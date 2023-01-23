ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

'He's like a pinata out there': Purdue basketball coach defends Zach Edey over lack of fouls

By Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TrJVO_0kOBuzOD00

Purdue big man Zach Edey is a target. At 7-4 and 290 pounds, it's difficult for him not to be.

But Boilermakers coach Matt Painter is getting tired of it.

After Purdue's 58-55 win over Maryland on Sunday, Painter expressed frustration with what he considered officiating inconsistency toward Edey.

"It gets frustrating for him," Painter said. "He's like a pinata out there. You guys been to a party lately where there's a pinata? They hit 'em really hard and the candy comes out. I don't think there's any candy inside Zach, though. It gets old. It really does."

Edey had 24 points and 16 rebounds (which Painter called an "OK" game for the big man), including 4-of-6 free throws. He had 4 of those in the second half. He drew 7 fouls against Maryland and committed 2.

'We've got to be better than that' : Purdue continues to learn while winning

Painter said he understands efforts to protect outside shooters because of potential injury, but he asked, "Did (Edey) really only get fouled 7 times?"

"It's like, you're not getting calls just because you're 7-4, 290. I just don't understand it," Painter said. "They just have to be consistent and call the same thing throughout the game."

Edey averages 6.8 free throw attempts per game and makes 74.4% of his tries. He has 29 fouls in 19 games, a fact opposing fan bases frequently cite as perceived favoritism toward Edey.

Painter said the coaching staff works hard to make sure Edey remains calm in the heat of action.

"We spend more time trying to calm him down than anything, because you don't want him to retaliate and be in foul trouble," Painter said.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 'He's like a pinata out there': Purdue basketball coach defends Zach Edey over lack of fouls

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan updates injury status for Jett Howard ahead of Purdue game

Michigan gave an update on injured star Jett Howard ahead of its matchup with No. 1 Purdue on Thursday. Howard suffered an ankle injury in Michigan’s win over Minnesota on Sunday. X-rays were negative, but Howard’s status going forward remains unknown. On Wednesday morning, a Michigan spokesman told...
ANN ARBOR, MI
hammerandrails.com

Recruiting Wire | 2024 Purdue Commit Kanon Catchings | Interview & Overview

Over the next few weeks, we will take a look at some recruits that Coach Matt Painter and his staff are looking at or have committed in the incoming classes. In this series we provide an overview of the player, provide a comparison to a former Purdue basketball player, where Purdue stands with the recruit, and hopefully hear from the player or one of their coaches. Let’s jump into the second of Purdue’s 2024 commits, Brownsburg’s Kanon Catchings.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
hammerandrails.com

Purdue Men’s Basketball - #1 In Our Hearts, #1 In the Country?

Ryan and I are back to talk all things Purdue basketball. We recorded just hours after that slog of a win against Maryland. Fortunately, we waited long enough to see top ranked Houston lose to unranked Temple and so we had a good excuse to talk rankings. The AP Top 25 comes out today. Purdue currently sits at #3. With #1 losing once and #2 losing twice since the last rankings will/should Purdue move up to #1 again? Ryan and I debate.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Spun

NCAA Releases Its New College Basketball Top 25

Another week of the 2022-23 men's college basketball season is in the books. Monday afternoon, NCAA writer Andy Katz released his latest college hoops Top 25 poll. Purdue, which is 19-1 on the season, 8-1 in the Big Ten, comes in at No. 1 in the rankings. The Boilermakers are coming off a close ...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indiana. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball for Monday night’s drawing. Someone bought it at Village Pantry #5623 located at 801 Southfield Dr. in Plainfield. The winning Powerball numbers for the Jan. 23 drawing were 12-31-47-58-60 with the Powerball […]
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Tasty Takeout: Titus Bakery and Deli

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday’s “All Indiana” Titus Bakery and Deli joined News 8 to share some tasty pastries. Titus Bakery is located in Lebanon and Westfield, Indiana. Visit their website here.
WESTFIELD, IN
WTHR

Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
DELPHI, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana bills backed by national pet store chain draw pushback from animal advocates

A national pet brand chain is a driving force behind two Indiana bills that would block local communities from enforcing outright bans on the retail sale of pets, drawing pushback from animal advocates. Such ordinances already exist in cities like Bloomington and Carmel. Pet stores in those municipalities are currently barred from selling cats or […] The post Indiana bills backed by national pet store chain draw pushback from animal advocates appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Former HSE teacher found guilty of molesting student

FISHERS, Ind. — A former math teacher at Hamilton Southeastern junior high school was found guilty of child molesting. Ian Gray, who was previously listed as a mathematics teacher at Riverside Junior High, turned himself in to police in July 2021. The arrest came after a clinical psychologist filed a report with the Department of Child Services in May 2021. The district removed him from the classroom as soon as they were notified.
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

Court docs: Employee behind arson, burglary at Kokomo testing lab

KOKOMO, Ind. — Tips to police led to the arrest of a Kokomo testing lab employee after an arson and burglary at the facility. Investigators arrested Michelle Ellis on Jan. 19 for her suspected role in an intentionally set fire to the Averhealth facility on N. Main Street on Dec. 28 (2022). On Jan. 6, […]
KOKOMO, IN
WISH-TV

Pedestrian dies in what IMPD calls ‘fatal accident’ on State Road 37

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died Monday night in what Indianapolis police called a “fatal accident.”. Medics were called to a report of cardiac arrest shortly before 6:45 p.m. Monday to State Road 37 and South Belmont Avenue. That’s an area with apartments about a mile north of Marion County’s southern border.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

‘A reluctant heroine’: Retired FBI agent recounts how failed assassination attempt, unlikely friendship helped unravel Chicago mob

When Elaine Smith became an FBI agent in 1979, she knew it would be a challenging job – especially for a woman. Many of her male co-workers kept her at a distance, she said, avoiding her as a partner in the field and inappropriately prying into her personal affairs in the office. She thought she’d find support from the few other female agents in the office, but – to her surprise – they were even colder, at least initially, driven more by competition than congeniality.
CHICAGO, IL
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy