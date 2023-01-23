ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monteview, ID

Missing teen’s mom breaks silence about FLDS experience, her forced marriage and why she left the church

By Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
eastidahonews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
eastidahonews.com

Man charged after allegedly molesting girl at hunting camp

IDAHO FALLS – A Blackfoot man was charged with a sex crime involving a child after the victim reported being abused at a hunting camp. James Lee Parkin, 36, is charged with felony lewd conduct with a child under 16. On Nov. 10, an Idaho Falls Police officer spoke...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Family’s Garage Caves in to Uncover Secret Hidden Room

There are some pretty interesting, unique and amazing homes in the state of Idaho. We have tons of castles, a potato hotel, a dog shaped hotel a house shaped like a boot and oh so many more impressive and creative dwellings in the gem state. Some Idaho homeowners have found surprises in their homes after they moved in. That is what happened to this Idaho Falls family a few years ago. They got a big surprise that started with a big bang!
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

How playing Jesus led a former actor to a life of ministry in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS – Being cast as Jesus in a play was the role that changed James Runcorn’s life forever. The 48-year-old California man, who now serves as the community discipleship pastor at Watersprings Church in Idaho Falls, had been kicked out of the church he’d attended in his youth. His mom had died during his formative years and his dad was on the verge of a nervous breakdown, which caused him to act out in unhealthy ways.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Terreton man shoots moose in self-defense

TERRETON – On Jan. 21, an adult male moose was shot and killed in the yard of a Terreton area resident after it charged him. The large moose had been frequenting residential areas around the Mud Lake and Terreton areas for over a week and had reportedly become increasingly agitated.
TERRETON, ID
eastidahonews.com

Iris Dawn Hudson

Iris Dawn Olson Hudson, 79, of Idaho Falls, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. She was under the care of Alliance Hospice. Iris was born on February 7, 1943, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Alf and Ruby Ferrel Olson. She grew up in Idaho Falls and attended Idaho Falls High School, graduating in 1961. She attended Idaho State University and received her associate degree.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Bryce Harmon

Bryce Wade Harmon, 64, of Rigby, passed away January 18, 2023, at his home after a brief battle with cancer. A procession for Bryce will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the Rigby Fire Station, 697 Annis Hwy, and end at the LDS church located at 5th North 3900 East, in Rigby, Idaho. A Celebration of Life will follow at the church.
RIGBY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two men die, two others injured in four recent East Idaho wrecks

Two men died and two other men were injured in four separate East Idaho wrecks over the past few days. Bradley Keyes, 66, of Blackfoot, died at the scene of a 6:30 a.m. Tuesday crash on Interstate 15 when his pickup truck collided with a semi just south of Pocatello, authorities said. The wreck occurred while Keyes was traveling southbound on the freeway in a 2015 Ford F150 pickup and...
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man escapes house fire that claims dog’s life

IDAHO FALLS — A man was able to escape his home safely after it caught fire Tuesday night but a dog did not make it out in time and died. According to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department, firefighters responded to a trailer home around 9:30 p.m. on the 400 block of College Street, across from Ermal’s Auto Body.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Teen arrested at Rigby Maverik

RIGBY – A person was arrested at the Maverik at 105 South State Street in Rigby Monday night. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jennifer Fullmer tells EastIdahoNews.com it happened around 6 p.m. During a traffic stop, deputies determined a teenager had an outstanding warrant. Additional deputies were called...
RIGBY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Sharon Lee Cowan

Sharon Lee Cowan, 79, of Idaho Falls, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at MorningStar Assisted Living. She was under the care of Enhabit Hospice. At her request, no services will be held. Cremation is under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Jennifer Buckmaster

Jennifer Dorothy Buckmaster, 51, of Idaho Falls, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at her home. She was under the care of Eden Hospice. A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00 p.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 3800 E. Lincoln Rd, Idaho Falls.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy