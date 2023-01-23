Read full article on original website
CNBC
Here are the layoff severance packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other tech giants have promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
I'm Microsoft's former VP of HR. Here are the 3 types of employees most at risk during layoffs — and the 2 that are safest.
Chris Williams ranks employees who are most likely to get laid off in a recession and advises keeping your résumé updated regardless of your risk.
The FTC wants to ban companies from telling their employees they can't work for competitors — and says it'll help workers make $300 billion more a year
Noncompete clauses in employment contracts are one way employers can hold power over workers and keep wages low.
TechSpot
Salesforce CEO points finger at new, remote, and younger workers for company's falling productivity
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advise you can trust. A hot potato: Once again, the argument that remote workers are less productive has been brought up by a CEO. Salesforce boss Marc Benioff made the claim during an all-hands meeting to discuss the company's mass layoffs, where he also pointed an accusing finger at new hires made during the pandemic and younger workers.
The 20 top employers to work for, according to US employees
Gainsight, Microsoft, and Fidelity Investments all fell in the top 20 this year on job site Glassdoor's ranking.
Travel nurses took high-paying jobs during Covid. But then their pay was slashed, sometimes in half.
In early 2022, Jordyn Bashford thought things were as good as they could be for a nurse amid the Covid pandemic. A few months earlier, she had signed an agreement with a travel nurse agency called Aya Healthcare and left Canada to work at a hospital in Vancouver, Washington. Before...
WFMJ.com
Walmart raises average hourly wage to $17.50
The largest employer in the United States is raising wages for its workers. A company announcement was made Tuesday about the move to raise Walmart associates' average hourly wage to more than $17.50. Walmart's new minimum wage is $14, up from $12. That's about a 17% jump according to CNBC.
These are the severance packages tech giants like Google, Meta and Amazon are offering to fired employees
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advise you can trust. The big picture: Many tech companies saw record profits during the pandemic, which prompted them to increase investments and rapidly expand their workforce. However, with rising fears of a global recession, more and more have recently announced mass layoffs affecting thousands of employees.
This $8 billion startup is fining employees $1,200 for contacting colleagues on vacation
Roughly half of U.S. employees report working at least one hour a day even when on vacation.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Meet the workers who 'acted their wage' at their 'silly little jobs' and made life their 9-to-5 this year
The past two years have led to a workforce who sees themselves as more than workers, and they're bringing about a cultural shift.
Microsoft is giving its salaried US employees unlimited time off
In context: Working in the tech industry might not feel like the most secure profession right now, given the number of people being let go, but it still offers some of the best perks (and pay, usually). Microsoft, for example, is giving its US employees unlimited, fully paid time off.
Tech layoffs are turning ‘brutal.’ More may be coming.
Layoffs aren’t a new thing in tech. But the recent spate of job cuts has turned into an unprecedented wave of mass downsizing for a once-robust and rapidly growing industry. The pace of the cuts, which began late last year, has hit big tech companies like Salesforce and Coinbase and startups, and has picked up in the first few weeks of 2023. More than 23,000 employees at more than 80 tech companies have been laid off in January alone, after a grim 2022 when more...
Sheetz is reviewing its controversial 'smile policy' that prohibits employees from having 'missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth'
Sheetz is reviewing its so-called smile policy that bars its convenience stores and gas stations from hiring people with visible teeth problems.
Even with a bump to $14 an hour, Walmart workers won't make nearly as much as some activists say they should
America's largest employer will raise wages for thousands of workers, but critics say the company is still far behind paying its fair share.
Netflix is hiring a flight attendant for as much as $385,000 a year after cutting hundreds of jobs just 7 months ago
Netflix is once again expanding despite a disastrous first half of 2022. Despite cutting hundreds of jobs just last year, Netflix is looking to hire a flight attendant to work on the company’s private jet with a potential annual salary of over a quarter of a million dollars. The...
These are the 20 jobs people are most likely to quit soon
The new ranking from Payscale is based on increases in the percentage of those employees job-seeking this year compared to last. Here's the full list.
Walmart isn't paying workers enough and $20 an hour is needed, says author
The Fight for $15, a national political movement calling for minimum wage to be raised, began a decade ago with fast food workers walking off the job in New York City demanding $15 an hour. Starting this month, a handful of states actually hit that goal of a $15 minimum wage. Many major companies have also voluntarily raised pay to $15 or more in recent years — a multi-billion-dollar boost for hourly workers. But in a new book, author Rick Wartzman uses the story of Walmart to argue that corporate America – for all this change — is still paying workers...
2023 Is Here and So Are Massive Layoffs — Biggest Cuts So Far
As many continue to embrace the new year, working diligently to start or keep up with the goals they set for themselves, others have become the subjects of massive layoffs. Between inflation and the rising costs of goods and services, companies are struggling to sustain and many are laying off employees to cope.
A married couple with a 4-month-old baby were both laid off by Google, while one of them was on parental leave
Allie was about halfway through her maternity leave when Google laid her off. She and her husband got the news at the same time, she said.
