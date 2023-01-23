Purdue big man Zach Edey is a target. At 7-4 and 290 pounds, it's difficult for him not to be.

But Boilermakers coach Matt Painter is getting tired of it.

After Purdue's 58-55 win over Maryland on Sunday, Painter expressed frustration with what he considered officiating inconsistency toward Edey.

"It gets frustrating for him," Painter said. "He's like a pinata out there. You guys been to a party lately where there's a pinata? They hit 'em really hard and the candy comes out. I don't think there's any candy inside Zach, though. It gets old. It really does."

Edey had 24 points and 16 rebounds (which Painter called an "OK" game for the big man), including 4-of-6 free throws. He had 4 of those in the second half. He drew 7 fouls against Maryland and committed 2.

'We've got to be better than that' : Purdue continues to learn while winning

Painter said he understands efforts to protect outside shooters because of potential injury, but he asked, "Did (Edey) really only get fouled 7 times?"

"It's like, you're not getting calls just because you're 7-4, 290. I just don't understand it," Painter said. "They just have to be consistent and call the same thing throughout the game."

Edey averages 6.8 free throw attempts per game and makes 74.4% of his tries. He has 29 fouls in 19 games, a fact opposing fan bases frequently cite as perceived favoritism toward Edey.

Painter said the coaching staff works hard to make sure Edey remains calm in the heat of action.

"We spend more time trying to calm him down than anything, because you don't want him to retaliate and be in foul trouble," Painter said.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 'He's like a pinata out there': Purdue basketball coach defends Zach Edey over lack of fouls