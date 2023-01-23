RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Chinese New Year 2023 is an annual event that celebrates the beginning of a new year rich in customs and traditions. Also referred to as the the Spring Festival and the year of the rabbit, which actually rang in on Sunday, January 22nd with family gatherings marking the biggest festival for reunions and an opportunity to get rid of the old and bring in the new. Even though the Chinese New Year is filled with cultural traditions, some even have a connection to the city of Deadwood. Tia Stenson-Cunningham, an archivist from Deadwood History, Inc. joined us to talk about the sacred traditions that come along with this new year.

DEADWOOD, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO