Galveston, TX

addictedtovacation.com

The 5 Least Crowded Beaches Near Galveston, Texas

As the temperatures slowly rise, many people are looking for less crowded beaches to enjoy the sunshine and the seawater with some peace. Having stayed in Galveston for a few years, I had the privilege of visiting most of the beaches in the area. While all Galveston beaches are open...
GALVESTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman's body found in SE Houston woods confirmed to be Leslie Obi

HOUSTON - In a shocking discovery of a woman's body found in the southeast Houston woods, authorities have now confirmed her identity. PREVIOUS: Police investigating woman's body found in woods of SE Houston where Leslie Obi went missing. Scarce details were shared, as it's an active investigation, but Harris County...
HOUSTON, TX
Talker

Tornado causes chaos across suburban Houston

By Barney Riley via SWNS A tornado along with stormy weather has caused chaos in the Greater Houston area of Texas, with extensive property damage, leaving many without power. The severe weather system left a path of destruction across the neighborhoods of Pasadena and Deer Park. Footage from Deer Park shows the widespread damage of […] The post Tornado causes chaos across suburban Houston appeared first on Talker.
HOUSTON, TX
The Week

Tornado causes 'catastrophic' damage near Houston

At least one tornado passed through areas southeast of downtown Houston on Tuesday, causing "catastrophic" damage in some places. In Pasadena, the storm ripped roofs off of homes, downed power lines, and destroyed the city's animal shelter, leaving two dogs injured. "We've seen plenty of damage," Mayor Jeff Wagner told reporters. "We've seen buildings that have collapsed." Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger said in his 25 years in the city, "this is probably the worst damage I've seen," calling it "catastrophic." So far, one person in Pasadena has been reported injured. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that his department had high-water rescue vehicles ready to go before Tuesday's storm hit, and sheriffs are "responding to a high number of stranded motorists." It's also been reported that several commercial trucks overturned near Beltway 8, and in Deer Park, 59 people were evacuated from the San Jacinto Manor nursing home, after a structural collapse. Tornados are "not unheard of" in the Houston area, the Houston Chronicle writes, with about seven recorded annually, but they "do not typically arrive and wreak the amount of damage" seen on Tuesday.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Here's the path a tornado took through the Houston area

HOUSTON — A tornado raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it moved through the southeast and east sides of town. You can watch them as they tracked it live in the video window above.
HOUSTON, TX
AccuWeather

LIVE: Damage near Houston as likely tornadoes rip through Texas

A rare tornado emergency was issued Tuesday afternoon as severe storms roared through Texas. Meanwhile, snow is accumulating elsewhere in the central U.S., causing widespread travel disruptions. 32 Entries. 37 minutes ago. Pasadena animal shelter suffers major damage. By Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather digital journalist. Pasadena, Texas, has seen significant damage...
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Marina Buying Spree Sails On

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) -– TopSide Marinas, a family-owned company that acquires and operates high-quality marinas around the country, recently announced the acquisition of April Plaza Marina, a 4.9-acre marina located in Montgomery on Lake Conroe, north of Houston. April Plaza Marina is the second largest and...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

The Evidence Room S2: E1 - “Uncle Ronnie”

HOUSTON – ‘The Evidence Room’ is back with a new season. The KPRC 2 Investigates hit docuseries examines the Houston area’s most notorious crimes and convictions through new, unprecedented access to evidence stored at the Harris County criminal archives. The second season of ‘The Evidence Room’...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
