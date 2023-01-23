Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
FEMA opens Recovery Centers in Autauga, Dallas and Elmore counties
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the state of Alabama are opening disaster recovery center in Autauga, Dallas and Elmore counties. The centers will assist tornado survivors affected by the January 12 storms with one-on-one help. FEMA says recovery specialists and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be available to...
wvtm13.com
More than 2000 applications submitted for FEMA assistance in Alabama after Jan. 12 tornados
Ala. — FEMA is offering assistance to storm victims in Coosa, Hale, Autauga, Elmore and Dallas counties. A FEMA spokesperson says well over 2000 applications have been submitted for assistance in Alabama after tornados devastated the state on January 12. Disaster Survivor Assistance teams are going door-to-door in affected areas assessing damage and offering applications for assistance.
selmasun.com
Dallas County EMA gives update on FEMA, where to get help
As cleanup from the Jan. 12 tornado continues, Dallas County Emergency Management is encouraging residents to apply for FEMA assistance and to call FEMA representatives back when they reach out. EMA director Toya Crusoe said on Monday many residents with damage are applying for FEMA assistance, but reps in Selma...
WSFA
EMA director encourages Selma tornado victims to apply for assistance
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - While home and business owners in Selma clear debris, the Dallas County Emergency Management Agency is doing everything it can to support the community. It’s going to take some time to rebuild the 2,000 structures hit by the Jan. 12 tornado in Selma. Dallas County EMA Director Toya Stiles and her team are making sure that everyone uses and is applying for assistance like FEMA.
Getting Free Disaster Assistance from hurricane damage
I’m one of many volunteers from around the country coming to Selma, Alabama to help those impacted by the hurricanes on 12 January, 2023. Non-government agencies all around the United States deploy teams of volunteers and equipment to help those impacted by the storms. If you have been impacted and need help cleaning up call (334) 209-3003. Free help from non-government agencies on the ground and ready to assist those in need are waiting for the call!. Volunteer organizations from around the country respond to disasters, and they rely on those impacted to request assistance. These organizations do not charge for their services and prioritize those in most need of assistance including the elderly, veterans, and first responders.
WSFA
FEMA: 200+ approved so far in Dallas County for disaster relief
Known in the halls as “Coach German,” the physical education teacher has been using physical fitness and dance to help the students cope with the recent severe weather and tragedies. Alabama lawmakers mull school choice bill in 2023. Updated: 5 hours ago. Alabama is not a school choice...
selmasun.com
Assistance for damage repairs available from DCFRC, City of Selma
Assistance continues to be available for those whose homes have suffered damage from the tornado that took place on Jan. 12. The Dallas County Family Resource Center (DCFRC) is offering financial assistance, as well as help with roof repair, debris cleanup, plumping, shelter and food. People seeking help are asked...
WSFA
Alabama DHR helps SNAP recipients affected by severe weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources program, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, provides food assistance to lower income families monthly across the nation. After recent severe weather effecting multiple counties in Alabama, the program is extending their services. “We were able to secure a waiver from the...
wbrc.com
Hale County EMA confirms FEMA assistance is coming to the county
HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Hale County EMA Director Russell Weeden confirmed Thursday night the county is getting assistance from FEMA following last week’s tornadoes. Weeden says 92 homes sustained damage from the two tornadoes, totaling more than $2 million in damages. Weeden says FEMA and state EMA leaders...
southarkansassun.com
SNAP to The Rescue: Alabama DHR Offers Replacement Benefits to Tornado-Affected Counties
The Alabama Department of Human Resources announced they will provide replacement benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to those affected by the recent tornadoes in the state, as stated in an article by The Huntsville Times on January 20, 2023. In total, 42,071 individuals in the counties of...
WSFA
Damage assessments ongoing in Selma’s historic district
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The tornado that tore through Selma on January 12 significantly damaged the city’s historic district, including properties owned by the Selma-Dallas County Historic Preservation Society. Linda Derry can’t help but feel overwhelmed with emotions looking at the damage at Heritage Village in Selma. “Heritage...
alreporter.com
DHR offering SNAP Replacement benefits to seven counties following Jan. 12 tornadoes
The Alabama Department of Human Resources is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in seven counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Hale and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR offices by Thursday, Feb. 2. A combined 45,489 SNAP recipients live in the seven affected counties.
WALA-TV FOX10
Oak Park Church helps ease the burden on those recovering from Selma tornado
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the last several years, Oak Park Church has been helping those affected by severe weather including the floods in Kentucky and in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida. No matter how many times they go, it never gets easier. “Actually, it gets harder because now you kind...
wvtm13.com
Eutaw, Greene County impacted by three tornadoes in under a year
EUTAW, Ala. — 2023 has already been an active year for severe weather in our area and it's only January. Leaders in the city of Eutaw and Greene County say they're in the process of cleaning up from their third tornado in the last year. The first on April 23, the second on November 29, and the third on January 12.
selmasun.com
Selma Mayor places police chief Fulford on administrative leave; appoints interim chief
Selma Mayor James Perkins announced on Wednesday that an interim police chief has been appointed for the city. The current Chief Kenta Fulford has been placed on paid administrative leave pending a pre-disciplinary hearing, Perkins announced in the daily tornado relief press conference held at the Dallas County Courthouse annex.
wbrc.com
Hale County looking to build 12 new storm shelters
HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Hale County is nearly two weeks removed from not one but two damaging tornadoes, and a tornado is the very last thing anyone wants to think about considering the low threat of one tomorrow night. But Hale County EMA leaders say they’ve noticed a positive trend with these storm threats.
alabamanews.net
Sheriff Gets Help Housing Displaced Dallas Co. Inmates
The Dallas County Jail is unusable after being severely damaged by the January 12th tornado. So now what happens to someone arrested for committing a crime?. About 130 inmates at the Dallas County Jail — had to be moved — after the jail received major damage from the tornado — that ripped through the Selma area January 12th.
alabamanews.net
264-unit apartment complex proposed on Chantilly Parkway
The City of Montgomery’s Planning Commission will hear a rezoning request Thursday night for a proposed 264-unit apartment complex in East Montgomery. The rezoning request is to change the property located next to the Walmart on Chantilly Parkway from B-2 to Multi-Family Residential. The project, spearheaded by Goodwyn, Mills...
WSFA
Alabama church helps clear debris in Selma neighborhood
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’re driving down Marie Foster Street in Selma, all you can hear is chainsaws clearing lawns covered in debris and fallen trees. " There is a lot of need in the community. This is pretty significant damage for Selma,” said Stake president for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Jared Mclaughlin.
WSFA
Man killed in Alexander City house fire
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alexander City Fire Department is investigating a Monday morning fire that left a man dead. According to fire chief Reese McAlister, it happened in the 1000 block of Old Kellyton Road. McAlister said the victim was 40 years old. His identity has not been publicly released.
