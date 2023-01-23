One of the survivors of Saturday’s horrific Monterey Park shooting, which claimed 10 lives and injured 10 more, says the reason she’s alive is due to her dance partner, who perished in the bloodbath after shielding her from the bullets. The survivor, who identified herself only as Shally, said she and her 62-year-old partner hid under a table when the gunman burst in the door at Star Ballroom Dance Studio, opening fire on the dancers. When the attack finally ended, two of her friends were dead, and her partner had been fatally shot in the back. “He left and then I called my partner,” Shally said in an interview with ABC7, covering her face and refusing to identify the 62-year-old by name. “‘Wake up, wake up.’ He don’t wake up. And then I noticed my hands are covered in blood.” Five women and five men were among the deceased from the late night attack on the dance studio, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.Read it at ABC7

MONTEREY PARK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO