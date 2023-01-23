Read full article on original website
Look no further than your wardrobe to follow the most fashionable trends of 2023
2023 is the year of closet couture. Investing in the new year’s fashion trends doesn’t mean you have to overhaul your wardrobe. In fact, everything you need to stay in style might already be in your clothing collection. From repurposing preloved denim to raiding your family and friends’...
Meet the Black-owned business behind the new Nike Air Force 1 design
Jennifer Ford, the owner of the Houston shoe boutique Premium Goods, has linked up with the world’s largest athletic apparel company, Nike, to deliver a high-fashion version of the iconic Air Force 1 shoe. Ford became the only Black female entrepreneur to own a sneaker retail store in the country when she opened in 2004, according to Vogue magazine. Her designs are inspired by her daughter Sophia and niece Bella, who Ford named the shoes after.
Hailey Bieber Sports Oversized Jacket With Biker Shorts & New Balance Sneakers for Pilates Workout
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Hailey Bieber showed her classic off-duty style while leaving a pilates class in Los Angeles yesterday. The 26-year-old model sported a casual look wearing an oversized beige work jacket from We11Done, featuring a grained lambskin spread collar with the brand’s logo printed on the chest. The welt pockets and single-press-stud barrel cuffs added more drama to the insulated cotton twill jacket. She layered it on top of a white top and Alo biker shorts that rose above her thighs. The accessory...
2023 Activewear Awards: The Best Sweatpants, Joggers, Shorts, and Socks
Whether your movement of choice involves a supine twist on your living room floor between episodes of The Crown or an early morning 10K, what you wear from your belly button down needs to be comfortable, functional, and, yes, even cute. What would a cold-weather training warm-up look like without a pair of sleek, stretchy joggers? Consider how different your run or bike ride would be without a pair of breathable, made-for-movement shorts. Imagine how your recovery ritual would feel without a buttery soft pair of sweats. And don’t get us started on the unsung hero of all activewear: socks, which can make or break any workout.
The Year Of The Sheer! Completely See-Through Dresses That Rocked The Red Carpet In 2022
Modesty was not on the sartorial agenda in 2022, as the red carpets were flooded with celebs wearing dresses that left very little to the imagination. Although flashing the flesh is not a new thing due to plunging fronts, non-existent hemlines and thigh-high (sometimes even waist-high) slits, the 2022 way to do it was by opting for sheer and totally see-through fabrics. And some celebs – we’re looking at you, Florence Pugh – were particularly fond of the trend on more than one occasion!
Male Model Jeremy Ruehlemann Dies at 27
Jeremy Ruehlemann passed away on Sunday. The male model, born in New Jersey, was 27 years old. Though no cause of death is known at this time, news of Ruehlemann’s death was announced on Facebook by his childhood friend Gianni Simpson. During his life, Ruehlemann grew as a top American male model after leaving his psychology studies in 2017 to pursue a fashion career. He quickly became an industry star, modeling for brands including Christian Siriano, John Varvatos, Joseph Abboud, Superdry, Macy’s, Zara, Nick Graham and Atelier Cillian. Ruehlemann was represented by Soul Artist Management, as well as Next Models’ London and...
Tiffany Haddish Goes Sartorially Hard & Soft in Delicate Mesh Top With Studded Pants & Combat Boots for Jason Lee Show Launch Party
Tiffany Haddish arrived to “The Jason Lee Show” launch party at Eden in Los Angeles on Tuesday to support Hollywood Unlocked’s CEO and founder’s eponymous show. Guests included Tamar Braxton, Deon Taylor, Joseph Sikora, Jhonni Blaze, and Tokyo Stylez. Haddish wore a casual outfit to the launch. The comedian paired an Off-White mesh tie-dye cropped top with leather pants designed with studs down the legs and zippers at the pockets. For accessories, she opted for an embellished unicorn necklace, stacked diamond earrings, and a medium leather tote by Helena Farrar. She wore her blond hair in a short curly pixie-styled cut...
Married dad-of-three wears skirts and heels to work to prove clothes have no gender
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on October 20, 2020. It has since been updated. Somewhere along the course of human history, society decided that there are only two genders among humans and that each should be defined by a set of strict and distinct parameters. Any deviation from one's assigned gender tropes would be met with strong condemnation and ostracism, forcing generations of our kind to speak, walk, act and dress in accordance with these arbitrary rules forced on them from birth. Fortunately, recent years have seen more and more individuals questioning and dismantling the overwhelming number of gender stereotypes still thriving in our midst. Among them is Mark Bryan, an American robotics engineer currently living in Germany, who firmly believes clothes are the last thing that should be gendered.
Noah Cyrus Steps Out in Trippy Optical Illusion Dress for Paris Fashion Week
The singer's gown will make your head spin.
The Butt-Sculpting Leggings Jennifer Garner Wears On Repeat Are 50% Off In Spanx’s Massive Sale
This sale-on-sale won’t last long.
20 Fashionable Finds in Nordstrom’s Secret Sale — Up to 60% Off
From wrap dresses and studded boots, to earrings and jeans, Nordstrom is having a major sale for up to 60% off — click for details
Orthaheel Sandals Review: Comfortable and Fashionable Summer Footwear for Pain Relief
Update: Orthaheel is now Vionic, a brand that offers the same sole-hugging technology with modern classics and fresh trends. The change was made due to customer feedback that the Orthaheel name sounded “old” and “orthopedic”. Orthaheel footwear and orthotics are designed by Phillip Vasyli to help restore natural foot function and well-being for women and men.
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Apple Martin Makes Front Row Debut in Tweed Set & Loafers at Chanel’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show
Apple Martin made her debut in the front row today, courtesy of Chanel’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris. The daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin is the latest young Hollywood star-turned-Chanel muse, similar to past additions including Lily-Rose Depp, Willow Smith and Ellie Bamber. While attending the show on Tuesday at the Grand Palais Ephémère, Martin led the front row alongside Angèle, Sadie Sink and Lucy Boynton. For the occasion, the 18-year-old wore a black and white tweed plaid minidress with a matte black bodice, paired with a matching cardigan accented by smooth white buttons. Finishing...
Amazon Has a Secret Section with All Things Denim, Including Jackets, Overalls, and Jeans — Starting at $22
The winter blues don’t have to be so bad, after all Denim is the ultimate wardrobe staple that goes with just about anything in your closet, and simply never goes out of style. No matter the season, who doesn't love a good pair of blue jeans? Amazon knows what you're after and actually has a secret denim section called Winter Blues that has everything you need for your cold-weather, jean-based 'fit. There are tons of pieces you can easily wear this winter, including jackets, shirts, overalls, and, of...
Pacsun’s New Jeans Cater to Curvy Consumers
Pacsun is making good on its promise to become a one-stop-shop for denim. The teen specialty retailer dropped a new line of women’s Curve Denim designed with additional room in the hip and thighs. It joins similar curve collections by Abercrombie, American Eagle and Everlane. Offered in four fits—high-rise straight, high-rise flare and mom jeans—the bottoms are designed to hug curves while eliminating waist gaps. The 99 percent cotton and 1 percent Lycra fabrics come in vintage-inspired light and medium blue washes. The Curve Denim retails for $56.96 and is available now in sizes 22-32. Denim has become a key focus for Pacsun, in terms...
10 Best Chelsea Boots For Women: Dress To Impress!
Every fashion enthusiast knows that an instant way to elevate any winter outfit (both stylishly and practically) is by adding a trusty pair of Chelsea boots. As donned by rock stars of the 60s and Queen Victoria in the 1830s, these kicks can be fit for any occasion or event.
Paris fashion week upended with wacky, topsy-turvy gowns: ‘This is crazy!’
The frocks grew curiouser and curiouser as the show went on. Viktor & Rolf, designers from the Netherlands, took the cake at Paris fashion week when their topsy-turvy gowns went on full display during the Wednesday show. A clip from Vogue featured the head-scratching designs, for which the models wearing them appeared to be just vessels meant to move the garments — or, rather, pieces of art — down the runway. While some of the fairy tale-like frocks were worn right side up, many were unusually askew. The 18 glittering silhouettes, which are part of the brand’s spring haute couture collection, were fashioned...
Saweetie will guest star in an episode of ‘Bel Air’
Rapper Saweetie is in her acting bag after Variety recently announced that the San Francisco Bay area native will make a cameo on Season 2 of Peacock’s “Bel Air.” The “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” spinoff is based on cinematographer Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer that put a unique spin on the original show into a new perspective. Peacock picked the show up for two seasons back in 2020.
Maison Margiela’s RTW Fall 2023
Maison Margiela staged its coed show at the tail end of men’s fashion week at its stately new headquarters on the Place des États-Unis in Paris. Guests were invited to follow a floor path of yellow footprints with the house’s telltale split-toe Tabi silhouette to discover an “immersive exhibition.”
Shakira’s Style Evolution Features Colorful Prints & Sky-High Heels
Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, professionally known by her famous mononym Shakira, has a bold sense of style. The Latin singer came into our lives in the early 2000s with her dangerously low-waist bottoms and daringly crop tops and has been trying different silhouettes over the years. The singer has made it a point to highlight designers all across the globe in an effort to fuse fashion worlds. Her idiosyncratic Latin and Middle Eastern aesthetic seen in her music videos and personal style provided opportunities for all types of creatives. Shakira’s style has often been described as rocker-chic with hints of metal....
