Coaches Confident Justice Sueing Will Bounce Back From Midseason Slump After Being Removed From Starting Lineup Against Iowa

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What’s Up: Best way to dine on a budget during 614’s Restaurant WeekThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Hale Hall to host exhibit on Columbus’ redlining historyThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State loses 6th of 7, falls 69-60 at IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
bvmsports.com
Devin Royal ready to ‘win a national title’ at Ohio State
PICKERINGTON, Ohio (BVM) – A little more than a year ago, Devin Royal wasn’t exactly on the national radar. However, a junior season in which he took a big step forward to average 19.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists changed things. “Going into it, I had bigger...
Football World Reacts To What Dylan Raiola Said About Nebraska
In December, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola announced that he was decommitting from Ohio State. It didn't take long for fans to name Nebraska as a potential landing spot. During an interview with Chad Simmons of On3, Raiola shared his thoughts on Nebraska. "Nebraska is Nebraska," ...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Offers Four-star 2024 Maryland Running Back DeJuan Williams, Five-star Defensive Tackle Justin Scott Postpones His Commitment
Ohio State has offered another running back in the 2024 cycle. Four-star Maryland prospect DeJuan Williams received the offer from running backs coach Tony Alford on Tuesday, becoming the 11th running back the Buckeyes have offered in the class. Williams is the 299th-best prospect and 25th-rated running back in the...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Faces Tough Task to Keep the Ball Rolling on the Road At Illinois
A three-day-long sigh of relief has emanated out of the Ohio State men’s basketball program since Saturday. Illinois (13-6, 4-4 B1G) Schottenstein Center 2 p.m. FOX. But that won’t last much longer if the Buckeyes don’t keep their foot on the gas with another impressive effort in their next matchup.
Eleven Warriors
Sonny Styles Happy He Chose to Reclassify, Which Could Set Him Up to Play Big Role for Ohio State As Sophomore in 2023
Had Sonny Styles remained in his original recruiting class and joined Ohio State as a midyear enrollee, he’d just be beginning his career as a Buckeye this month. Instead, Styles already has a full season as a Buckeye under his belt. Originally a member of the class of 2023,...
Ohio State legend sends clear message to Ryan Day
Former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel knows what it takes to win in Columbus. The legendary coach cemented his legacy by defeating a dominant Miami squad for the 2002 BCS National Championship. Tressel, who exited Ohio State under a cloud of an NCAA investigation into then-quarterback Terrelle Pryor and four other former players, currently works Read more... The post Ohio State legend sends clear message to Ryan Day appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eleven Warriors
Brice Sensabaugh Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week For Fourth Time After 27-Point Performance Against Iowa
Weekly awards just keep piling up for Brice Sensabaugh. After scoring a career-high 27 points against Iowa, the first-year Buckeye was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the fourth time this season. Sensbaugh hit 10 of his 12 shot attempts and four of his five 3-point attempts in a stellar effort against the Hawkeyes. The 93-77 win snapped a five-game losing skid for Ohio State.
Look: Football World Reacts To What Joe Burrow Said About Ohio State
Which college program gets to claim Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Ohio State or LSU? With Burrow continuing to exceed expectations by leading Cincinnati to a second straight AFC title game this week, the above question is once again trending on social media. Burrow was asked to share ...
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: Creating a basketball starting five from the OSU football team
Everybody knows that one of the best parts of being a sports fan is debating and dissecting the most (and least) important questions in the sporting world with your friends. So, we’re bringing that to the pages of LGHL with our favorite head-to-head column: You’re Nuts. In You’re...
columbusmonthly.com
The Dazzling Rise and Stunning Fall of Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson
Kristina Johnson was different. Tanny Crane recognized that right away. Shortly after Ohio State University appointed Johnson its 16th president in June 2020, the new leader contacted both Crane and her mother, Loann, asking them to meet for lunch. This wasn’t surprising. Every new OSU president wants to talk to the Crane family, the owners of the Crane Group and major donors to several Central Ohio institutions, including Ohio State. But what was surprising was how quickly the call came—even before Johnson officially started at OSU—and how warm, approachable and considerate she was.
nrn.com
5 emerging restaurants in Columbus, Ohio
Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest cities in the Midwest, and as both the capital of the state and a college town (home to Ohio State University), Columbus has become a hotbed for innovation and economic development. It’s also become a prime destination for restaurants both big and small....
Victim, suspect identified in fatal shooting at northeast Columbus pub
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has identified a victim and suspect in a fatal shooting inside a northeast Columbus pub Monday night. According to police, officers were dispatched to The Crazee Mule Pub & Grill on Cleveland Avenue around 11 p.m. Arriving officers found 51-year-old Rudy...
WSYX ABC6
Problems pile up at Galloway Village as owners haven't paid flooring company for work
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Frustrations boil for business owner Gary McCreary who tells WSYX he was stiffed on payments from owners at Galloway Village Apartments after his team did flooring for the complex. The apartment complex in Prairie Township has been the subject of complaints by many neighbors. McCreary...
Comments / 0