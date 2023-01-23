TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday called for another round of teacher pay hikes while taking aim at teachers' unions and calling for partisan elections and stricter term limits for school board members. Appearing at Duval Charter School at Baymeadows in Jacksonville, DeSantis rolled out a series of education proposals for the legislative session that will start March 7. A move from non-partisan to partisan school-board elections would require a constitutional amendment, with DeSantis backing the idea after he took the unusual step of supporting a slate of 30 school-board candidates last year. "What we've seen over the years...

