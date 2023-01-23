Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Nailed 2023 Bitcoin Rally Says Real BTC Move Is Yet To Come – Here Are His Targets
The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this month says BTC still has more upside potential despite the king crypto’s nearly 38% year-to-date surge. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 456,500 Twitter followers that near the end of this month, BTC could see an influx of fresh capital from high timeframe (HTF) investors.
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Resumes Trading on NASDAQ
In a glimmer of good news for Bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain, ARBK stock will resume trading on NASDAQ after being suspended last month. Argo Blockchain’s stock, ARBK, has resumed trading on Nasdaq, the company announced in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday morning. On December 16, Nasdaq first...
This Crypto Could Rally 50x Higher, Outperforming Bitcoin And Ethereum, Says Morgan Creek's Yusko
Mark Yusko, CIO at Morgan Creek Capital, said that Avalanche AVAX/USD has the potential to outperform the entire crypto market, including Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. What Happened: Yusko, in a YouTube video, said AVAX could rally by 50 times in the next bull cycle, provided that Bitcoin and major coins remain successful.
CNBC
$1.4 trillion wipeout hits crypto industry at Davos — except for a lone flashy orange bitcoin car
Over the past few years, the Davos Promenade at the World Economic Forum has been packed with crypto companies taking over stores and cafes. But 2022's near $1.4 trillion market wipeout has been reflected in the makeup of the Promenade in 2023, with far fewer crypto firms on display. Crypto...
Elon Musk's net worth skyrockets nearly $11 billion in 2 days as the Tesla CEO defends his 'funding secured' tweet in trial
Elon Musk's wealth soared by nearly $11 billion since he took the stand on Friday in the "funding secured" trial. The Tesla CEO 's net worth rose $10.6 billion to $145.2 billion, marking the biggest two-day gain since November. Musk's gain in wealth comes as he defends his 2018 tweet...
Benzinga
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide: Analyst Says Apex Crypto In For 'Very Interesting' Rally Or Short-Term Pullback
Major coins traded in the red on Tuesday, as the global cryptocurrency market cap slid 3.58% to $1.03 trillion, as of 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading below $23,000. Ethereum ETH/USD was trading down over 6% at $1,530. Dogecoin DOGE/USD dipped nearly 8% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.082.
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $363,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP in Several Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
Deep-pocketed whales are suddenly moving more than $363 million in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP after Bitcoin reclaims the $21,000 mark. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, whales are moving in three separate transactions a combined 11,611 Bitcoin valued at time of writing for $240,675,134. In the largest...
Bitcoin Bottom Is In, Apex Crypto Is Heading To '$220,000+ This Cycle,' Says Max Keiser
Trader, podcaster, and Bitcoin BTC/USD evangelist Max Keiser says that the world’s largest digital currency has bottomed out in this cycle and is well on its way to crossing the $220,000 price point. Speaking with journalist Daniela Cambone, he noted that billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper has already set...
cryptogazette.com
The “Real” Bitcoin Move Is Yet To Come – New BTC Price Targets
More and more analysts are saying that the real move for Bitcoin is around the corner. Check out some of the most bullish reports below and find out what we can expect from the king coin. Bitcoin expects massive price moves. The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Gaming Project Explodes 185% in Two Weeks As Layer-2 Ethereum Ecosystem Heats Up
A gaming-focused altcoin built on Ethereum (ETH) is recording big gains, leading most of the crypto markets over the last month. MAGIC is the native token and “natural resource” of Treasure, a project that aims to be a decentralized video game ecosystem. Originally built on top of the...
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Forecasts Imminent XRP Surge, Says Bitcoin and One Low-Cap Altcoin Set To Rally
A closely followed crypto strategist believes payments network XRP is likely ready to rally while seeing more upside potential for Bitcoin (BTC) and one under-the-radar altcoin. Pseudonymous analyst Cantering Clark tells his 159,200 Twitter followers that it’s “almost time” for XRP to burst to the upside. “XRP...
CoinDesk
Genesis Seeks $20.9M From ‘Bitcoin Jesus’ Over Crypto Options Trades That Weren’t Settled
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. A unit of Genesis Global, the crypto lender that filed for bankruptcy protection in New York last week, claims blockchain-industry veteran and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) backer Roger Ver – sometimes referred to as “Bitcoin Jesus” based on his early evangelism for the industry – failed to settle cryptocurrency options trades.
dailyhodl.com
Veteran Trader Says Ethereum Staking Project Is About To Enter Price Discovery Against Bitcoin, Warns Not To Fade Strong Altcoins
A widely followed analyst believes that Ethereum (ETH) staking service Lido (LDO) will likely continue its bullish ascent against Bitcoin (BTC) and the US dollar. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Kaleo tells his 555,100 Twitter followers that LDO looks strong and seems poised for a rally against Bitcoin (LDO/BTC). “If there’s one...
usethebitcoin.com
How BudBlockz (BLUNT) is Igniting a Spark for Dogecoin (DOGE) and Bitcoin SV (BSV) Holders
The crypto industry constantly evolves and expands, providing investors with new and exciting investment opportunities. The growth of blockchain technology has led to various new cryptocurrencies and ecosystems designed to provide a secure and transparent way to invest and transact. One of the most exciting growth areas within the crypto...
CoinTelegraph
UK Bitcoin community reacts to incoming CBDC and digital pound rollout
The U.K. government’s economic and finance ministry, His Majesty’s Treasury, is recruiting for a head of central bank digital currency (CBDC) to lead the development of a digital pound. The work is described as “important, complex, and cross-cutting” and will “require extensive engagement across and beyond the HM Treasury.”
Beyond Bitcoin: 3 Tokens Changing the Crypto Landscape
Uniswap, Polygon, and BitDAO are ahead of important transformational trends in the crypto industry.
Will Coinbase Be a Trillion-Dollar Company by 2040?
The cryptocurrency exchange could be a major multibagger -- or not.
theblock.co
Vitalik Buterin closes seven-month short trade on RAI token, netting $92,000
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin closed a short position on the RAI “stablecoin,” gaining $92,000 from the trade. Ameen Soleimani, who helped build RAI, used the trade to support his argument that its current design is somewhat flawed — but presented a possible fix. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin...
