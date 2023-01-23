Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Run-Off-Road Accident in Sacramento Causes Major Injuries
Single-Vehicle Run-Off-Road Accident Reported on I-80 A run-off-road accident in North Sacramento occurred recently, which resulted in three major injuries. The collision occurred along I-80 close to Madison Avenue after a driver lost control of his vehicle, and it struck a sound wall at about 5:30 p.m. The male driver, as well as two females in the car were not using seat restraints when the collision occurred, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) report.
Stockton Woman Killed in Crash on State Route 12 in Wallace Area
According to the California Highway Patrol, a car crash on SR-12 in Wallace killed a Stockton woman and resulted in the DUI arrest of a driver. The incident was described as a two-vehicle collision that occurred shortly after 11:40 a.m. on State Route 12 at Wards Avenue just south of the Camache Reservoir, officials said.
Dump Truck Collides With Bicyclist Near Auburn
A dump truck accident involving a bicycle rider occurred in Newcastle near Auburn on January 21. The crash occurred at the intersection of Ridge Road and Uncle Joe’s Lane around 11:24 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Fire department first responders were called to the accident scene to assess injuries to the bicycle rider.
Woman allegedly tried to ram deputy's car during San Joaquin Co. chase
LOCKEFORD, Calif. — A high-speed chase of a stolen car came to a fiery end near Lockeford Wednesday, officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said. No injuries were reported. Deputies say they tried to stop a stolen car near Highway 99 Frontage Road and Morse Road in...
Minor Injuries in Two-Vehicle Highway Crash in Sacramento
Two-Vehicle Highway Crash Occurs Near Fruitridge Road On-Ramp. A two-vehicle highway crash in Sacramento recently resulted in minor injuries. The crash occurred around 8:24 a.m. along northbound State Route 99 just north of the eastbound Fruitridge Road on-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) accident report. A Jeep and Chevy SUV were involved in the crash, which blocked the number two lane.
Citrus Heights Traffic Accident Results in Two Fatalities
Fatal Traffic Accident on Auburn Boulevard Kills Driver and Pedestrian. A two-vehicle traffic accident in Citrus Heights occurred on the evening of January 22 and caused the death of one of the drivers and a pedestrian. The accident occurred along Auburn Boulevard close to Cobalt Way at about 7:45 p.m., according to the Citrus Heights Police Department. The vehicles involved were an SUV and sedan, which collided after one of the drivers, who was reportedly speeding, struck the pedestrian.
Sacramento Pedestrian Injury Accident Involves Minor
Accident Reported on 41st Avenue Involving Minor and a Motor Vehicle. A pedestrian injury accident involving a vehicle and minor occurred in Sacramento recently. The collision occurred around 3:24 p.m. along 41st Avenue near Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard. Fire department first responders arrived at the scene to assess the injuries to the minor, which were determined to be non-life-threatening, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). No information was provided about the vehicle that struck the minor. An investigation into the accident will determine the cause.
Big Rig Accident Shuts Down Sacramento Interstate for Hours
Interstate-5 Near Airport Boulevard Shut Down Due to Serious Big Rig Accident. A big rig accident that shut down the interstate and backed up traffic occurred on January 23. The collision occurred along Interstate 5 southbound close to Airport Boulevard at about 3:30 a.m. The crash happened when a big rig struck a sign pole on the freeway head-on.
Elmira Train Crash Kills Motor Vehicle Driver Near Vacaville
Driver Dies on California Pacific Road in Train Crash. A train crash with a motor vehicle in Elmira near Vacaville on January 19 caused a fatality. The accident happened at about 12:30 p.m. at Elmira and California Pacific Road. Firefighters with the Vacaville Fire Protection District arrived at the scene to report that the vehicle struck was completely ablaze, and the driver died in the crash. An investigation is underway to determine what happened.
Fatal Truck Collision Reported on SR-4 and Hoffman Lane in Byron
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality following a trucking crash on State Route 4 and Hoffman Lane near Byron in Contra Costa County. The collision occurred on Friday, January 20, 2023, at approximately 9:40 a.m. It involved a silver Nissan Sentra and a big rig, according to officials. Details...
Family: Mother of 2 killed in deadly Sacramento crash involving suspected carjacker
Linh Phan's family said she was one of two people killed in a South Sacramento crash. They said she loved her kids and was the glue that held the family together.
Stockton police arrest man for battery on an officer and other charges
STOCKTON — Stockton police arrested a man for battery on an officer and several other charges stemming from a Jan. 24 incident.According to the Stockton Police Department, an officer was responding to a call about a suspicious person in the area of West Harding Way and Columbia Avenue. While attempting to detain the suspect, the officer was pushed by the suspect who then started to run, leading the officer on a short chase.Other responding officers attempted to detain the suspect, but he resisted arrest. After a struggle, 33-year-old Kevin Fountain was arrested for resisting arrest, battery on an officer, and other unspecified warrants.
Shooting in Rancho Cordova injures 2, sheriff’s office says
(KTXL) — Two 17-year-olds were injured in a shooting in Rancho Cordova Tuesday evening, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said. The shooting happened on Folsom Boulevard, near Coloma Road. According to the sheriff’s office, one of the victims had life-threatening injuries, and the other’s injuries were not life-threatening. Both were taken to the hospital. The […]
Minor Died in Hit-and-Run in Marysville
Hit-and-Run Accident on B Street Kills One Minor and Injures Another. A hit-and-run collision in Marysville recently caused the death of a minor female. The collision occurred along B Street, and police arrived after receiving a report about an injury accident that involved two minors, a boy and a girl. The vehicle believed to have struck the pair fled the scene and continued south on B Street.
1 person killed, 2 others injured in Citrus Heights vehicle crash
CITRUS HEIGHTS - Two people are dead in Citrus Heights after a crash involving a pedestrian and two vehicles. At around 7:43 p.m. Sunday, a vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed on eastbound Auburn Boulevard near Cobalt Way in Citrus Heights when the driver tried to swerve to miss a pedestrian. Instead, the vehicle hit the pedestrian, killing them, and then swerved from the turn lane and hit an approaching vehicle head-on, according to a Citrus Heights Police Department spokesperson. Both the driver and the passenger of the first vehicle had to be extricated from the vehicle. The driver died.The passenger was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department.Citrus Heights police have closed the eastbound lanes of Auburn Boulevard at Cobalt Way and westbound Auburn Boulevard at San Tomas Drive as a result of the crash. No further details have been released at this time.
Roseville DUI enforcement operations result in multiple arrests
(KTXL) — Over the weekend of Jan. 21, the Roseville Police Department held two driving under the influence enforcement operations within the city. — Video Above: 16-year-old girl has been missing for four weeks According to the police department, three people were arrested for driving under the influence. The police department said that they also […]
2nd teen suspect in robberies near McClatchy High arrested
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police have arrested a second teenage suspect in connection to separate robberies near a Sacramento high school. The first suspect was identified as Keavie Letoria Young Jr., 18. Police said he was found Jan. 17 on the 2900 block of Marconi Avenue and arrested on a felony warrant they obtained. He was allegedly found with a stolen concealed gun on him.
Sacramento gang police officers uncover several pounds of illegal drugs and gun during traffic stop near Arden Fair Mall
ARDEN-ARCADE -- A traffic stop near Arden Fair Mall on Tuesday resulted in police seizing a variety of illegal narcotics believed to be for sale and an illegal "ghost gun."On Tuesday, Sacramento Police Department's North Gang Enforcement Team stopped a vehicle leaving the area of Arden Fair Mall. They say the vehicle was stopped due to "multiple code violations," but didn't go into detail on specific violations.During the stop, officers say they found evidence of criminal activity that led them to search the vehicle, which allegedly had a loaded, homemade handgun or "ghost gun", over 5,700 narcotic pills, approximately 2.8 pounds of cocaine, over 1 pound of psilocybin mushrooms, and approximately 14 pounds of marijuana, police say.Police believe the drugs were going to be sold illegally. The suspect was subsequently arrested; no additional information about the identity of the suspect or the charges they are facing has been released.
Suspect in deadly Marysville hit-and-run arrested, police says
(KTLX) — Marysville Police said officers arrested a suspect accused of killing a 13-year-old and injuring another teen in a hit-and-run on Jan. 14. Police said the hit-and-run happened on B Street, near 18th Street, around 7:20 p.m. At the scene, officers found two teens who had been struck, a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old […]
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after El Dorado County overdose death
SHINGLE SPRINGS, Calif. — A man is now facing murder charges after he allegedly supplied someone with a counterfeit pill containing a lethal amount of fentanyl. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began in May with an overdose death in Shingle Springs. Investigators found...
