveo near Route 286 and Stonebreaker Road as the driver, identified only as a 34-year-old man from Toledo, had a warrant out for his arrest in Ohio.
Trooper’s video shows scene from massive pileup on the Ohio Turnpike that killed four, injured 73 before Christmas
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to investigate the cause of a 51-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike that killed four people last month. The agency says 73 people were injured in the accident that happened as Winter Storm Elliott hammered northern Ohio. “A crash of...
sciotopost.com
Dollar General is Under Fire for Fire Safety and Hazards in Ohio
WEST LAFAYETTE, OH – Following yet another inspection – this time at a West Lafayette, Ohio, Dollar General location – federal investigators found one of the nation’s largest discount retailers continues to shelve serious safety concerns that expose workers and others to the dangers of blocked emergency exits and electrical panels, and boxes of merchandise stacked at unsafe heights.
Does Northeast Ohio need a regional approach to deer culling? Editorial Board Roundtable
Right now, deer-culling sharpshooters are authorized to shoot deer in 12 bedroom communities in Cuyahoga County, along with in the Cleveland Metroparks and Cuyahoga Valley National Park. That’s up from one Cuyahoga community -- Solon -- a decade ago, cleveland.com’s Peter Krouse recently reported. The weapons-wielding sharpshooters now...
All counties remove Level 1 Snow Emergency
Weather conditions led multiple counties around the Miami Valley to issue snow emergencies.
Ohio bill would allow people arrested for OVI for marijuana to bring evidence, witness to court to argue case
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio prosecutors say courts will be tied up with more expenses and trials if a bill passes that would allow people arrested for driving under the influence of marijuana to argue that they weren’t actually high but had ingested the drug days earlier. It also...
cleveland19.com
Akron man with warrant had cocaine with methamphetamine and fentanyl, sheriff says
BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man with an outstanding warrant was arrested in a traffic stop where deputies found him to be in possession of cocaine that contained methamphetamine and fentanyl, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Deputies assigned the P.A.C.E. Unit to conduct the traffic stop...
Parking bans, snow emergencies issued
Several locations in Northeast Ohio have set snow emergency parking bans ahead of Wednesday's winter weather system.
The apocalyptic video of the December turnpike crash scene is almost unimaginable: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Snow swirled, wind pummeled and temperatures plunged two days before Christmas, when dozens of semi trucks and cars collided on the Ohio Turnpike. More than 40 vehicles crashed in the pile-up, which killed four people and injured 73 around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 23. We’re talking about the body cam footage from State Highway Patrol troopers, as they walked through the aftermath, on Today in Ohio.
Ohio youth dies in four-wheeler crash after striking tree
An Ohio juvenile is dead after an early morning crash on Sunday. The Coshocton Sheriff’s Office said they received a call of a possible injury crash at the intersection of SR 651 and TR 231 in Crawford TWP. Officials say when they arrived they found two Coshocton Juveniles were traveling southbound on TR 231 on […]
Orange School District investigating allegation of employee using racial slurs
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio -- The Orange City School District has received an allegation claiming that a district employee used racial slurs in the presence of students. Superintendent Lynn Campbell sent an email to district families and staff Wednesday (Jan. 25), indicating that the allegation was received that day. The email...
VIDEO: OSHP trooper saves cat from Ohio highway
With the cruiser on the side of the roadway, Thomas got out and approached the cat. Body cam video shows the cat scurrying away from Thomas and hiding inside the cruiser's wheel well.
LIVE UPDATES | Wintry weather impacts Northeast Ohio: Traffic updates, school closings and more
CLEVELAND — We're in store for a wintry Wednesday as accumulating snow returns to Northeast Ohio. The snowy conditions will transition to a wintry mix and rain by the afternoon before we change back to snow. So what's happening with wintry weather right now? We're following the latest with...
Fix Ohio’s new photo voter ID law to make sure veterans, suspended drivers can vote: editorial
Thanks to a bill Republicans rammed through the General Assembly during the December lame duck, and that Gov. Mike DeWine signed Jan 6, Ohio is saddled with what The Washington Post termed “one of the most restrictive voter-ID laws in the country” -- House Bill 458. The Columbus Dispatch found the new Ohio law to be stricter than other states that require an ID.
‘Underground Railroad in Ohio’ author Kathy Schulz returns for signings
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Author Kathy Schulz – a New Mexico author who was raised on a Northeast Ohio farm – has several speak-and-sign events scheduled for her new book, “The Underground Railroad in Ohio.”. Her book covers lesser-known facts and stories about the famed path to...
BetMGM Ohio bonus code: two great new user offers this weekend
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thanks to the latest BetMGM Ohio bonus code CLEVELANDCOM, first-time Ohio bettors can tackle Championship Sunday with a four-digit offer or...
wrfalp.com
Body Found In Lake Erie Identified As Missing Ohio Man
The body found near Canadaway Creek on the shore of Lake Erie has been identified as an Ohio man. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports that 30-year old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake, Ohio has been identified as the victim. He was reported missing in November 2022 after he had gone kayaking on Lake Erie near the town where he lived.
Dog found abandoned with note reunited with owner by Tennessee shelter
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee — A dog found abandoned with a sad note attached imploring that someone take care of her has been reunited with her owner. The McKamey Animal Shelter says in a post on Facebook that Lilo and her owner were reunited Wednesday. The owner’s note said she could no longer afford to care for Lilo because she was homeless and also had two children.
cleveland19.com
US Marshals offer reward for the capture of suspected Ohio drug dealer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive 32-year-old Tristin Dent, according to a news release. Dent is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for conspiracy to distribute and possession with the tent to...
