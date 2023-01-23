ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

wild941.com

Florida Residents Beware Of This Scam Call

Florida residents should beware of this current phone scam! It involves criminals posing as Lee County Sheriff’s Office staff members. According to reports, they are using a technique known as “spoofing.” The scammers are using false caller ID numbers which appear as the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number (239-477-1000)
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 more Fort Myers Beach staples sell for big money

More businesses on Fort Myers Beach have been sold after being devastated by Hurricane Ian. While their prices seem sky-high, some are working to keep the old-school charm. The property where The Cottage and Shuckers once stood on Fort Myers Beach is officially under contract. The owners found a deal that they liked, and they worked out the terms and conditions.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL

