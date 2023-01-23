Read full article on original website
Tipping at a coffee shop leads to consumer frustration
Suzie Cappa Art Center expansion coming soon
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - the Suzie Cappa Art Center believes in using the arts to impact people with disabilities. To help with their mission, the center wants to expand, and that’s where a federal organization is stepping-in to help. The National Endowment of the Arts gifted more than...
Vendors head to Rapid City from across the Midwest, for the 65th annual Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo is the second-largest event in South Dakota. It’s known for showcasing livestock, concerts, and rodeos. But many people are looking forward to the vendors, and those vendors want to be here. With more than 500 applications for vendor spots, the event’s board of directors chose 400.
Burn...Beetle... Burn
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Saturday, people headed down to Custer to participate in their Burning Beetle celebration. The annual event was created to help people come to terms with the Pine Beetle infestation in the Black Hills National Forest. And for the past 11 years, the community of...
Community on crime
Western Dakota Technical College receives funding for new equipment
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Western Dakota Technical College is the only tech school in Rapid City, and now some of their programs will be getting new equipment. “In particular, machining is a program that recently expanded the CNC capabilities for students in it, so we need to get more CNC equipment. In addition to that we have some equipment that we need to update in our automotive tech program and our diesel program as well,” said Dr. Ann Bolman, president of Western Dakota Technical College.
How you can help Storybook Island be more accessible to everyone
RAPID CITY, S.D.– One of the attractions at Storybook Island is in need of a few upgrades and they need your help to make it happen. The 100 Acre Wood where Pooh Bear and all his friends live is in need of some TLC. A fungus has set into the trees that were supporting the structure and due to rotting and other hazards, had to be removed. Storybook Island not only wants to repair the popular feature but enhance it for everyone’s use.
A new flavor is intown, as Girl Scouts prepare for cookie season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s that time of the year, people are on the hunt for Tag-alongs and Thin Mints as the Girl Scout cookie season is coming up. Girl Scouts Dakota horizons are excited about this cookie season as they are unveiling a brand new flavor, the Raspberry Rally.
Vandalization of Sturgis ice rink leads to closure for weeks
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The City of Sturgis ice rink was vandalized Monday night. According to Sturgis Public Works director Rick Bush, someone took apart some of the rink’s side walls, causing the ice to refreeze in the wrong position. Meaning, city staff were unable to reconnect the sidewall pieces without causing damage to the liner and the walls.
Deadwood rings in the Chinese New Year 2023 with culture and tradition
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Chinese New Year 2023 is an annual event that celebrates the beginning of a new year rich in customs and traditions. Also referred to as the the Spring Festival and the year of the rabbit, which actually rang in on Sunday, January 22nd with family gatherings marking the biggest festival for reunions and an opportunity to get rid of the old and bring in the new. Even though the Chinese New Year is filled with cultural traditions, some even have a connection to the city of Deadwood. Tia Stenson-Cunningham, an archivist from Deadwood History, Inc. joined us to talk about the sacred traditions that come along with this new year.
Crews turn a rodeo ring into a snowcross arena
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -For the 11th year in a row, the International Series of Champions is headed to Deadwood. Snow is brought in from Lead and Deadwood to the Days of 76 Event Complex and rodeo grounds starting as early as November to help snow accumulate for the event.
Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity: “We’re just starting conversations for a possible larger build site”
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last Tuesday, the Sturgis City Council approved the latest tax increment to finance a District 26 plan. It will provide the infrastructure Habitat for Humanity will use to build two houses. With the need for affordable housing in the Black Hills, the non-profit organization is also planning for 2023 to get more families into homes.
“Somewhere in South Dakota” is the goal for fourth year medical student, Lane Blasius
A variety of things pushed Lane Blasius into the field of medicine. Blasius a fourth-year medical student from Wall, SD, is doing his second, four-week rotation at Philip Health Services in Philip. “I enjoyed learning about science and medicine,” said Blasius, “and I wanted a career where I could help people. I also wanted to find job satisfaction in a career that would allow me to live in my home state.”
Advocates want to accurately measure the number of homeless people in Rapid City
Strong start to 2023 for Terry Peak
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It was a strong start to the season for Terry Peak in the first month of 2023. The combination of the perfect amount of snow and an influx of in-state and out-of-state visitors are indicators for a strong winter tourism season at Terry Peak. According...
Downtown parking garage
The Wild Springs solar project: Pennington County steps into solar panel energy
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Wild Springs Solar Project has officially broken ground in Pennington County. This marks the largest solar project in South Dakota to date. The 128 MW Wild Springs Solar project, announced in 2020, marks Western South Dakota’s first step into large-scale solar utility. Ames Construction was selected as the project’s engineering, procurement, and construction partner, which is expected to create 250 jobs during peak construction.
How “smart” is your home? This home in Spearfish is at the top of it’s class!
SPEARFISH, S.D. – This smart home (the interior electronics can be controlled from your phone or on-site) has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, one full bath, one half bath and a fantastic view of downtown Spearfish and Crow Peak. It’s currently being used as a vacation rental. This place also comes fully furnished. Also, the garage has a Murphy bed (I’ve always wanted one of those) and a sink for overflow guests.
Rapid City parking ramp repairs continue
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Work on the parking ramp in downtown Rapid City will begin Jan. 30. Next week the southeast stairwell will be closed for renovations. In addition to making the stairwells safer, the estimated $3.7 million project will include updates to the structure and routine maintenance. “There...
Rapid City mayor on crime: ‘Stop keeping such a low standard for your own families’
