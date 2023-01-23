ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechSpot

Salesforce CEO points finger at new, remote, and younger workers for company's falling productivity

A hot potato: Once again, the argument that remote workers are less productive has been brought up by a CEO. Salesforce boss Marc Benioff made the claim during an all-hands meeting to discuss the company's mass layoffs, where he also pointed an accusing finger at new hires made during the pandemic and younger workers.
WFMJ.com

Walmart raises average hourly wage to $17.50

The largest employer in the United States is raising wages for its workers. A company announcement was made Tuesday about the move to raise Walmart associates' average hourly wage to more than $17.50. Walmart's new minimum wage is $14, up from $12. That's about a 17% jump according to CNBC.
TechSpot

These are the severance packages tech giants like Google, Meta and Amazon are offering to fired employees

The big picture: Many tech companies saw record profits during the pandemic, which prompted them to increase investments and rapidly expand their workforce. However, with rising fears of a global recession, more and more have recently announced mass layoffs affecting thousands of employees.
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
TechSpot

Microsoft is giving its salaried US employees unlimited time off

In context: Working in the tech industry might not feel like the most secure profession right now, given the number of people being let go, but it still offers some of the best perks (and pay, usually). Microsoft, for example, is giving its US employees unlimited, fully paid time off.
San Francisco Examiner

Tech layoffs are turning ‘brutal.’ More may be coming.

Layoffs aren’t a new thing in tech. But the recent spate of job cuts has turned into an unprecedented wave of mass downsizing for a once-robust and rapidly growing industry. The pace of the cuts, which began late last year, has hit big tech companies like Salesforce and Coinbase and startups, and has picked up in the first few weeks of 2023. More than 23,000 employees at more than 80 tech companies have been laid off in January alone, after a grim 2022 when more...
CBS Sacramento

Walmart isn't paying workers enough and $20 an hour is needed, says author

The Fight for $15, a national political movement calling for minimum wage to be raised, began a decade ago with fast food workers walking off the job in New York City demanding $15 an hour. Starting this month, a handful of states actually hit that goal of a $15 minimum wage. Many major companies have also voluntarily raised pay to $15 or more in recent years — a multi-billion-dollar boost for hourly workers.  But in a new book, author Rick Wartzman uses the story of Walmart to argue that corporate America – for all this change — is still paying workers...
MarketRealist

2023 Is Here and So Are Massive Layoffs — Biggest Cuts So Far

As many continue to embrace the new year, working diligently to start or keep up with the goals they set for themselves, others have become the subjects of massive layoffs. Between inflation and the rising costs of goods and services, companies are struggling to sustain and many are laying off employees to cope.

