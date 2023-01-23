ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

After Four Years of Teasing, Parisian Caviar Masters Decide to Gatekeep Fish Eggs in Mayfair

A Parisian caviar emporium has reopened in London after 20 years away — and it’s not letting anyone in off the street. Caviar Kaspia is now putting out baked potatoes laden with sturgeon roe, an enviable range of caviars, and it would appear, some rudimentary pastas at 1a Chesterfield Street in Mayfair, but only an invite, and a £2,000 annual deposit, will let diners get inside. The menu is deliberately under wraps, but given its lack of deviation across spaces in Paris, St Tropez, Los Angeles, Sao Paolo, and Dubai, it’s safe to assume tins of roe, the baked potato, and various luxury cured products are on show.
Popculture

Rice Recall: What to Know

Rice lovers who live in the U.K. need to look at the label before eating due to a recall issued in December. Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
Tasting Table

The Trick To Making Martha Stewart's Favorite Eggs - Exclusive

It's probably an understatement to say that Martha Stewart loves a good egg. The ubiquitous lifestyle queen — who has built an unmatched career and globally recognized brand based on her domestic inclinations and timeless sense of classic taste — has more recently drawn attention for the range of plants and animals that she rears at her home in Bedford, New York. Her vegetable garden, her donkeys, and her pride of peacocks are just a few of her pet projects. Her collection of animals also includes chickens — lots of them.
The Independent

Where to see the spectacular green comet tonight

A green comet that was last visible 50,000 years ago has finally returned to the night’s sky.Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be visible tonight, and every night this week, for people in the Northern Hemisphere if the skies are clear.It is currently necessary to use binoculars or a telescope to see the celestial spectacle, however as the perigee approaches on 1 February it should be possible to watch the comet with the naked eye.At its closest point to Earth, the E3 comet will pass within 42 million kilometres (26 million miles) of our planet, having travelled 4.5 trillion km...
Mashed

We Tried Gordon Ramsay's New Times Square Restaurant. It's A One And Done

Gordon Ramsay is a cooking legend. That's why when we heard he was opening a fish and chips restaurant in Times Square, we were instantly curious. Fish and chips are not necessarily a common find in the United States, especially from a world-renowned British chef like Ramsay. The "Hell's Kitchen" host and judge doesn't necessarily hold back when it comes to reviewing dishes, so we won't either.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
foodsafetynews.com

Chicken nuggets recalled in Canada over wood in product

Olymel is recalling St-Hubert and Cavalier brand chicken breast nuggets recalled because of pieces of wood in the product. The recalled products have been sold in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick, Canada, according tho the recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Recalled product:. BrandProductSizeCode on ProductUPC. CavalierChicken...
msn.com

Soup Lovers Tell Daily Meal What They Think Is The Best Canned Soup Brand

Whether you're looking for a quick and easy meal for a night in or something to warm you up on a cold Winter's day, grabbing a can of soup is always a good idea. With so many options, like chunky chicken noodle, savory beef stew, or creamy mushroom cheddar soup, there's bound to be a canned soup to satisfy your tastebuds. And bonus -- they usually last for a few years (per USDA). But, we do understand that when facing the cans of soup on grocery store shelves, the variety can be overwhelming.
Tyla

What WC signs on toilet doors actually stand for

There are many acronyms of the modern world that we often take at face value. After all, who the hell knows what NASA stands for? (It’s National Aeronautics and Space Administration, obviously.) And what about WC? Well, find out for yourself here:. Yup, while most of us are au...
Popculture

'Hell's Kitchen': Chefs Learn to Cook With Ingredients From Different Cities (Exclusive Clip)

The new episode of Hell's Kitchen: Battle of the Ages will be going international. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the episode that airs on Thursday, Jan. 26 and shows Gordon Ramsay explaining an international challenge to the five chefs. The challenge has the chefs picking a flight number from a baggage drop to reveal a bag of ingredients that are unique to the city. The chefs don't know what it's the bag until they pick their flight number.
KESQ

The whirlwind European romance that’s lasted for 50 years

Carolyn Mazzie arrived at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport in September 1971, excited to embark on a three week tour of Europe. Carolyn, then 30, worked for the Southern Pacific Railroad, an American train network that’s since been absorbed into the Union Pacific rail company. 50 years ago, Southern Pacific Railroad had several thousand employees, and the company’s employee club hosted regular international trips, chartering airplanes and buses to ferry the railroad workers around Europe.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washingtonian.com

100 Very Best Restaurants: – Bammy’s

Navy Yard’s Caribbean destination is better than ever thanks to new chef/partner Peter Prime (formerly behind Cane), who’s pushing the menu beyond rum drinks and jerk chicken. Prime channels his Trinidadian roots in delicious, heaping platters of Madras duck curry, snapper escovitch blanketed in herbs, and a humble yet memorable bowl of coconut-simmered pigeon peas. For festive feasts, there’s a paella-like “cook-up” of crispy rice and accompaniments or a family-style tasting for $75. Moderate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy