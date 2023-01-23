Missing teen’s mom breaks silence about FLDS experience, her forced marriage and why she left the church

Read full article on original website
Fleeing the faith: How Elizabeth Roundy escaped the FLDS Church and her message to her missing daughter
MONTEVIEW — Elizabeth Roundy believes her daughter is hiding with members of The Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the concerned mother is worried church leaders may force her 16-year-old to marry an older man. Elintra Fischer has been missing since Jan. 1 when she left...
Man charged after allegedly molesting girl at hunting camp
IDAHO FALLS – A Blackfoot man was charged with a sex crime involving a child after the victim reported being abused at a hunting camp. James Lee Parkin, 36, is charged with felony lewd conduct with a child under 16. On Nov. 10, an Idaho Falls Police officer spoke...
Utah semi-truck driver involved in fatal Idaho crash
A 66-year-old man has been pronounced dead after a head-on crash with a semi-truck on Tuesday.
Idaho Family’s Garage Caves in to Uncover Secret Hidden Room
There are some pretty interesting, unique and amazing homes in the state of Idaho. We have tons of castles, a potato hotel, a dog shaped hotel a house shaped like a boot and oh so many more impressive and creative dwellings in the gem state. Some Idaho homeowners have found surprises in their homes after they moved in. That is what happened to this Idaho Falls family a few years ago. They got a big surprise that started with a big bang!
3 things to know this morning – January 25, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Wednesday.
How playing Jesus led a former actor to a life of ministry in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS – Being cast as Jesus in a play was the role that changed James Runcorn’s life forever. The 48-year-old California man, who now serves as the community discipleship pastor at Watersprings Church in Idaho Falls, had been kicked out of the church he’d attended in his youth. His mom had died during his formative years and his dad was on the verge of a nervous breakdown, which caused him to act out in unhealthy ways.
His daughter asked him to create a TikTok account. It now has over 80 million views.
IDAHO FALLS — What seemed like a joke between a daughter and her dad about getting views and making money by creating TikTok videos suddenly became a reality. Ashlyn Allen, 19, from Idaho Falls, has had TikTok for several years. She started posting videos and told her dad, Tom Allen, that she wished she could make money from her account.
Terreton man shoots moose in self-defense
TERRETON – On Jan. 21, an adult male moose was shot and killed in the yard of a Terreton area resident after it charged him. The large moose had been frequenting residential areas around the Mud Lake and Terreton areas for over a week and had reportedly become increasingly agitated.
Iris Dawn Hudson
Iris Dawn Olson Hudson, 79, of Idaho Falls, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. She was under the care of Alliance Hospice. Iris was born on February 7, 1943, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Alf and Ruby Ferrel Olson. She grew up in Idaho Falls and attended Idaho Falls High School, graduating in 1961. She attended Idaho State University and received her associate degree.
Bryce Harmon
Bryce Wade Harmon, 64, of Rigby, passed away January 18, 2023, at his home after a brief battle with cancer. A procession for Bryce will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the Rigby Fire Station, 697 Annis Hwy, and end at the LDS church located at 5th North 3900 East, in Rigby, Idaho. A Celebration of Life will follow at the church.
Two men die, two others injured in four recent East Idaho wrecks
Two men died and two other men were injured in four separate East Idaho wrecks over the past few days. Bradley Keyes, 66, of Blackfoot, died at the scene of a 6:30 a.m. Tuesday crash on Interstate 15 when his pickup truck collided with a semi just south of Pocatello, authorities said. The wreck occurred while Keyes was traveling southbound on the freeway in a 2015 Ford F150 pickup and...
Man escapes house fire that claims dog’s life
IDAHO FALLS — A man was able to escape his home safely after it caught fire Tuesday night but a dog did not make it out in time and died. According to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department, firefighters responded to a trailer home around 9:30 p.m. on the 400 block of College Street, across from Ermal’s Auto Body.
Teen arrested at Rigby Maverik
RIGBY – A person was arrested at the Maverik at 105 South State Street in Rigby Monday night. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jennifer Fullmer tells EastIdahoNews.com it happened around 6 p.m. During a traffic stop, deputies determined a teenager had an outstanding warrant. Additional deputies were called...
Inmate on house-arrest tased and taken into custody following pursuit through neighborhoods
The following is a news release and mugshot from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Late Sunday evening, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies notified area law enforcement that 24-year-old Cameron Eugene Wiley had cut his ankle monitor off and was unable to be reached. Wiley had been on court-ordered house...
‘Let’s have some fun.’ Stabbing suspect allegedly challenges police to pursuit
SHELLEY — An Idaho Falls man not only allegedly stabbed a woman — police said he also pulled alongside a Shelley patrol car afterward and challenged an officer to a pursuit. The new court case with additional charges related to the pursuit was filed last week. In November,...
Trial set for local man charged with kidnapping and aggravated battery
IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls man who was charged with kidnapping pleaded not guilty on Tuesday and a jury trial has been set. Jeffery Scott Larue, 30, will stand trial in front of District Judge Michael Whyte on April 11. Larue pleaded not guilty to charges of felony...
Sharon Lee Cowan
Sharon Lee Cowan, 79, of Idaho Falls, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at MorningStar Assisted Living. She was under the care of Enhabit Hospice. At her request, no services will be held. Cremation is under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Jennifer Buckmaster
Jennifer Dorothy Buckmaster, 51, of Idaho Falls, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at her home. She was under the care of Eden Hospice. A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00 p.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 3800 E. Lincoln Rd, Idaho Falls.
Friendly competition is back and students need help donating cans of food, money
IDAHO FALLS — Do you have food cans lying around your house or extra food storage that you don’t know what to do with? Look no further. You can put those cans to good use by donating and helping two rival high schools that are coming together for a good cause.
Biz Buzz: Idaho Falls Snow Park offers affordable wintertime fun for families
IDAHO FALLS – It’s been nearly five years since Jamie Rhoda lost his son in a motorcycle accident. After a lot of grief and sadness, the 47-year-old Idaho Falls man behind Rizo’s Pizza, which he sold in 2020 after four years of operation, is embarking on a new business venture.
