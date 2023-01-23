Read full article on original website
A non-profit organization creates a ‘family’ while teaching impaired skiers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An annual event that offers various snow-related activities is back! Giving people who usually don’t get a chance to participate in winter sports a sense of freedom, comradery, and empowerment. The slopes at Terry Peak are perfect for skiing but for some people in...
Habitat for humanity - clipped version
Winter hiking in the Black Hills; safety tips for a fun adventure
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hiking is a popular year-round activity in the Black Hills. Even if you’ve hiked a trail before, winter conditions and an earlier sunset can make it seems like a different trail. Daylight in the wintertime is limited to about 7 hours of sunlight compared...
Suzie Cappa Art Center expansion coming soon
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - the Suzie Cappa Art Center believes in using the arts to impact people with disabilities. To help with their mission, the center wants to expand, and that’s where a federal organization is stepping-in to help. The National Endowment of the Arts gifted more than...
Tipping at a coffee shop leads to consumer frustration
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When eating out, proper etiquette is to tip your server. However, not everyone keeps that in mind when getting something small, like coffee or a bagel. According to the Associated Press, consumers are getting irritated by automatic tip requests at coffee shops and drive-throughs where tipping hasn’t typically been expected.
Vandalization of Sturgis ice rink leads to closure for weeks
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The City of Sturgis ice rink was vandalized Monday night. According to Sturgis Public Works Director Rick Bush, someone took apart some of the rink’s side walls, causing the ice to refreeze in the wrong position. City staff was unable to reconnect the sidewall pieces without causing damage to the liner and the walls.
Burn... Beetle... Burn!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Saturday, people headed down to Custer to participate in their Burning Beetle celebration. The annual event was created to help people come to terms with the Pine Beetle infestation in the Black Hills National Forest. And for the past 11 years, the community of...
A new flavor is in town, as Girl Scouts prepare for cookie season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s that time of the year, people are on the hunt for Tag-alongs and Thin Mints as the Girl Scout cookie season is coming up. Girl Scouts Dakota horizons are excited about this cookie season as they are unveiling a brand new flavor, the Raspberry Rally.
Habitat for Humanity to build affordable homes in Sturgis
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last Tuesday, the Sturgis City Council approved the latest tax increment to finance a District 26 plan. It will provide the infrastructure Habitat for Humanity will use to build two houses. With the need for affordable housing in the Black Hills, the non-profit organization is also planning for 2023 to get more families into homes.
Advocates hope to provide accurate count of Rapid City’s homeless population
Big Ol’ Fish-5 pound Northern Pike
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a 5 pound Northern Pike caught by Jesse. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
Crews turn a rodeo ring into a snocross arena
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -For the 11th year in a row, the International Series of Champions is headed to Deadwood. Snow is brought in from Lead and Deadwood to the Days of 76 Event Complex and rodeo grounds starting as early as November to help snow accumulate for the event.
Strong start to 2023 for Terry Peak
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It was a strong start to the season for Terry Peak in the first month of 2023. The combination of the perfect amount of snow and an influx of in-state and out-of-state visitors are indicators for a strong winter tourism season at Terry Peak. According...
Black Hills bigger than Roe rally in downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fifty years ago the Supreme Court issued a 7-2 decision in Roe vs Wade, giving women the right to choose to continue a pregnancy. In 2022, this constitutional right to abortion ended in certain states. Sunday, the South Dakota Chapter of the National Organization for...
Rapid City CBD store Elemental burglarized
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Early Sunday morning, three juveniles reportedly broke into Elemental, a CBD store on Jackson Boulevard. While police did not say what specifically was taken, the items were consistent with products sold at a CBD/Kratom store. Police were notified of the burglary around 2 a.m. when...
Rapid City Regional Airport hopeful for $20 million grant to help with major renovation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Approval to apply for a $20 million grant was approved at Tuesday’s Rapid City Regional Airport board of directors meeting. The grant, if approved, will be used as a major effort to move forward with project one of the airport renovation. In project one, the executive director of the airport says they will replace luggage carts with a conveyer belt to bring luggage to planes and add an additional line at the TSA security area. The grant money would cover about 40 percent of the total project one bill.
Multiple rounds of snow sticking around into the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -For tonight temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s with cloudy skies and periods of heavy snow and wind gusts of up to 40 mile per hour. An additional 1″ to 4″ inches of snow is possible for the northern Black Hills of South Dakota and the Wyoming Black Hills. These areas include Lead, Deadwood, Brownsville, Cheyenne Crossing, Galena, Nemo, Sundance, Aladdin, Beulah, and Four Corners. Outlying areas could see a trace up to an inch or two of snow.
Mayor: ‘It is unbelievable, the lack of standards’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Over the last few months, Rapid City has seen an uptick in violent crime, leading to city officials asking the community to “step up” and help make change happen. Despite neighborhood watches and police on duty in the northern Rapid City area 24/7,...
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
Absolu Inquired Into Prices For Guns Through Social Media
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tuesday was day 9 in the trial of a man accused of 3 first-degree murders. Arnson Absolu is accused of killing Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy, and Dakota Zaiser in August 2020. Tuesday the prosecution called their last witness, a detective with the Rapid City...
