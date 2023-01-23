Read full article on original website
Beautiful Fiery Sunset In Ocala
Check out this beautiful fiery sunset over Ocala photographed while out for an evening walk. Thanks to Jamellah Chell for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Zip line coming to Coehadjoe Park
Marion County residents will soon be able to zip line at Coehadjoe Park. The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department recently announced in a social media post that the installation of a brand-new zip line is officially underway at Coehadjoe Park, which is located at 4225 NE 35th Street in Ocala.
‘World’s Greatest Baby Shower’ returns to Marion County on January 27
The “World’s Greatest Baby Shower” will return on Friday, January 27 to provide helpful information and resources to new parents and soon-to-be parents in Marion County. The free event will be held in two sessions at the Kingdom Revival Church, which is located at 3318 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala. The first session will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and the second session will follow from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Marion County school bus rear-ended by SUV on SW 155th Street in Dunnellon
A Marion County school bus carrying 23 students was involved in a crash in Dunnellon on Tuesday morning. Shortly before 7:15 a.m., a 74-year-old woman from Dunnellon was traveling eastbound in an SUV on SW 155th Street, just east of the SW 100th Avenue intersection, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
Crime Stoppers offering $9,500 reward for information on fatal New Year’s Day shooting in Ocala
The Ocala Police Department is still investigating the shooting that killed two men and wounded four others on New Year’s Day, and a $9,500 reward is being offered to encourage anyone with information to come forward. On January 1, in the early morning hours, a crowd of around 100...
Dunnellon Duck Race heads to Rainbow River this weekend
The Dunnellon Duck Race is set to return to the Rainbow River on Saturday, January 28. The annual event, which is hosted by the Dunnellon Chamber and Business Association in conjunction with several nonprofit organizations, will begin at 9 a.m. on the Rainbow River at Swampy’s Bar & Grille, which is located at 19773 E Pennsylvania Avenue in Dunnellon.
Ocala man arrested after making fraudulent returns at Walmart
A 27-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he was caught making fraudulent returns at a local Walmart. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Walmart located at 9750 SW Highway 200 in Ocala in reference to a theft incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the store’s loss prevention manager who advised that a man, identified as Sean Burdelle Burham, had walked into the store without any items in his possession.
Temporary lane closures on SW Highway 484 in Ocala extended through February 2
Ocala motorists can expect temporary lane closures on SW Highway 484, from Interstate 75 to just west of SW 20th Avenue Road, through Thursday, February 2. On the affected dates, the lane closures will be in effect between the hours of 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the Marion County Office of the County Engineer.
Rex the Squirrel to send Valentine’s Day postcards to Ocala residents
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department’s newest employee and ambassador, Rex the Squirrel, is offering to send specially designed postcards to local residents on Valentine’s Day. Beginning today through Sunday, February 5, Ocala residents can click here to sign up for a free postcard from Rex....
Nora Mae Haskins
Nora Mae Haskins, age 76, of Belleview, Florida passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Nora was born in Grand Falls, Canada on January 14, 1946 to the late Arthur and Ida (Bourgoin) Lagace. Nora was affectionately known as Mae by all who loved her. Mae was a chef for...
Man charged with DUI after crashing into Ocala business, fleeing from officers
A 22-year-old Dunnellon man is being charged with driving under the influence after he crashed into an Ocala business and fled from police officers early Monday morning. At around 12:30 a.m., multiple Ocala Police Department officers responded to Healthy Smiles Dentistry located at 206 SW 10th Street due to reports that a Chevrolet Equinox had crashed into the building and caused extensive damage.
Ocala preparing to host 2023 ‘After Dark in the Park’ movie series
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the 2023 ‘After Dark in the Park’ movie series on select dates throughout the year at various parks across the city. The events, which are free and open to the public, will feature the following films:. Friday, February...
Ocala man flees from deputy after failing field sobriety test
A 40-year-old Ocala man is facing several charges, including driving under the influence, after he failed a field sobriety test and fled from a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy. On Saturday, January 21, shortly before 12:55 p.m., an MCSO deputy conducted a traffic stop on a sedan in the...
Temporary road closures on SW 42nd Street in Ocala through January 30
Ocala motorists in the Saddle Creek subdivision of Fore Ranch can expect temporary road closures on SW 42nd Street, from SW 53rd Avenue to SW 52nd Terrace, through Monday, January 30. On the affected dates, between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., GWP Construction, Inc. will be working...
Runway painting to cause nightly closure at Ocala International Airport
Due to scheduled runway painting, the Ocala International Airport will be closed from 8 p.m. on Saturday, January 28 through 7 a.m. on Sunday, January 29. Aircrews are advised to plan accordingly to accommodate these critical airport infrastructure improvements. During this closure, the airport will be closed to all fixed-winged aircraft.
Two teens arrested after stolen gun found in bathroom at Forest High School
Two teenagers were recently arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a stolen handgun that was found inside a bathroom at Forest High School last year. On October 21, 2022, MCSO deputies responded to Forest High School (5000 SE Maricamp Road in Ocala) after a student...
Citra woman jailed after allegedly threatening neighbors with gun
A 63-year-old Citra woman was arrested after two of her neighbors claimed that she threatened them with a gun. On Monday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to an aggravated assault incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the two victims who advised that the incident involved their neighbor, Cathy Tuggerson, according to the MCSO report.
Temporary road closures planned on N U.S. Highway 27 in Ocala
Motorists in Ocala can expect temporary road closures on N U.S. Highway 27, east of the NW 70th Avenue Road/NW Highway 225A intersection to NW 60th Avenue, beginning on Sunday evening. The road closures will be in effect between the hours of 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., from Sunday night,...
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car on I-75 in Marion County
A pedestrian died early Monday morning after he was struck by a vehicle while attempting to walk across Interstate 75 in Marion County. At approximately 1:50 a.m., a red Ford Mustang was traveling southbound on I-75 in the inside lane at mile marker 362, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report. The vehicle had two occupants: a 33-year-old woman (driver) and 32-year-old man (passenger), both from Orlando.
Belleview Community Center hosting ‘Tobacco Free’ program to help adults quit smoking
An upcoming program at the Belleview Community Center will offer assistance to adults who want to quit smoking. On Monday, January 30, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., the Suwannee River Area Health Education Center will bring its “Tobacco Free” program to the Belleview Community Center, which is located at 5615 SE 110th Place in Belleview.
