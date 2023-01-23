ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

KRON4

Search continues for suspects in Oakland mass shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are still searching for the people involved in Monday night’s mass shooting, which killed one man and injured multiple others. Wednesday, a new Oakland city councilmember talked with KRON4 about his plan to decrease gun violence. “Oakland is a resilient town with...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland housing activist arrested during protest over residential eviction protections

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – The Alameda County Sheriff arrested a housing activist Tuesday as her group staged a demonstration in the Alameda County Board of Supervisors' chambers to demand basic eviction protections for residential tenants in the unincorporated parts of the county. The sit-in by Moms 4 Housing, which advocates for housing as a human right, started Tuesday afternoon at the County Administration Building in Oakland. Moms 4 Housing members and supporters were planning to demonstrate in the board chambers there for 60 hours for the 60,000 tenants in the county. But following the arrest of member Dominique Walker, the group went...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
vallejosun.com

Vallejo City Council votes to bolster code enforcement

VALLEJO – The Vallejo City Council voted to add another code enforcement officer on Tuesday, despite shrinking revenue and difficulty recruiting for the vacant positions the city already has. The council unanimously voted to add the additional officer during mid-year budget discussions at its regular meeting Tuesday. The council...
VALLEJO, CA
oaklandside.org

Mayor Thao announces leadership team, including interim city administrators

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao announced the members of her senior leadership team today, including the two public servants who will fill in as interim city administrators until a permanent candidate is appointed. Oakland Public Works Director G. Harold Duffey will take over as interim city administrator after Ed Reiskin leaves...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4

Video: Suspect in attempted kidnapping on Berkeley campus wanted

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect attempted to kidnap a woman leaving the University of California Berkeley campus on Tuesday, and he is still at large, according to a report from the Berkeley Police Department. Just after 5 p.m. a woman in her 20s was walking from the UC...
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vigil held in Oakland for victims of California mass shootings

A crowd gathered at Wilma Chan Park in Oakland near Lake Merritt. The group, Oakland AAPI, organized the event to give people a chance to come together to honor those affected by the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay and in Oakland, as well as the tragedy in Monterey Park.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

5 arrested in connection with 27 East Bay robberies

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — Five people linked to 27 robberies across the East Bay were arrested on Jan. 10, the San Leandro Police Department announced Tuesday. Police said the robberies happened in San Leandro, Hayward, Oakland, Berkeley and Alameda. The robberies were similar — suspects using weapons to rob convenience stores, targeting cigarettes and […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect seen assaulting elderly man on video sought by SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a man who was caught on video assaulting an elderly man. Video provided by SFPD (above) shows the suspect come up from behind the victim and strike him, knocking him to the ground. The incident happened on Jan. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Video: Brazen armed thieves rob Oakland convenience store at gunpoint

OAKLAND -- Five young thieves strolled into an Oakland convenience store over the weekend, pulled out a handgun on the clerk and stole thousands of dollars. The brazen crime was captured on surveillance video. Oakland police investigators said the incident took place on Saturday night just before midnight in a West Oakland convenience store.On video, you can see the five thieves -- wearing black masks and hoodies -- walk into the store and calmly approach the clerk.They first ask for purchase tobacco. When the clerk asked for their IDs, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded cash.At one point a customer walked in. The thieves quickly ran out of the store, escaping with thousands of dollars and fistful of tobacco products.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4

Drug overdoses in three BART stations reversed by Narcan

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three young men overdosed in three different Bay Area Rapid Transit stations Tuesday before BART officers administered life-saving Narcan, an opioid overdose reversing treatment. The first overdose happened just before 3 p.m. A 23-year-old man lost consciousness on the platform of the Embarcadero station in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4

Animal abuse investigation turns into large drug bust in San Pablo

SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — An animal abuse investigation in San Pablo turned into a massive drug and gun bust, according to a Facebook post from the San Pablo Police Department. On Wednesday, SPPD officers worked with Contra Costa Animal Services to investigate a report of a dog owner...
SAN PABLO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Doordash driver stops carjacking, child abduction in Oakland hills

OAKLAND, Calif. - A Doordash driver managed to stop a carjacking suspect who tried to steal her car with her child still inside in the Oakland hills, neighbors said. Surveillance video shows a Mercedes SUV pull up to the parked Dodge Durango that was left running near Mountain Boulevard and Glenarms Drive as the driver delivered some food at about 4 p.m. Sunday.
OAKLAND, CA

