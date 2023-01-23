Coaches Confident Justice Sueing Will Bounce Back From Midseason Slump After Being Removed From Starting Lineup Against Iowa

Kristina Johnson was different. Tanny Crane recognized that right away. Shortly after Ohio State University appointed Johnson its 16th president in June 2020, the new leader contacted both Crane and her mother, Loann, asking them to meet for lunch. This wasn’t surprising. Every new OSU president wants to talk to the Crane family, the owners of the Crane Group and major donors to several Central Ohio institutions, including Ohio State. But what was surprising was how quickly the call came—even before Johnson officially started at OSU—and how warm, approachable and considerate she was.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO