Read full article on original website
Steve Miller
2d ago
Term and age limits in Congress for sure. Right now the Republican side of congress doesn’t reflect the demographics of America( well maybe it reflects the white grievance party well - old white men).
Reply(3)
12
Linda McWilliams
2d ago
I am for term limits , easy way to get rid of the crooks like him that remain in office forever.
Reply(5)
34
Gwendolyn Armour
2d ago
Desantis is right, term limits for him! Can't wait until his term is over!
Reply
10
Related
villages-news.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis and Ranked Choice Voting
I am asking the following questions of your readers:. (2) Why has Governor DeSantis banned it statewide?
ABC Action News
Florida's election crimes office can’t fill jobs; self-proclaimed political 'operative' in leadership role
Five months after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis proudly announced his new election crimes and security office had nabbed nearly 20 former felons for illegally voting in the 2020 election, four of those cases have been dismissed, one resulted in a plea deal with a small fine and, we’ve discovered, the election security office he took credit for, barely has anyone on its employee roster.
floridianpress.com
Last Squeeze —1.25.2023 — DeSantis Dismisses Job Ask From State Attorney Warren— Medical Marijuana To Get Boost in FL—More...
Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: Javier@floridianpress.com. Thanks, but no thanks. But nice try. That is what Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is all but saying after dismissing former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren’s request to be reinstated to his old job. READ MORE.
wlrn.org
Florida mail-in voters need to apply for new ballots
Due to a change in state law, Florida voters interested in voting by mail have to apply for new ballots. Since 2002, mail-in voting has soared in popularity. In 2022, the Florida Division of Elections reported more than 2.7 million Floridians voted by mail in November's general election. Another 1.5 million residents received ballots but did not return them.
floridapolitics.com
Texas Republican event hosts 2024 alternatives to Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump
The “Texas Voter Engagement Project Donor Appreciation Conference” is slated for next month, and while some GOP 2024 presidential hopefuls are scheduled to be there, Florida’s Governor apparently is not one of them. For journalist Mark Halperin — who reported at length in a Jan. 25 email...
floridianpress.com
DeSantis Dismisses 'Woke' State Attorney's Request to Get Job Reinstated
Thanks, but no thanks. But nice try. That is what Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is all but saying after dismissing former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren’s request to be reinstated to his old job. The U.S. 11th Circuit Court ruled to uphold Gov. DeSantis’s suspension of Warren for...
wlrn.org
Florida Democrats prepare for fights on abortion, anti-wokeness and gun control
Florida Democrats are gearing up for a fight this session on issues including abortion access, anti-wokeness and gun control. Florida House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell says the DeSantis administration is continuing its attack on Black history and culture. During a press call Monday, she said she sees the Department of Education’s rejection of an advanced placement class on African American History as the latest move.
Florida Republican Lawmaker Seeks No-Fault Repeal
A House Republican on Tuesday filed a proposal that would repeal the state’s longstanding no-fault auto insurance system. Rep. Danny Alvarez, R-Hillsborough County, filed the proposal (HB 429) for consideration during the legislative session that will start March 7. Lawmakers in recent years have repeatedly
wqcs.org
Florida Senate Minority Leader Book and State Representative Harris Propose Eliminating the 'Panic Defense' for Those Accused in LGBTQ+ Attacks
Florida - Wednesday January 25, 2023: Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book (D-Davie) and Representative Jennifer 'Rita' Harris (D-Orlando) this week filed legislation to eliminate the so-called “gay/trans panic defense” from being used in Florida to legally defend assaults and lethal attacks on LGBTQIA+ individuals. SB 328/ HB 393 would disallow the legal strategy of asking a jury to find that a crime victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity caused the defendant to “panic” and react violently.
Florida leaders and lawmakers pledge to ‘fight like hell’ against DeSantis decision to block Black history class
Gov’s spokesman calls the Advanced Placement history elective ‘a vehicle for a political agenda’
Things heat up in Florida. Will Gov. DeSantis negotiate with The College Board or face potential lawsuit?
TALLAHASSEE, FL. - Famed civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump and several other influential figures in Florida have come together to oppose the decision of Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration to block a new Advanced Placement (AP) course on African American studies from being taught in high schools.
WCJB
‘We’ve been heard’: Florida lawmakers are considering turning their attention to municipal utilities
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Tuesday, Florida House members raised the possibility of giving state regulators more oversight of municipal utilities. Those include Gainesville Regional Utilities and Ocala Electric Utility. State Sen. Keith Perry said high prices are a concern for those who are customers of municipal utilities but live...
South Florida Democrat Wants Changes To Florida's Red Flag Law
Senator Lori Berman of Palm Beach County is filing a bill in Tallahassee that would make it to where police are no longer the only ones who can go before a judge to have someone's guns taken.
DeSantis thinks Americans misunderstand him. Critics think he is erasing minority voices
TALLAHASSEE, FL. - In recent months, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has become a controversial figure in the political landscape due to his attempts to reduce the rights of minorities in the state.
Florida secretary of state touts new voting restrictions as ‘gold standard’ of ‘election integrity’
Critics argue the changes were designed to suppress voting by minorities and Democrats.
Gov. DeSantis calls for teacher pay hikes, takes aim at teacher unions
TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday called for another round of teacher pay hikes while taking aim at teachers' unions and calling for partisan elections and stricter term limits for school board members. Appearing at Duval Charter School at Baymeadows in Jacksonville, DeSantis rolled out a series of education proposals for the legislative session that will start March 7. A move from non-partisan to partisan school-board elections would require a constitutional amendment, with DeSantis backing the idea after he took the unusual step of supporting a slate of 30 school-board candidates last year. "What we've seen over the years...
Federal judge says Gov. DeSantis violated Florida Constitution but dismisses Andrew Warren's lawsuit
It was not immediately clear Friday whether Warren would appeal Hinkle’s decision.
floridianpress.com
DeSantis Defends Removal of AP African-American Course
Democrats continue expressing their disapproval of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) this time its because of his nixing of the Advanced Placement African-American Studies course that was being taught by Florida schools. Naturally, this brings accusations of racism from his detractors, including a remolding of the "Don't Say Gay" slogan into...
So far, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has spent $1.3 million in taxpayer money to target transgender people
The state agency in July issued a nearly $1 million contract for legal services and costs in the litigation.
Evidence in suspended DA’s lawsuit shows that DeSantis simply wanted to target a ‘reform prosecutor’
Republican political operative Larry Keefe picked Andrew Warren after a Google search and a chat with a right-wing sheriff.
Comments / 38