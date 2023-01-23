ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FourFourTwo

Gary Neville promises to sign petition stopping him from commentating on Arsenal games

By Mark White
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BYcpQ_0kOBwxYL00

Gary Neville will no longer commentate on Arsenal games, following the weekend's game between the Gunners and Manchester United.

At least that's what the man himself has joked, following the table-toppers' 3-2 victory over Neville's former side, United . The Sky pundit was in the gantry for the clash alongside stalwart mic man Martin Tyler, attracting criticism from a number of Arsenal fans.

In fact, some Gooners were so dismayed that following the game, one Arsenal podcast actually suggested a petition to prevent GNev from co-commentating on the north Londoners ever again…

"I will sign it": Gary Neville to never commentate on Arsenal ever again?

See more

It turns out that Gary Neville is also in favour of Gary Neville never commentating on Arsenal ever again.

The former right-back was seemingly joking though on social media, adding "Thought I was fair yesterday as well" and a laughing emoji, though the original tweeter, The Arsenal Therapy Show, replied, "This is a general complaint over a protracted period of time". Oops.

Photos of Neville with his hands clasped over his face in dismay at Eddie Nketiah's late winner were later debunked, too, by the Sky man.

See more

The images circulated across social media in the aftermath of the Arsenal victory but Neville has since confirmed that they weren't taken yesterday afternoon at the Emirates Stadium.

Neville previously angered Arsenal fans by claiming that United would finish above Arsenal in the league, despite Mikel Arteta's side sitting above his own former employers in the table. Yesterday, however, Neville was complimentary to the north Londoners for the form that they had showed in the first half of the season but admitted he's still backing Manchester City for the ultimate prize of the Premier League crown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nAi0C_0kOBwxYL00

Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal celebrates with teammate Bukayo Saka after scoring their team's third (Image credit: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images)

"I don't see them going on to win the league, I think Manchester City will go on to win the league because I think what they've got in them is a special run," he said after the match. "I think that at a point in the season, they drop points and Manchester City will be right on their shoulder and it'll become difficult for them.

"But they could win the league. And to say they could win the league… I thought they'd be nowhere near. I can't believe they're in the chat. The fact they're in the chat is incredible. So it's not a negative thing… but they're in with a shout and I think that's unbelievable for Mikel Arteta."

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Manchester United Ready To Cash In On Out Of Favour Duo

Financial Fair Play rules will still play their part on Manchester United in 2023 with the Red Devils needing to sell players before they spend big. Erik Ten Hag will be looking to continue his rebuild this summer and could look to sell some players in the summer. No exits...
The Associated Press

Lawyer who worked for Messi joins Alves’ defense team

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The lawyer who worked for Lionel Messi in his tax fraud case has been added to the defense team of former Barcelona defender Dani Alves, who is facing sexual assault charges. Renowned lawyer Cristóbal Martell will try to help Alves in his defense against sexual...
chatsports.com

Erik ten Hag defends Man United's £86m winger Antony after Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand led a chorus of criticism after the Brazilian struggled in loss at Arsenal... but Dutch coach admits he 'must be more direct'

Erik ten Hag has defended Manchester United's £86million winger Antony amid a storm of criticism. Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand were among the pundits asking whether the Brazilian is contributing enough after United's 3-2 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday. Ten Hag was desperate to sign Antony from his former...
Yardbarker

Trossard was a better buy than Mudryk for Arsenal- “Straight into their jigsaw”

Arsenal fans may be disappointed after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk, a player they had been eyeing for months. But can we all agree that Leandro Trossard’s acquisition has healed the wounds left by Mudryk’s snub? It only took minutes against Manchester United last weekend to see what a “player” the 28-year-old is; there’s a joke that Trossard had more of an impact in that game in the few minutes he was on than Manchester United’s Antony, who played almost an hour.
Yardbarker

Man Utd find loan club for Savage

Manchester United midfielder Charlie Savage is set to join League One strugglers Forest Green on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old, son of former footballer Robbie Savage, made his United debut in December 2021 against Young Boys in the Champions League. It was agreed at United this...
FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT

FourFourTwo is driven by access, insight, passion and humour. Through collaborating with the best players, the biggest brands and most talented journalists, FourFourTwo tells great football stories to fans and players alike.

 https://www.fourfourtwo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy