Charli XCX and the 1975’s George Daniel Remix Caroline Polachek’s “Welcome to My Island”: Listen
Caroline Polachek has released a new remix of “Welcome to My Island” featuring Charli XCX and the 1975’s George Daniel. The house-inflected remix is the latest offering from Polachek, who’s set to release her upcoming album, Desire, I Want to Turn Into You, in February. Check out “Welcome to My Island (George Daniel & Charli XCX Remix)” below.
Slowthai Announces New Album Ugly, Shares New Song “Selfish”: Listen
Slowthai has announced his third studio LP, Ugly, with a new song titled “Selfish.” The follow-up to Tyron is out March 3 (via Method/Interscope). In a new music video for the single, the UK rapper is seated inside a custom-built room fitted floor to ceiling with two-way mirrors. Watch below.
A Look Behind Prince’s Songwriting Pseudonyms
Prince’s influence on music is immeasurable. The timeless funk-soul hero inspired the masses as he continually reinvented himself from simply Prince to The Artist (Formerly Known As Prince) to the unpronounceable symbol that stood for love more than it stood for the artist himself. Those name changes, the result...
Nyokabi Kariũki Announces Debut Album, Shares New Song “Nazama”: Listen
Kenyan composer and sound artist Nyokabi Kariũki has announced her first full-length album: Feeling Body is out March 3 via New York’s Cmntx Records. To preview the project, Kariũki has shared the album-closing song, “Nazama.” Find it below. Feeling Body follows Kariũki’s 2022 EP, Peace...
Steve Gunn and Bing & Ruth’s David Moore Announce Album, Share New Video: Watch
Steve Gunn and Bing & Ruth’s David Moore have come together for the new album Let the Moon Be a Planet. It comes out March 31, and it serves as the first volume of Reflections, Rvng Intl.’s new series of contemporary collaborations. Below, watch the video for Gunn and Moore’s new song “Over the Dune.”
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Celebration Tour' Canceled After Child Trafficking Allegations?
Madonna's 12th world tour was announced a few days before she was accused of child trafficking in Malawi; now fans worry that the "Celebration Tour" might be postponed or worse, canceled. Out of all her tours, Madonna's upcoming "Celebration Tour" might be the biggest and the grandest, for many reasons.
Hootie & the Blowfish Had to Pay Up Because ‘Only Wanna Be With You’ Was So Similar to Bob Dylan Songs
Hootie & the Blowfish's Darius Rucker said "Only Wanna Be with You" took lyrics from one of Bob Dylan's classic songs.
Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, and Debbie Harry Release New Song “Gonna Be You”: Listen
Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle (of the Go-Go’s), and Cyndi Lauper have shared a new song featuring Gloria Estefan and Blondie’s Debbie Harry. The single, “Gonna Be You,” was written by Diane Warren for the new movie 80 for Brady. Hear it below. 80 for Brady, co-produced...
guitar.com
Yes sell recorded music catalogue to Warner Music Group in “historic” deal
Iconic prog-rock band Yes have sold the rights to their recorded music to the Warner Music Group. The announcement went public yesterday (23 January) and the sale is said to cover the band’s catalogue from their debut in 1969 to their 1987 studio album, Big Generator. Alongside the band’s...
Justin Bieber’s Song Catalog Sells to Hipgnosis
Hipgnosis Song Management has bought up a song catalogue from superstar music artist and songwriter Justin Bieber. Terms of the catalog deal with Bieber’s longtime manager Scooter Braun were not disclosed, but the transaction gives the song investment company all publishing copyrights and master recordings for Bieber’s entire back catalog and career to date, or around 290 titles previously released.More from The Hollywood ReporterCelebrity Promoters Sued Over Bored Ape NFT EndorsementsMigos Rapper Takeoff Remembered at Atlanta Memorial Attended by Justin Bieber, DrakeJustin Bieber Postpones Tour Dates Again: "I Need to Make My Health a Priority" Artists like Bieber, Bob Dylan, David Bowie’s estate and Stevie Nicks have...
Watch Sam Smith Perform “Unholy” with Kim Petras on SNL
Sam Smith was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last night, performing “Unholy” and the title track from their forthcoming LP Gloria, due out next week. The episode was hosted by Aubrey Plaza. Check it out below. During “Unholy,” Smith wore a voluminous hot pink dress, which...
Top 10 Songs of 1978
Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
Justin Bieber Sells Entire Music Catalog In Historic Deal
This marks the largest rights sale for any artist of Justin Bieber's generation.
Blondshell Announces Debut Album, Shares Video for New Song “Joiner”: Watch
Blondshell, the singer-songwriter behind “Olympus,” has announced her debut album: Blondshell is out April 7 via Partisan. Along with the LP news, Blondshell has shared the music video for a new single called “Joiner.” Take a look at the Alex Thurmond–directed visual below. Blondshell is...
Jeff Beck Remembered: 10 of the Guitar Hero’s Finest Musical Moments
Jeff Beck, who died suddenly at the age of 78, was among the first and last of rock music’s epic guitar heroes. He played according to his own rules, with styles as unpredictable as the diverse genres through which he jammed, flanged, strummed and rolled. Capriciously innovative and unwilling to compromise — often to the detriment of having a single-minded career goal — Beck was one of Great Britain’s most noted musicians to come out of the psychedelic blues-based 1960s, an honor he shared with his fellow Yardbirds, Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page. For all of his frenetic soloing prowess, however, Beck was,...
Warren Zevon Albums Ranked Worst to Best
Warren Zevon didn't start as a caustically funny singer-songwriter who'd amass some of music's biggest and best artists as lifelong fans and conspirators. His earliest records – first as part of the Los Angeles duo Lyme & Cybelle and then a solo debut, Wanted Dead or Alive, that arrived in 1969 to little attention – barely hinted at what was to come (though Lyme & Cybelle's 1966 single "Follow Me" was one of only three times Zevon hit Billboard's Hot 100).
Kevin Bacon Is A Proud Father To Two Successful Children
Kevin Bacon began his amazing career featuring in the 1984 classic movie, Footloose, which made the audience and critics fall in love with him. He then went on to star in films like A Few Good Men, Mystic River, and thrillers like Flatliners and Tremors. The actor has been married...
Behind the Meaning of “The Girl is Mine” by Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney
The names. The feud. The money. The legacy. Buckle up. It’s about to get toasty. We’re diving into the history and meaning of the Michael Jackson song, “The Girl Is Mine,” featuring Beatle Paul McCartney. The Song: Cartoons and Toto?. Written by Jackson and producer Quincy...
Listen to Jay Hound’s “Neaky”: The Ones
At this point, every neighborhood throughout the five boroughs has their home drill collective. SweepersENT. is the Upper West Side’s, and in the last few months they’ve been releasing a tear of short, uptempo, and brutal singles. Their thing seems to be “live performances” in the style of the From the Block series: They hang up a mic in a local hotspot and rap along to a pre-recording. Crew members Sdot Go and Naz GPG’s have solid freestyles, but Jay Hound’s “Neaky” is a particularly blazing intro to their collective style. Over a beat that merges the throbbing, fast-paced rhythms of club with the ominous mood of drill, Jay Hound raps intensely without sounding like a straight-up imitation of the Bronx’s Kay Flock and Dougie B. Those two are all energy, while with Jay Hound there’s a slight reserve that keeps the emphasis more on the rapping. And in a subgenre where the rapping itself has increasingly taken a backseat, SweeperENT. is a nice addition to the scene.
Aly & AJ Preview ‘With Love From’ Album With New Song ‘Baby Lay Your Head Down’
Aly & AJ are swapping the summer sunshine for the haze of midnight on their newly announced fifth studio album With Love From, set for release on March 15. Introducing the album, the sister duo has shared the breezy new single “Baby Lay Your Head Down.” “Bringing you your next breakup anthem for the ex who’ll only see you in their dreams from now on,” Aly & AJ wrote on Instagram. “Baby Lay Your Head Down” recounts the duo coming to the realization that a relationship may not have been what it seemed. “Handled you like broken porcelain/Really I’m...
Pitchfork
