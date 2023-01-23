Read full article on original website
Coast Guard airlifts woman suffering possible stroke on cruise ship near Galveston
A call for help came just after 9 p.m. Monday after the 57-year-old woman became unconscious on the Allure of the Seas cruise ship, authorities said.
Body believed to be missing 49-year-old kayaker found near West Bay, Coast Guard says
Authorities said Barry Baham was due to return from kayaking at 4 p.m. on Friday, but he never showed. A body matching his description was found Sunday, and the search was called off.
addictedtovacation.com
The 5 Least Crowded Beaches Near Galveston, Texas
As the temperatures slowly rise, many people are looking for less crowded beaches to enjoy the sunshine and the seawater with some peace. Having stayed in Galveston for a few years, I had the privilege of visiting most of the beaches in the area. While all Galveston beaches are open...
KFDM-TV
Man and woman dive into ditch with dogs to take shelter from tornado
Southeast Texas — A man and woman in Southeast Texas say they feel blessed to be alive. They dove into a ditch, with their dogs, to escape a tornado that devastated the Deer Park/Channelview area east of Houston.
Body found in southeast Houston identified as missing woman, Leslie Obi, medical examiner says
Leslie Obi's death was ruled a homicide a week after investigators said they didn't have evidence that lead them to believe foul play was a factor in her disappearance.
fox26houston.com
Woman's body found in SE Houston woods confirmed to be Leslie Obi
HOUSTON - In a shocking discovery of a woman's body found in the southeast Houston woods, authorities have now confirmed her identity. PREVIOUS: Police investigating woman's body found in woods of SE Houston where Leslie Obi went missing. Scarce details were shared, as it's an active investigation, but Harris County...
Tornado causes chaos across suburban Houston
By Barney Riley via SWNS A tornado along with stormy weather has caused chaos in the Greater Houston area of Texas, with extensive property damage, leaving many without power. The severe weather system left a path of destruction across the neighborhoods of Pasadena and Deer Park. Footage from Deer Park shows the widespread damage of […] The post Tornado causes chaos across suburban Houston appeared first on Talker.
Tornado causes 'catastrophic' damage near Houston
At least one tornado passed through areas southeast of downtown Houston on Tuesday, causing "catastrophic" damage in some places. In Pasadena, the storm ripped roofs off of homes, downed power lines, and destroyed the city's animal shelter, leaving two dogs injured. "We've seen plenty of damage," Mayor Jeff Wagner told reporters. "We've seen buildings that have collapsed." Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger said in his 25 years in the city, "this is probably the worst damage I've seen," calling it "catastrophic." So far, one person in Pasadena has been reported injured. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that his department had high-water rescue vehicles ready to go before Tuesday's storm hit, and sheriffs are "responding to a high number of stranded motorists." It's also been reported that several commercial trucks overturned near Beltway 8, and in Deer Park, 59 people were evacuated from the San Jacinto Manor nursing home, after a structural collapse. Tornados are "not unheard of" in the Houston area, the Houston Chronicle writes, with about seven recorded annually, but they "do not typically arrive and wreak the amount of damage" seen on Tuesday.
1 dead, 1 critically injured in motorcycle crash on I-10 in Baytown area
BAYTOWN, Texas — One person is dead and another was critically injured in a motorcycle crash in east Harris County. The crash happened Sunday night in the eastbound lanes of the East Freeway at Spur 330/Decker Road in the Baytown area. According to Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators, the...
cw39.com
Motel 6 employee is in critical condition after being shot in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Motel 6 employee is in critical condition after he was shot at in north Houston. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the hotel located near the frontage road of the Sam Houston Parkway near I-45. Police say the man, who lives in the...
This Is The Most Filmed Location In Texas
HawaiianIslands.com compiled a list the most filmed locations in each state.
Here's the path a tornado took through the Houston area
HOUSTON — A tornado raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it moved through the southeast and east sides of town. You can watch them as they tracked it live in the video window above.
AccuWeather
LIVE: Damage near Houston as likely tornadoes rip through Texas
A rare tornado emergency was issued Tuesday afternoon as severe storms roared through Texas. Meanwhile, snow is accumulating elsewhere in the central U.S., causing widespread travel disruptions. 32 Entries. 37 minutes ago. Pasadena animal shelter suffers major damage. By Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather digital journalist. Pasadena, Texas, has seen significant damage...
Small plane crashes, blocks lanes on Grand Parkway at Cypress Rosehill, HCSO says
According to officials, the plane had lost power, and said the pilot saw fit to try and set the plane down on the road. No major injuries were reported.
realtynewsreport.com
Marina Buying Spree Sails On
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) -– TopSide Marinas, a family-owned company that acquires and operates high-quality marinas around the country, recently announced the acquisition of April Plaza Marina, a 4.9-acre marina located in Montgomery on Lake Conroe, north of Houston. April Plaza Marina is the second largest and...
Wild road rage incident caught on dashcam in Willowbrook area
Video shows the suspect exiting a Honda Accord with Mississippi license plates before he appears to slap the driver parked behind him.
Rainfall totals for San Antonio and South Texas
SAN ANTONIO — It took more than three weeks of the new year, but Tuesday morning brought healthy showers and sorely needed rain to the San Antonio metro, which for months has experienced extreme or exceptional drought. It remains to be seen whether the Tuesday rain was enough to...
Click2Houston.com
The Evidence Room S2: E1 - “Uncle Ronnie”
HOUSTON – ‘The Evidence Room’ is back with a new season. The KPRC 2 Investigates hit docuseries examines the Houston area’s most notorious crimes and convictions through new, unprecedented access to evidence stored at the Harris County criminal archives. The second season of ‘The Evidence Room’...
Fort Bend Star
Suspect in Sugar Land woman's shooting death refuses to waive extradition, remains in Louisiana
The suspect in the shooting death of Sugar Land resident and Alief ISD teacher Wendy Duan remains in a Louisiana jail after refusing to waive extradition, according to a city spokesman. Sugar Land police responded to a shooting January 7 at 9:50 p.m. in the 1100 block of Oxford Mills...
SH-146 northbound at Fred Hartman Bridge back open after major crash
Photos from the Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Office showed a large fire and thick black smoke erupting on the highway.
