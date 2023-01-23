ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Custer, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kotatv.com

Habitat for humanity - clipped version

The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. KOTA Territory News - 530PM Weekdays - VOD - clipped version. The Salvation Army of the Black Hills is looking for help from the community to meet campaign goal. Ski for light. Updated: 18 hours ago. The early evening news on KOTA...
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

Vandalization of Sturgis ice rink leads to closure for weeks

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The City of Sturgis ice rink was vandalized Monday night. According to Sturgis Public Works Director Rick Bush, someone took apart some of the rink’s side walls, causing the ice to refreeze in the wrong position. City staff was unable to reconnect the sidewall pieces without causing damage to the liner and the walls.
STURGIS, SD
KX News

Rapid City Police looking for runaway Bismarck teen

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A teenage girl from Bismarck is being reported as a runaway after having last been seen on January 16 in Rapid City, SD at the Canyon Lake Park Campground. According to the teen’s mom, the girl, Emma Huska, is 16 years old, 5’6″, has brown eyes, and brown and red hair. […]
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Local business hosts community plant swap

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A plant swap is a non-traditional but unique way to bring members of the community together. Uprooted in downtown Rapid City hosted their monthly plant swap Saturday. The free event invited members of the community to visit the shop and swap out their plants for...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

KOTA KEVN FORECAST

Gary Mule Deer, born and raised in the Black Hills of Western South Dakota, credits his successful career on the lessons he learned at home. The South Dakota Chapter of the National Organization (NOW, SD) for women hosted a "Black Hills Bigger Than Roe Rally." Rapid City Surfwood Dr. and...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Absolu Inquired Into Prices For Guns Through Social Media

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tuesday was day 9 in the trial of a man accused of 3 first-degree murders. Arnson Absolu is accused of killing Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy, and Dakota Zaiser in August 2020. Tuesday the prosecution called their last witness, a detective with the Rapid City...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Teens wanted in Rapid City burglary

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a weekend burglary. Authorities say officers were called to a store on Jackson Boulevard just after 2 a.m. Sunday. Police arriving on the scene found several items were taken from the store.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Strong start to 2023 for Terry Peak

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It was a strong start to the season for Terry Peak in the first month of 2023. The combination of the perfect amount of snow and an influx of in-state and out-of-state visitors are indicators for a strong winter tourism season at Terry Peak. According...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Habitat for Humanity to build affordable homes in Sturgis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last Tuesday, the Sturgis City Council approved the latest tax increment to finance a District 26 plan. It will provide the infrastructure Habitat for Humanity will use to build two houses. With the need for affordable housing in the Black Hills, the non-profit organization is also planning for 2023 to get more families into homes.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Mayor: ‘It is unbelievable, the lack of standards’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Over the last few months, Rapid City has seen an uptick in violent crime, leading to city officials asking the community to “step up” and help make change happen. Despite neighborhood watches and police on duty in the northern Rapid City area 24/7,...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Suzie Cappa Art Center expansion coming soon

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - the Suzie Cappa Art Center believes in using the arts to impact people with disabilities. To help with their mission, the center wants to expand, and that’s where a federal organization is stepping-in to help. The National Endowment of the Arts gifted more than...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City CBD store Elemental burglarized

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Early Sunday morning, three juveniles reportedly broke into Elemental, a CBD store on Jackson Boulevard. While police did not say what specifically was taken, the items were consistent with products sold at a CBD/Kratom store. Police were notified of the burglary around 2 a.m. when...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Tipping at a coffee shop leads to consumer frustration

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When eating out, proper etiquette is to tip your server. However, not everyone keeps that in mind when getting something small, like coffee or a bagel. According to the Associated Press, consumers are getting irritated by automatic tip requests at coffee shops and drive-throughs where tipping hasn’t typically been expected.
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy