The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?
Jackson water crisis: How malfunctioning infrastructure & inadequate resources are jeopardizing lives
Mississippi dog-walker spots large triangle-shaped object flying low
Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in Tennessee
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Jackson
Four arrested, 1 wanted for stealing dirt bikes, gun in Byram
BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police arrested four suspects and are searching for a fifth in connection to a business burglary investigation. Police said they responded AAA Powersports on Interstate 55 Frontage Road on Friday, January 13 and Monday, January 17. The business owner reported the theft of five dirt bikes, a firearm and a […]
WLBT
JPD: Man facing capital murder in deadly carjacking tried to sell the vehicle he stole
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has arrested and charged a man in an October 2022 killing. Kareem Ball, 22, faces a capital murder charge in the death of Terrell Jenkins, 44, police say. Investigators say Ball carjacked Jenkins before shooting him to death in a residential area...
WAPT
240 pounds of marijuana, $80K in cash seized in Hinds County drug bust
JACKSON, Miss. — Four people are charged in connection with a $1 million drug bust. On Thursday, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and a U.S. Marshals task force, executed a search warrant at a home on Manhattan Road in Jackson.
WLBT
Capital murder and shooting suspects appear in court
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several people, including one juvenile, came before Judge Lilly Bass for their initial bond hearings on some of the most heinous crimes here in Jackson; including murder. After being accused of multiple crimes, Robert Smith Jr., the 15-year-old allegedly connected to a string of crimes that...
mageenews.com
Multi-state Investigation of Stolen Truck Leads to Recovery of Multiple Trucks in Claiborne County
JACKSON, Miss. – A multi-state investigation into a stolen farm truck from Missouri leads to the recovery of multiple stolen trucks by the Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office. In August 2022, a 2019 Ford F350 farm truck was stolen from...
WLBT
Former Warren County officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple agencies are working together to determine how a retired law enforcement officer from Warren County ended up shot near a church on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The incident spans multiple cities and two states and includes a home invasion and struggle, a police chase,...
WLBT
Hinds Co. Sheriff commends Memphis authorities for transparency, action following Tyre Nichols’ death
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones is giving high marks to Memphis authorities in their handling of the incident that led to the death of Tyre Nichols. “The firings, swift indictments, and release of the video after they’ve handled administrative and criminal investigations [align] with showing accountability in this matter,” he wrote in a social media post.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Jackson Police Arrest Woman For Shooting Into Car And House
Jackson Police arrested a woman named Javon Porter. She was arrested on two counts of Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling and one count of Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle. The incident happened on Gibraltar Drive in December 2022. Porter is now in custody.
WLBT
Landlord fed up with sinkhole on street in South Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A massive sinkhole in the middle of a street in South Jackson is not only posing health concerns but also requiring frequent maintenance inside a renter’s home. In fact, the home’s landlord says she’s forced to pay around $500 for every plumbing visit after a...
WLBT
Second 15-year-old tied to Jackson crime spree arrested on separate charges
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fourth suspect believed to be involved in a violent crime spree that has already landed three people, including one 15-year-old, in jail is currently being held at the Henley-Young Patton Juvenile Justice Center. That suspect, Robert Smith, 15, was arrested last week by the Byram...
WLBT
‘Mo Money’ of Pelahatchie faces life in prison for trafficking heroin
PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - A Pelahatchie man was convicted of trafficking heroin on Wednesday for trafficking the drug in Rankin and Hinds County in 2017 and 2018. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, John Moore, 55, also known as “Mo Money,” conspired and supplied heroin to Erica Rhodes of Forest, Mississippi.
kicks96news.com
A Woods Fire, Breaking and Entering and a Person Tossed from a Vehicle in Leake
4:58 a.m. – Carthage Police were asked to check out an unknown vehicle sitting in a resident’s driveway on Old Canton Road. 8:18 a.m. – Madden Fire Department was asked to assist EMS at a call on Risher Road. 1:31 p.m. – Ebeneezer Fire Department responded to...
vicksburgnews.com
Retired Warren County sheriff’s deputy found shot in Gulfport after their Vicksburg home was ransacked
A retired law enforcement officer was found shot in Gulfport after their Vicksburg home was ransacked. On Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m., a neighbor became concerned when they were unable to reach their friend, retired law enforcement officer Mike Ouzts. The neighbor went to the residence a few houses over....
WLBT
No suspects after 4-year-old girl shot in Jackson, police say
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There are still no suspects after a child was shot in Jackson earlier this week. According to police, on late Monday, a 4-year-old girl was shot while sitting in the front room of her home on Road of Remembrance. The mother took the child to a...
WAPT
3 dogs die in Rankin County house fire
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — Three dogs died Friday when a fire broke out at a house in Rankin County. The fire was reported at about 8:30 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of Avalon Way. "We did have a working fire here when we arrived," said Reservoir...
Mississippi man faces life in prison for trafficking heroin
On January 25, 2023, a federal jury convicted a Mississippi man for trafficking heroin in Rankin and Hinds counties during 2017 and 2018. U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca, Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Director Steve Maxwell of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics made the announcement.
Mississippi officials: Suspect in drug investigation injured in officer-involved shooting
Mississippi officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Jan. 24, 2023, at approximately 11:45 p.m. near 135 Conerly Road in Braxton, Mississippi. Rankin County Sheriff’s Department deputies were conducting a narcotics investigation when they encountered a subject...
WLBT
Hinds County officials look to implement alert system for jail escapes following Christmas Day incident
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The escapes of two Hinds County inmates on Christmas Day is prompting officials to implement an alert system for future incidents. A number of people in the Raymond area expressed frustration because they weren’t aware of the incident until long after it happened. The sheriff...
WAPT
Burned out home proving to be eyesore for residents, young students
Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants a neighborhood eyesore dealt with. A home on Hume Street off Bailey Avenue partially burned down, and neighbors said there has been an unpleasant view for months. People have been dumping tires, trash and other things at the site. The home is a short...
Former FedEx driver files lawsuit against city in Mississippi, police chief & others
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A former FedEx driver has filed a $5 million lawsuit against the City of Brookhaven, Police Chief Kenneth Collins and two men who allegedly fired shots at him. The Daily Leader reported D’Monterrio Gibson also filed the lawsuit against his former employer. The incident happened in January 2022. A father and […]
