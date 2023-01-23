Gary Neville promises to sign petition stopping him from commentating on Arsenal games

Gary Neville will no longer commentate on Arsenal games, following the weekend's game between the Gunners and Manchester United.

At least that's what the man himself has joked, following the table-toppers' 3-2 victory over Neville's former side, United . The Sky pundit was in the gantry for the clash alongside stalwart mic man Martin Tyler, attracting criticism from a number of Arsenal fans.

In fact, some Gooners were so dismayed that following the game, one Arsenal podcast actually suggested a petition to prevent GNev from co-commentating on the north Londoners ever again…

It turns out that Gary Neville is also in favour of Gary Neville never commentating on Arsenal ever again.

The former right-back was seemingly joking though on social media, adding "Thought I was fair yesterday as well" and a laughing emoji, though the original tweeter, The Arsenal Therapy Show, replied, "This is a general complaint over a protracted period of time". Oops.

Photos of Neville with his hands clasped over his face in dismay at Eddie Nketiah's late winner were later debunked, too, by the Sky man.

The images circulated across social media in the aftermath of the Arsenal victory but Neville has since confirmed that they weren't taken yesterday afternoon at the Emirates Stadium.

Neville previously angered Arsenal fans by claiming that United would finish above Arsenal in the league, despite Mikel Arteta's side sitting above his own former employers in the table. Yesterday, however, Neville was complimentary to the north Londoners for the form that they had showed in the first half of the season but admitted he's still backing Manchester City for the ultimate prize of the Premier League crown.

Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal celebrates with teammate Bukayo Saka after scoring their team's third (Image credit: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images)

"I don't see them going on to win the league, I think Manchester City will go on to win the league because I think what they've got in them is a special run," he said after the match. "I think that at a point in the season, they drop points and Manchester City will be right on their shoulder and it'll become difficult for them.

"But they could win the league. And to say they could win the league… I thought they'd be nowhere near. I can't believe they're in the chat. The fact they're in the chat is incredible. So it's not a negative thing… but they're in with a shout and I think that's unbelievable for Mikel Arteta."