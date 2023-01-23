ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
Motley Fool

This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023

Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
decrypt.co

Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Resumes Trading on NASDAQ

In a glimmer of good news for Bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain, ARBK stock will resume trading on NASDAQ after being suspended last month. Argo Blockchain’s stock, ARBK, has resumed trading on Nasdaq, the company announced in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday morning. On December 16, Nasdaq first...
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide: Analyst Says Apex Crypto In For 'Very Interesting' Rally Or Short-Term Pullback

Major coins traded in the red on Tuesday, as the global cryptocurrency market cap slid 3.58% to $1.03 trillion, as of 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading below $23,000. Ethereum ETH/USD was trading down over 6% at $1,530. Dogecoin DOGE/USD dipped nearly 8% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.082.
cryptogazette.com

The “Real” Bitcoin Move Is Yet To Come – New BTC Price Targets

More and more analysts are saying that the real move for Bitcoin is around the corner. Check out some of the most bullish reports below and find out what we can expect from the king coin. Bitcoin expects massive price moves. The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this...
CoinDesk

Genesis Seeks $20.9M From ‘Bitcoin Jesus’ Over Crypto Options Trades That Weren’t Settled

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. A unit of Genesis Global, the crypto lender that filed for bankruptcy protection in New York last week, claims blockchain-industry veteran and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) backer Roger Ver – sometimes referred to as “Bitcoin Jesus” based on his early evangelism for the industry – failed to settle cryptocurrency options trades.
AUSTIN, TX
dailyhodl.com

Veteran Trader Says Ethereum Staking Project Is About To Enter Price Discovery Against Bitcoin, Warns Not To Fade Strong Altcoins

A widely followed analyst believes that Ethereum (ETH) staking service Lido (LDO) will likely continue its bullish ascent against Bitcoin (BTC) and the US dollar. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Kaleo tells his 555,100 Twitter followers that LDO looks strong and seems poised for a rally against Bitcoin (LDO/BTC). “If there’s one...
usethebitcoin.com

How BudBlockz (BLUNT) is Igniting a Spark for Dogecoin (DOGE) and Bitcoin SV (BSV) Holders

The crypto industry constantly evolves and expands, providing investors with new and exciting investment opportunities. The growth of blockchain technology has led to various new cryptocurrencies and ecosystems designed to provide a secure and transparent way to invest and transact. One of the most exciting growth areas within the crypto...
CoinTelegraph

UK Bitcoin community reacts to incoming CBDC and digital pound rollout

The U.K. government’s economic and finance ministry, His Majesty’s Treasury, is recruiting for a head of central bank digital currency (CBDC) to lead the development of a digital pound. The work is described as “important, complex, and cross-cutting” and will “require extensive engagement across and beyond the HM Treasury.”
theblock.co

Vitalik Buterin closes seven-month short trade on RAI token, netting $92,000

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin closed a short position on the RAI “stablecoin,” gaining $92,000 from the trade. Ameen Soleimani, who helped build RAI, used the trade to support his argument that its current design is somewhat flawed — but presented a possible fix. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin...

