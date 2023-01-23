ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, AL

Comments / 1

Related
alabamanews.net

FEMA opens Recovery Centers in Autauga, Dallas and Elmore counties

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the state of Alabama are opening disaster recovery center in Autauga, Dallas and Elmore counties. The centers will assist tornado survivors affected by the January 12 storms with one-on-one help. FEMA says recovery specialists and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be available to...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

More than 2000 applications submitted for FEMA assistance in Alabama after Jan. 12 tornados

Ala. — FEMA is offering assistance to storm victims in Coosa, Hale, Autauga, Elmore and Dallas counties. A FEMA spokesperson says well over 2000 applications have been submitted for assistance in Alabama after tornados devastated the state on January 12. Disaster Survivor Assistance teams are going door-to-door in affected areas assessing damage and offering applications for assistance.
ALABAMA STATE
selmasun.com

Dallas County EMA gives update on FEMA, where to get help

As cleanup from the Jan. 12 tornado continues, Dallas County Emergency Management is encouraging residents to apply for FEMA assistance and to call FEMA representatives back when they reach out. EMA director Toya Crusoe said on Monday many residents with damage are applying for FEMA assistance, but reps in Selma...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
WSFA

EMA director encourages Selma tornado victims to apply for assistance

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - While home and business owners in Selma clear debris, the Dallas County Emergency Management Agency is doing everything it can to support the community. It’s going to take some time to rebuild the 2,000 structures hit by the Jan. 12 tornado in Selma. Dallas County EMA Director Toya Stiles and her team are making sure that everyone uses and is applying for assistance like FEMA.
SELMA, AL
Ken

Getting Free Disaster Assistance from hurricane damage

I’m one of many volunteers from around the country coming to Selma, Alabama to help those impacted by the hurricanes on 12 January, 2023. Non-government agencies all around the United States deploy teams of volunteers and equipment to help those impacted by the storms. If you have been impacted and need help cleaning up call (334) 209-3003. Free help from non-government agencies on the ground and ready to assist those in need are waiting for the call!. Volunteer organizations from around the country respond to disasters, and they rely on those impacted to request assistance. These organizations do not charge for their services and prioritize those in most need of assistance including the elderly, veterans, and first responders.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

FEMA: 200+ approved so far in Dallas County for disaster relief

Known in the halls as “Coach German,” the physical education teacher has been using physical fitness and dance to help the students cope with the recent severe weather and tragedies. Alabama lawmakers mull school choice bill in 2023. Updated: 5 hours ago. Alabama is not a school choice...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Assistance for damage repairs available from DCFRC, City of Selma

Assistance continues to be available for those whose homes have suffered damage from the tornado that took place on Jan. 12. The Dallas County Family Resource Center (DCFRC) is offering financial assistance, as well as help with roof repair, debris cleanup, plumping, shelter and food. People seeking help are asked...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Alabama DHR helps SNAP recipients affected by severe weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources program, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, provides food assistance to lower income families monthly across the nation. After recent severe weather effecting multiple counties in Alabama, the program is extending their services. “We were able to secure a waiver from the...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Hale County EMA confirms FEMA assistance is coming to the county

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Hale County EMA Director Russell Weeden confirmed Thursday night the county is getting assistance from FEMA following last week’s tornadoes. Weeden says 92 homes sustained damage from the two tornadoes, totaling more than $2 million in damages. Weeden says FEMA and state EMA leaders...
HALE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Damage assessments ongoing in Selma’s historic district

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The tornado that tore through Selma on January 12 significantly damaged the city’s historic district, including properties owned by the Selma-Dallas County Historic Preservation Society. Linda Derry can’t help but feel overwhelmed with emotions looking at the damage at Heritage Village in Selma. “Heritage...
SELMA, AL
alreporter.com

DHR offering SNAP Replacement benefits to seven counties following Jan. 12 tornadoes

The Alabama Department of Human Resources is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in seven counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Hale and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR offices by Thursday, Feb. 2. A combined 45,489 SNAP recipients live in the seven affected counties.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Eutaw, Greene County impacted by three tornadoes in under a year

EUTAW, Ala. — 2023 has already been an active year for severe weather in our area and it's only January. Leaders in the city of Eutaw and Greene County say they're in the process of cleaning up from their third tornado in the last year. The first on April 23, the second on November 29, and the third on January 12.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Hale County looking to build 12 new storm shelters

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Hale County is nearly two weeks removed from not one but two damaging tornadoes, and a tornado is the very last thing anyone wants to think about considering the low threat of one tomorrow night. But Hale County EMA leaders say they’ve noticed a positive trend with these storm threats.
HALE COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Sheriff Gets Help Housing Displaced Dallas Co. Inmates

The Dallas County Jail is unusable after being severely damaged by the January 12th tornado. So now what happens to someone arrested for committing a crime?. About 130 inmates at the Dallas County Jail — had to be moved — after the jail received major damage from the tornado — that ripped through the Selma area January 12th.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

264-unit apartment complex proposed on Chantilly Parkway

The City of Montgomery’s Planning Commission will hear a rezoning request Thursday night for a proposed 264-unit apartment complex in East Montgomery. The rezoning request is to change the property located next to the Walmart on Chantilly Parkway from B-2 to Multi-Family Residential. The project, spearheaded by Goodwyn, Mills...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Alabama church helps clear debris in Selma neighborhood

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’re driving down Marie Foster Street in Selma, all you can hear is chainsaws clearing lawns covered in debris and fallen trees. " There is a lot of need in the community. This is pretty significant damage for Selma,” said Stake president for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Jared Mclaughlin.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Man killed in Alexander City house fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alexander City Fire Department is investigating a Monday morning fire that left a man dead. According to fire chief Reese McAlister, it happened in the 1000 block of Old Kellyton Road. McAlister said the victim was 40 years old. His identity has not been publicly released.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy