BROOKHAVEN, Miss. — History was made Wednesday in Brookhaven. The Cannabis Company was the first dispensary in Mississippi to sell medical marijuana — but not without a few growing pains. The sale was delayed Wednesday afternoon at the dispensary on Brookway Boulevard because of what officials believe was a problem between a point of sale system MERTC, a National company that tracks cannabis from seed to sale.

BROOKHAVEN, MS ・ 13 HOURS AGO