The “World’s Greatest Baby Shower” will return on Friday, January 27 to provide helpful information and resources to new parents and soon-to-be parents in Marion County. The free event will be held in two sessions at the Kingdom Revival Church, which is located at 3318 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala. The first session will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and the second session will follow from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO