Jupiter, FL

Click10.com

Pompano Beach shooting leaves 1 man dead, deputies say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Pompano Beach on Saturday. According to authorities, the shooting happened around midnight near the 300 block of Southwest Second Place in Pompano Beach. According to BSO, deputies located a man...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Man Killed, Shot Multiple Times According To Police

North Broward County Murder Under Investigation. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office Saturday evening is searching for a suspect in the early morning murder of a man in Pompano Beach. In a statement to BocaNewsNow.com, BSO said it’s seeking any information […]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA TURNPIKE CLOSED: FATAL CRASH SOUTH OF BOCA RATON

BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: All lanes reopened several hours later. BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A fatal crash on the Florida Turnpike has closed the Turnpike as of 9:33 p.m. Saturday, south of Boca Raton. According to FHP and sources connected to the emergency response, the crash […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Brightline will begin high speed testing at 110 mph in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Brightline has announced it will begin high speed testing up to 110 mph in northern Palm Beach County. Brightline said testing should begin as soon as Saturday, February 11. Testing will occur throughout February and March and will span through Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, North Palm Beach, Lake Park, Riviera Beach and West Palm Beach.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Young couple arrested in South Florida shooting, robbery

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A couple has been arrested in the shooting and robbery that occurred in North Lauderdale. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said at around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, dispatch received a call about a shooting near U.S. 441 and Bailey Road. Deputies...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

LYONS ROAD NIGHTMARE, CONSTRUCTION LIKELY TO CONTINUE INTO SUMMER

MORE THAN A YEAR OF DANGEROUS DRIVING AS DELRAY BEACH, BOCA RATON CONSTRUCTION PROJECT AGAIN STALLED. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The construction project that has snarled traffic on Lyons Road between Clint Moore Road and Atlantic Avenue for nearly a year […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

Dog found stuck to the sidewalk in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A dog found glued to the ground in Boca Raton is now recovering at a local animal rescue. Staff at Tri County Humane Society have named the dog Trooper. Trooper was brought to the clinic by a Good Samaritan who found him on a sidewalk near Yamato Road.
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Deputies looking for missing 65-year-old woman

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies need the public's help finding a woman last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said 65-year-old Janie Wilkenson was last seen at her home at 702 Brack Road in Fort Pierce on Tuesday morning. She was seen wearing a pink shirt and black pants.
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Missing man with dementia found safe

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Peterson has been located safely, according to police. Police in Port St. Lucie are searching for a missing 78-year-old man with dementia. Police say Nathaniel Peterson walked away from his home on SE Royal Green Cir. around 11:15 a.m. on Friday and...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
WSVN-TV

4 arrested after police pursuit ends outside Hampton Inn in Tamarac

TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested four people in Tamarac following a chaotic chain of events that began in Sunrise. Sunrise Police officers on Thursday afternoon were following a black Infiniti sedan in connection to an armed robbery that happened back in December. According to police, when they initiated...
TAMARAC, FL

