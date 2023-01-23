Read full article on original website
Disney's Splash Mountain ride water selling for thousands on eBay and other stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieOrlando, FL
Fishing in West Palm Beach, FloridaOscarWest Palm Beach, FL
Donald Trump Wins His Palm Beach Seniors Golf Competition Even Though He Didn’t Play the First Round of the TournamentToby HazlewoodPalm Beach, FL
Donald Trump Claims Golf Victory, Raises Cheating Suspicions after Skipping First RoundAsh JurbergPalm Beach, FL
Isla & Co. brings Australian themed dining to West Palm BeachBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
Click10.com
Pompano Beach shooting leaves 1 man dead, deputies say
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Pompano Beach on Saturday. According to authorities, the shooting happened around midnight near the 300 block of Southwest Second Place in Pompano Beach. According to BSO, deputies located a man...
cw34.com
Road rage, bomb, and slumber party: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. A road rage encounter led to gunfire and an arrest in central Florida. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said the confrontation involved a man on a motorcycle and a car. "I have a...
cw34.com
Woman cries for help after man falsely imprisons her in West Palm Beach: police
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman's cry for help led to the arrest of a West Palm Beach man. On Jan.22, around 11:34 p.m., the West Palm Beach Police Department responded to domestic trouble at 410 S Rosemary Ave 2. Marc Volpicelli called police when he heard...
Man Killed, Shot Multiple Times According To Police
North Broward County Murder Under Investigation. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office Saturday evening is searching for a suspect in the early morning murder of a man in Pompano Beach. In a statement to BocaNewsNow.com, BSO said it’s seeking any information […]
FLORIDA TURNPIKE CLOSED: FATAL CRASH SOUTH OF BOCA RATON
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: All lanes reopened several hours later. BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A fatal crash on the Florida Turnpike has closed the Turnpike as of 9:33 p.m. Saturday, south of Boca Raton. According to FHP and sources connected to the emergency response, the crash […]
‘He’s a trooper’: Dog recovering after being ‘cemented’ to sidewalk in Florida city
BOCA RATON, Fla. — A dog is recovering after the abandoned animal was discovered stuck to a sidewalk in a South Florida city. According to a Facebook post from Tri-County Humane, the dog, who officials have named Trooper, was found covered in his waste on a sidewalk in Boca Raton.
cbs12.com
Brightline will begin high speed testing at 110 mph in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Brightline has announced it will begin high speed testing up to 110 mph in northern Palm Beach County. Brightline said testing should begin as soon as Saturday, February 11. Testing will occur throughout February and March and will span through Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, North Palm Beach, Lake Park, Riviera Beach and West Palm Beach.
cw34.com
Toilet stuffed with cocaine during search in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — As police rushed in, the folks inside the home rushed to flush. But the move didn't work as planned. Police served a search warrant at a home on SW Molloy Street on Thursday morning. Investigators said the suspects at the home tried to...
cw34.com
Young couple arrested in South Florida shooting, robbery
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A couple has been arrested in the shooting and robbery that occurred in North Lauderdale. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said at around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, dispatch received a call about a shooting near U.S. 441 and Bailey Road. Deputies...
LYONS ROAD NIGHTMARE, CONSTRUCTION LIKELY TO CONTINUE INTO SUMMER
MORE THAN A YEAR OF DANGEROUS DRIVING AS DELRAY BEACH, BOCA RATON CONSTRUCTION PROJECT AGAIN STALLED. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The construction project that has snarled traffic on Lyons Road between Clint Moore Road and Atlantic Avenue for nearly a year […]
WPBF News 25
Dog found stuck to the sidewalk in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. — A dog found glued to the ground in Boca Raton is now recovering at a local animal rescue. Staff at Tri County Humane Society have named the dog Trooper. Trooper was brought to the clinic by a Good Samaritan who found him on a sidewalk near Yamato Road.
cw34.com
Deputies looking for missing 65-year-old woman
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies need the public's help finding a woman last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said 65-year-old Janie Wilkenson was last seen at her home at 702 Brack Road in Fort Pierce on Tuesday morning. She was seen wearing a pink shirt and black pants.
New I-95 interchange to open Monday morning in Boca Raton
After close to two years of construction, the new diverging diamond interchange is scheduled to open Monday morning at Glades Road and Interstate 95 in Boca Raton.
Frustration mounts as traffic delays grow on Northlake Boulevard
Traffic backs up every day along Northlake Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens while city and county leaders look for solutions.
cw34.com
Missing man with dementia found safe
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Peterson has been located safely, according to police. Police in Port St. Lucie are searching for a missing 78-year-old man with dementia. Police say Nathaniel Peterson walked away from his home on SE Royal Green Cir. around 11:15 a.m. on Friday and...
WSVN-TV
4 arrested after police pursuit ends outside Hampton Inn in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested four people in Tamarac following a chaotic chain of events that began in Sunrise. Sunrise Police officers on Thursday afternoon were following a black Infiniti sedan in connection to an armed robbery that happened back in December. According to police, when they initiated...
cw34.com
Man acquitted in murder of young father during drug deal in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The two men arrested for the murder of a young father in West Palm Beach nearly six years ago are free. On Thursday, a jury acquitted 31-year-old Lawrence Padgett for the murder of 26-year-old Jevaughn Suckoo in 2017. One day earlier, court records...
Multiple Units Respond to Fire at Coral Springs Construction Site
On Thursday, multiple local fire departments were called to the scene of a fire at the Publix on University and Ramblewood Drive, which is under renovation. The fire, reported by a construction crew at 12:30 pm, was caused by a large tar kettle overheating, resulting in the release of gas from several of its propane tanks.
WSVN-TV
Search underway for woman, 69, reported missing in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in North Lauderdale. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 69-year-old Gerone Beaubrun was last seen in the area of West McNab Road and Avon Lane, at around 5:55 a.m., Thursday.
