Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Former Angels Manager Among Candidates for Houston Astros GM Job
The Angels don't want to see him join a division rival.
iheart.com
Is There a Reunion Coming for the Astros?
There has been a lot said throughout the winter about the future of Yuli Gurriel with the Houston Astros. Just this past weekend at fan fest, Jeff Bagwell even discussed how much they would like to bring Yuli back, even after filling his spot at first base with Jose Abreu.
Houston Chronicle
Positive Houston Astros injury update emerges regarding key veteran
The Houston Astros' 2023 lineup projects to be a bit more potent than last year's championship squad, and Dusty Baker's team received some positive news regarding one of their most consistent bats on Saturday. Outfielder and designated hitter Michael Brantley is expected to be healthy and ready to play on...
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
MLB
Here's to the stars who fell off the HOF ballot
Congratulations to Scott Rolen on joining Fred McGriff in the Baseball Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. But let’s take a moment to honor those who fell from the ballot Tuesday. These 13 players either did not receive the requisite 5 percent of the votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America to continue on the ballot or, in the case of Jeff Kent, didn’t receive the 75 percent needed for induction on his 10th and final year on the ballot.
Marlins No Longer Interested in Former Astros Star Gurriel
According to a new report, the Miami Marlins are no longer interested in former Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel.
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Dan Quinn Announcement
For the second straight year, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is drawing lots of interest for head coaching positions. Quinn has already interviewed for the Arizona Cardinals vacancy, and the franchise is reportedly set to bring him back for a second meeting tonight. This one will be ...
New Name Emerges In Astros Search For New GM
New Name Emerges In Astros Search For New GM
Hill Withdraws Name From Astros GM Search
Michael Hill has withdrawn his name as an option for open Houston Astros General Manager Position.
Report: Brad Ausmus Could Be The Next Astros General Manager
Report: Brad Ausmus Could Be The Next Astros General Manager
Prominent Sports Network Is Reportedly Going Bankrupt
The largest owner of local sports channels in the country is reportedly heading towards bankruptcy. According to a report from Bloomberg, Diamond Sports "is heading toward a complex $8.6 billion debt restructuring in bankruptcy court as it stakes its future on a new direct-to-consumer streaming ...
Yardbarker
Potential free-agent pickups for Houston Texans include two Eagles
Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. The Texans have holes everywhere. They also have plenty of cap space and two first-round picks — one at No. 2, another at No. 12. Of course, they'll pick a QB in the first round to replace middling Davis Mills. GM Nick Caserio has one, last chance to turn the franchise around. He must hire the right head coach and make a significant splash this offseason.
Look: 1 Favorite Is Emerging To Hire Sean Payton
There's a clear favorite emerging to land former Saints head coach Payton and they reportedly scheduled a second interview with the former Super Bowl winner this week. According to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com, "All signs point to the Denver Broncos as the leader in the Sean Payton sweepstakes." Fans ...
Rapoport On Why No Coaches Have Been Hired & Analyzing Texans' Candidates
Rapoport On Why No Coaches Have Been Hired & Analyzing Texans' Candidates
bvmsports.com
Texans News: Uniform changes coming soon
Filed under: Battle Red Newswire Texans News: Uniform changes coming soon Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Tuesday, January 24, 2023. By Jeremy_Brener@JeremyBrener Jan 24, 2023, 6:00am CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Texans…
