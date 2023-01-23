At this point, every neighborhood throughout the five boroughs has their home drill collective. SweepersENT. is the Upper West Side’s, and in the last few months they’ve been releasing a tear of short, uptempo, and brutal singles. Their thing seems to be “live performances” in the style of the From the Block series: They hang up a mic in a local hotspot and rap along to a pre-recording. Crew members Sdot Go and Naz GPG’s have solid freestyles, but Jay Hound’s “Neaky” is a particularly blazing intro to their collective style. Over a beat that merges the throbbing, fast-paced rhythms of club with the ominous mood of drill, Jay Hound raps intensely without sounding like a straight-up imitation of the Bronx’s Kay Flock and Dougie B. Those two are all energy, while with Jay Hound there’s a slight reserve that keeps the emphasis more on the rapping. And in a subgenre where the rapping itself has increasingly taken a backseat, SweeperENT. is a nice addition to the scene.

