KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police sergeant caused $14K of damage in Mercedes hit-and run, claim shows
OAKLAND, Calif. - Damages to a Mercedes-Benz S600 cost roughly $14,000, insurance claim receipts show, in a hit-and-run at the center of the latest Oakland Police Department saga. Mercedes owner Nick Perry of San Francisco filed the insurance claim stemming from the March 25, 2021 hit-and-run at 399 Fremont Street...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police chief requests 'immediate reinstatement' after being placed on administrative leave
OAKLAND, Calif. - Sitting next to his newly hired attorney, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong on Monday requested his "immediate reinstatement" as the city's top cop after being placed on paid administrative leave by the mayor last week. "I know I did nothing wrong," Armstrong said at a news conference.
KRON4
Search continues for suspects in Oakland mass shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are still searching for the people involved in Monday night’s mass shooting, which killed one man and injured multiple others. Wednesday, a new Oakland city councilmember talked with KRON4 about his plan to decrease gun violence. “Oakland is a resilient town with...
Oakland housing activist arrested during protest over residential eviction protections
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – The Alameda County Sheriff arrested a housing activist Tuesday as her group staged a demonstration in the Alameda County Board of Supervisors' chambers to demand basic eviction protections for residential tenants in the unincorporated parts of the county. The sit-in by Moms 4 Housing, which advocates for housing as a human right, started Tuesday afternoon at the County Administration Building in Oakland. Moms 4 Housing members and supporters were planning to demonstrate in the board chambers there for 60 hours for the 60,000 tenants in the county. But following the arrest of member Dominique Walker, the group went...
vallejosun.com
Vallejo City Council votes to bolster code enforcement
VALLEJO – The Vallejo City Council voted to add another code enforcement officer on Tuesday, despite shrinking revenue and difficulty recruiting for the vacant positions the city already has. The council unanimously voted to add the additional officer during mid-year budget discussions at its regular meeting Tuesday. The council...
publicceo.com
Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao announces appointments for interim city administrator, senior staff
Oakland’s Mayor Sheng Thao has asked current Oakland Public Works Director G. Harold Duffey and former Interim City Administrator Steven Falk to serve as interim city administrators after current administrator Ed Reiskin steps away at the end of this month. The appointments have been sent to the Oakland City Council for its consideration next week.
KRON4
Man arrested for assault in Hayward, allegedly pushed victim to ground: police
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for aggravated assault, the Hayward Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon in a Facebook post. The suspect, who was not identified by police, allegedly pushed a victim to the ground, which led to them being treated at a nearby hospital. After the...
oaklandside.org
Mayor Thao announces leadership team, including interim city administrators
Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao announced the members of her senior leadership team today, including the two public servants who will fill in as interim city administrators until a permanent candidate is appointed. Oakland Public Works Director G. Harold Duffey will take over as interim city administrator after Ed Reiskin leaves...
KRON4
Video: Suspect in attempted kidnapping on Berkeley campus wanted
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect attempted to kidnap a woman leaving the University of California Berkeley campus on Tuesday, and he is still at large, according to a report from the Berkeley Police Department. Just after 5 p.m. a woman in her 20s was walking from the UC...
KTVU FOX 2
Vigil held in Oakland for victims of California mass shootings
A crowd gathered at Wilma Chan Park in Oakland near Lake Merritt. The group, Oakland AAPI, organized the event to give people a chance to come together to honor those affected by the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay and in Oakland, as well as the tragedy in Monterey Park.
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San Leandro
Multiple robbery suspects have been arrested following a series of armed robbery in the Bay area of California. It started back in May of 2022 when authorities from the City of San Leandro, Hayward, Oakland, Berkeley, and Alameda all started to experience similar robberies.
5 arrested in connection with 27 East Bay robberies
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — Five people linked to 27 robberies across the East Bay were arrested on Jan. 10, the San Leandro Police Department announced Tuesday. Police said the robberies happened in San Leandro, Hayward, Oakland, Berkeley and Alameda. The robberies were similar — suspects using weapons to rob convenience stores, targeting cigarettes and […]
Suspect seen assaulting elderly man on video sought by SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a man who was caught on video assaulting an elderly man. Video provided by SFPD (above) shows the suspect come up from behind the victim and strike him, knocking him to the ground. The incident happened on Jan. […]
Video: Brazen armed thieves rob Oakland convenience store at gunpoint
OAKLAND -- Five young thieves strolled into an Oakland convenience store over the weekend, pulled out a handgun on the clerk and stole thousands of dollars. The brazen crime was captured on surveillance video. Oakland police investigators said the incident took place on Saturday night just before midnight in a West Oakland convenience store.On video, you can see the five thieves -- wearing black masks and hoodies -- walk into the store and calmly approach the clerk.They first ask for purchase tobacco. When the clerk asked for their IDs, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded cash.At one point a customer walked in. The thieves quickly ran out of the store, escaping with thousands of dollars and fistful of tobacco products.
oaklandside.org
‘A nice place’ where gun violence is too common, neighbors say after East Oakland mass shooting
Monday’s tragic shooting at a Valero gas station on MacArthur Boulevard and Seminary Avenue left one teenager dead and seven people injured. The Oaklandside visited the location to gather reactions from small business owners and other community members and paint a picture of the surrounding East Oakland neighborhood impacted by the violence.
Murder suspect previously released on separate murder charge due in court
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man charged with the murder of two victims on separate occasions and a known white supremacist gang member is due back in court on Jan. 30. “It is tragic that this defendant was released and able to kill another person in our community,” the Solano County District Attorney’s office […]
KRON4
Drug overdoses in three BART stations reversed by Narcan
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three young men overdosed in three different Bay Area Rapid Transit stations Tuesday before BART officers administered life-saving Narcan, an opioid overdose reversing treatment. The first overdose happened just before 3 p.m. A 23-year-old man lost consciousness on the platform of the Embarcadero station in...
Reward to catch ‘Doodler' serial killer increased by San Francisco police
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Information about a San Francisco serial killer dubbed “the Doodler” remains elusive and police are increasing reward money to catch him. The San Francisco Police Department’s cold case investigators said the Doodler murdered at least six men between 1974 and 1975. He would target and meet his victims at gay nightclubs, […]
KRON4
Animal abuse investigation turns into large drug bust in San Pablo
SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — An animal abuse investigation in San Pablo turned into a massive drug and gun bust, according to a Facebook post from the San Pablo Police Department. On Wednesday, SPPD officers worked with Contra Costa Animal Services to investigate a report of a dog owner...
KTVU FOX 2
Doordash driver stops carjacking, child abduction in Oakland hills
OAKLAND, Calif. - A Doordash driver managed to stop a carjacking suspect who tried to steal her car with her child still inside in the Oakland hills, neighbors said. Surveillance video shows a Mercedes SUV pull up to the parked Dodge Durango that was left running near Mountain Boulevard and Glenarms Drive as the driver delivered some food at about 4 p.m. Sunday.
